‘Castle’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Nathan Fillion, Stana Katic and More

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
The ultimate sidekick! Castle captivated audiences for years — and its abrupt cancelation and alleged on-set drama has stayed with fans since its 2016 end.

The ABC drama premiered in 2009 and teamed up the most unlikely duo of author Richard Castle ( Nathan Fillion ) and Detective Kate Beckett ( Stana Katic ). What began as a reluctant partnership between Castle and Beckett evolved into a crime-fighting duo that couldn’t be denied.

Throughout the series, Castle helped Beckett and her team of Javier Esposito ( Jon Huertas ) and Kevin Ryan ( Seamus Dever ) solve crimes in a unique way: by telling the story of both victims and murders. Castle’s personal life — including his bond with his mother and daughter — was also a major show highlight.

It was the mystery writer’s love of Beckett , however, that kept many fans tuning for eight seasons. Their undeniable onscreen chemistry, however, couldn’t save the series from going off the air, especially after rumors surfaced that the show’s leads did not get along.

In April 2016, news broke that Katic was being written off the show during season 8 due to alleged budget cuts. “Kate Beckett has been a beloved character on our hit series Castle for the past eight years,” the network said in a statement at the time. “We are grateful for Stana Katic’s talent and dedication to the series, and we hope to continue our relationship.”

However, a source told Us Weekly that same month that Katic and Fillion’s offscreen tension is what ultimately led to the actress’ departure . “Nathan has been nasty to Stana for a long time,” the insider said in April 2016, while a second source told Us , “It got so out of hand they made Stana and Nathan go to couples counseling together.”

Katic’s rep denied there were any issues with The Rookie star shortly before confirming her exit. Fillion, for his part, addressed her departure via Twitter . "Stana has been my partner all this time, and I thank her for creating the character of Beckett who will live on for all of us as one of the greatest police officers on television,” he explained in April 2016. “I wish her well and have no doubt she will succeed in everything she pursues. She will be missed.”

The following month, ABC canceled Castle , surprising many devoted fans . The finale episode aired in May 2016.

The Absentia actress reflected on her time on the crime drama in March 2019 in celebration of the show’s 10-year premiere anniversary. “Thank you to all of you who ever gave this little show a chance,” Katic captioned a series of Instagram photos from the show. “You let us entertain you & now, ten years later, we’re still feeling the love. #WeRTheLuckyOnes ...I hope #Castle will hold a special part in your hearts #Always. #ThankYou.”

Scroll down to see what the cast of Castle has been up to since 2016:

