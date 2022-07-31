As the West heats up, Oregon’s new outdoor worker protection rules are being tested

wamu.org
WAMU
For Georgia to stay the ‘peach state,’ farmers are trying to adapt to climate change
Georgia is known as the “peach state.” But warming winters due to climate change mean fewer chill hours needed for fruit. Growers and horticulturists are now experimenting with new varieties to adapt.
WAMU
Kansans vote to keep abortion legal in the state, reject constitutional amendment
The first major abortion-related ballot initiative since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade has failed in Kansas. The amendment would have greatly tightened abortion laws in the state.
WAMU
Rescue crews from across Kentucky are searching for missing flood victims
In eastern Kentucky, search and rescue crews continue the painstaking job of looking for victims of flash flooding. More than three dozen people have died and the death toll is expected to go higher.
WAMU
The candidates in Missouri’s primary election
A competitive Republican primary highlights the open Senate contest in Missouri. One of the GOP candidates is causing some to worry that if he wins, it could put the Republican-held seat in jeopardy.
WAMU
‘Rough Translation’: Redefining local news in an interconnected world
A hyper-local news site in New York started accepting stories from a writer in Ukraine. Why was the outlet covering a story taking place thousands of miles away?
