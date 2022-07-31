ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL
Alabama State
Birmingham, AL
Alabama Education
urbanviewsrva.com

HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities

13-year-old girl becomes youngest Black student accepted into medical school. After only graduating high school a year ago, 13-year-old Alena Analeigh Wicker has been accepted to the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Heersink School of Medicine, Birmingham, AL. Wicker plans to begin her studies in 2024 after getting accepted...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Get free school supplies at the 205 Magic City Back-to-School Bash on Aug. 7

Ready to head back to school? Brothers and Sisters Inquiring Change (B.A.S.I.C. Movement) and Clippers Barbershop are partnering together to put on the third annual 205 Magic City Back-to-School Bash on Sunday, August 7. Attendees can expect everything from ice cream, free school supplies and even free haircuts. Read on to get all the details.
HUEYTOWN, AL
CBS 42

Pastor Mike Jr. wins big at the 2022 Stellar Awards

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT)– The hits keep coming for Pastor Mike Jr. The gospel music artist’s ascent in the gospel music world is simply amazing. He’s won 11 Stellar Music Awards in the last three years. Pastor Mike Jr, said, “the first time since 2006, 2007 that someone won Artist of the Year, back to back. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
nomadlawyer.org

Birmingham : Top 6 Attractive Places to Visit in Birmingham, Alabama

If you’re interested in seeing an old city, consider a visit to Birmingham, Alabama. The city is rich in history and boasts many unique landmarks, museums, and roadside attractions. Visitors can marvel at the iconic Vulcan the Iron Man, which towers over the city, or visit the Sloss Furnaces, which are safe and fascinating industrial ruins. Motorcycle enthusiasts can take a tour of the world’s largest motorcycle museum, which was once a factory.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Margaret Livingston
Audrey Williams
alreporter.com

Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama

Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
ALABAMA STATE
uab.edu

UAB Medicine opens surgery clinic at Northwest Regional Health

And UAB Medicine have partnered to open a new UAB surgery clinic to serve patients in Northwest Alabama. The newly renovated clinic will be located at 200 Carraway Drive, Suite 2, in Winfield. The UAB surgery clinic will be led by Greg Kennedy, M.D., Ph.D., the John H. Blue Chair...
WINFIELD, AL
uab.edu

UAB care team leads patient through life-changing internal decapitation

Christy Bullock was taking a motorcycle ride with her father in fall 2021 near Mount Cheaha in east Alabama. It was a ride that would change her life forever. A tricky turn around a curve did not go as planned, and she hit a guardrail. The guardrail stopped her body but — with the weight of her helmet — her head kept moving forward. After that, the scene faded around her.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Pastor the Week: Pastor Terrence Cade

Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week, Pastor Terrence E. Cade of Crossroads College & Young Adult Ministries on the campus of the University of Alabama. Services are held on Sundays at 10am and Thursdays at 7pm to serve students and the Tuscaloosa community. Pastor...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Olympic javelin thrower finds home in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Olympian javelin thrower calls Birmingham home thanks to a throwing community created right here in the Magic City! Curtis Thompson is part of the U.S.A. Javelin Project. A javelin weighs less than a WBRC microphone, so about a pound. Meaning it takes a lot of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
NewsBreak
Education
WLWT 5

High school yearbook misprint causes stir with student, family

PELHAM, Ala. — The distribution of Pelham High School's 2021-22 yearbook has been halted after the senior quote of a recent graduate was misprinted, and after years of bullying, the Gillispie family wonders if the altered quote was intentional. The Alabama high school did offer a response. Avri Gillispie...
PELHAM, AL
Village Living

Blueroot founder shares restaurant journey

Jennifer Ryan may have been an accidental entrepreneur, but now she’s a trailblazer for small businesses. Ryan, founder and CEO of The Blueroot Company and Croux, shared an incredible story of grit and determination to the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. “I do have a story,” said Ryan, “of how and why I’m ‘accidentally’ running two companies.”
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL

