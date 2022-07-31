www.villagelivingonline.com
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
HTHS senior named Distinguished Young Woman of Jefferson County 2023
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A senior at Hewitt-Trussville High School was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Jefferson County 2023 during the program held at John Carroll Catholic High School on Saturday, July 23. Anne Stewart Rogers is the daughter of Jeremy and Becky Rogers of Trussville. In addition to being named […]
birminghamtimes.com
Here’s How BCS’s Reggie White, AL Teacher of the Year, Spent His Summer
Summer break was anything but a true “break” for Reggie White, Alabama’s 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year. The math and science teacher from Birmingham’s Booker T. Washington K-8 School in Titusville logged hundreds of miles traversing the state as Alabama’s education ambassador. “My calendar is...
birminghamtimes.com
Dissatisfied With Public Education, These Parents Founded Black Homeschoolers of Birmingham
In 2020, with a shared vision, Yalonda Chandler and Jennifer Duckworth co-founded Black Homeschoolers of Birmingham (BHOB)—a community of homeschool families with a “vision … to create a safe place for Black and brown children to learn, play, and grow,” according to the group’s website.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham City School teachers ready to welcome students back
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham City School teachers are ready to welcome students back. School starts on Aug. 8. Learn more in the video above.
urbanviewsrva.com
HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities
13-year-old girl becomes youngest Black student accepted into medical school. After only graduating high school a year ago, 13-year-old Alena Analeigh Wicker has been accepted to the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Heersink School of Medicine, Birmingham, AL. Wicker plans to begin her studies in 2024 after getting accepted...
Bham Now
Get free school supplies at the 205 Magic City Back-to-School Bash on Aug. 7
Ready to head back to school? Brothers and Sisters Inquiring Change (B.A.S.I.C. Movement) and Clippers Barbershop are partnering together to put on the third annual 205 Magic City Back-to-School Bash on Sunday, August 7. Attendees can expect everything from ice cream, free school supplies and even free haircuts. Read on to get all the details.
Pastor Mike Jr. wins big at the 2022 Stellar Awards
Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT)– The hits keep coming for Pastor Mike Jr. The gospel music artist’s ascent in the gospel music world is simply amazing. He’s won 11 Stellar Music Awards in the last three years. Pastor Mike Jr, said, “the first time since 2006, 2007 that someone won Artist of the Year, back to back. […]
nomadlawyer.org
Birmingham : Top 6 Attractive Places to Visit in Birmingham, Alabama
If you’re interested in seeing an old city, consider a visit to Birmingham, Alabama. The city is rich in history and boasts many unique landmarks, museums, and roadside attractions. Visitors can marvel at the iconic Vulcan the Iron Man, which towers over the city, or visit the Sloss Furnaces, which are safe and fascinating industrial ruins. Motorcycle enthusiasts can take a tour of the world’s largest motorcycle museum, which was once a factory.
Young Professionals Social at Anniston’s The Peerless Saloon & Grille
Anniston, AL – On Thursday August 4th the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Young Professionals Social at the Peerless Saloon & Grille from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm. They will be having a school supply drive, so bring an item with you to donate to students in our community.
alreporter.com
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
uab.edu
UAB Medicine opens surgery clinic at Northwest Regional Health
And UAB Medicine have partnered to open a new UAB surgery clinic to serve patients in Northwest Alabama. The newly renovated clinic will be located at 200 Carraway Drive, Suite 2, in Winfield. The UAB surgery clinic will be led by Greg Kennedy, M.D., Ph.D., the John H. Blue Chair...
alreporter.com
Shelby County teacher proselytized students, says Freedom From Religion Foundation
A Shelby County teacher has been warned against promoting Christianity at Calera High School after school officials were alerted by the Freedom From Religion Foundation about his activities. FFRF, a watchdog organization that seeks to prevent any promotion of religion within the government, says a concerned parent notified them that...
uab.edu
UAB care team leads patient through life-changing internal decapitation
Christy Bullock was taking a motorcycle ride with her father in fall 2021 near Mount Cheaha in east Alabama. It was a ride that would change her life forever. A tricky turn around a curve did not go as planned, and she hit a guardrail. The guardrail stopped her body but — with the weight of her helmet — her head kept moving forward. After that, the scene faded around her.
Tuscaloosa Pastor the Week: Pastor Terrence Cade
Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week, Pastor Terrence E. Cade of Crossroads College & Young Adult Ministries on the campus of the University of Alabama. Services are held on Sundays at 10am and Thursdays at 7pm to serve students and the Tuscaloosa community. Pastor...
wbrc.com
Olympic javelin thrower finds home in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Olympian javelin thrower calls Birmingham home thanks to a throwing community created right here in the Magic City! Curtis Thompson is part of the U.S.A. Javelin Project. A javelin weighs less than a WBRC microphone, so about a pound. Meaning it takes a lot of...
wvtm13.com
Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
Village Living
Serial entrepreneur’ brushes off setback, takes her sewing business on the road
A self-described “serial entrepreneur” for three decades, Sheri Corey recently overcame what seemed to be a serious setback for Sew Sheri Designs, the sewing business she had operated since 1991. “We lost our lease this past December in Homewood and were not able to find a new space,”...
WLWT 5
High school yearbook misprint causes stir with student, family
PELHAM, Ala. — The distribution of Pelham High School's 2021-22 yearbook has been halted after the senior quote of a recent graduate was misprinted, and after years of bullying, the Gillispie family wonders if the altered quote was intentional. The Alabama high school did offer a response. Avri Gillispie...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham's first youth homeless shelter complete, set to open in fall
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham’s first-ever youth homeless shelter is complete and ready to open soon. In the video above, learn about the amenities and the at-home feel people have in this five-year plan.
Village Living
Blueroot founder shares restaurant journey
Jennifer Ryan may have been an accidental entrepreneur, but now she’s a trailblazer for small businesses. Ryan, founder and CEO of The Blueroot Company and Croux, shared an incredible story of grit and determination to the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. “I do have a story,” said Ryan, “of how and why I’m ‘accidentally’ running two companies.”
