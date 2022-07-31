How do you write a captivating thriller? This author found clues in the woods

www.ctpublic.org
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Julia Whelan on narrating her romance novel about a narrator who hates romance novels
All right. Listen closely to this next voice. If you are a fan of audiobooks, it may sound familiar. JULIA WHELAN: The girl wakes up in someone else's bed. I can certainly consult for you while reading books and writing about... Was Donald Trump's de facto headquarters for much of...
A Japanese company finds a way for cats and dogs to beat the heat
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Japan, like much of the planet, is sweltering under an intense summer heat wave. That's where a manufacturer of maternity clothes came up with a wearable fan for cats and dogs. It's actually a mesh bodysuit with a tiny battery-operated fan attached to the back. The president of Sweet Mommy says she got the idea while watching her pet Chihuahua grow exhausted while walking in the heat. Can we make one for humans next?
2 podcasts look back at the messy decades of the American counter-culture
This is FRESH AIR. At the recent Tribeca Festival, two nonfiction podcasts were honored for their look back at the messy decades of the American counterculture. As podcast critic Nick Quah finds, these podcast's similarities run deeper than just the time period. Here's his review. NICK QUAH, BYLINE: Earlier this...
How American Sign Language is evolving with time
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Amanda Morris about how sign language evolves over time, the subject of her recent piece in The New York Times.
Coup de Foudre: 30 songs for your summer crush
Stream the playlist via Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, YouTube. You didn't travel to Montréal to fall in love. You came for the terrasses, the français, the restaurants, the bagels (superior to New York, you are told), the vintage shops, the bookstores and the people. When you enter the wine bar recommended by a local you met at Olimpico, you are welcomed with a cheerful "Bonjour-hi!" French music is playing in the background. You like it. You like it even more when you meet her.
The Netflix v. 'Unofficial Bridgerton Musical' lawsuit, explained
For musical theater fans and romance novel lovers, the news was shocking: Netflix is suing Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, the duo behind the Grammy-winning Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, for "blatant infringement of intellectual property rights." The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, inspired by the Netflix show and book series by Julia Quinn,...
New musical at the Goodspeed takes fresh approach to "Anne of Green Gables"
Over the years, the beloved children’s novel “Anne of Green Gables'' has been adapted for stage, film and television (including a recent series on Netflix). There was even an animated cartoon based on the book. Now, a fresh take on this timeless story is playing at Goodspeed Musicals...
Remembering alternative radio pioneer Larry Josephson
Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by any talk-show host, and you're bound to get an interesting conversation. Fresh Air interviews, though, are in a category by themselves, distinguished by the unique approach of host and executive producer Terry Gross. "A remarkable blend of empathy and warmth, genuine curiosity and sharp intelligence," says the San Francisco Chronicle.
He lived in Oregon and she lived in England. A drawing of a cat brought them together
Two cats and one popular Twitter artist helped unite a man and woman separated by more than 4,600 miles. It all started on Twitter — specifically, with the account called "poorly drawn cats." The account's premise is pretty simple: Artist Heloísa Nora uses photos of people's cats and draws them. The drawings don't have a lot of details, but they're still perfect in how they really do capture each individual cat.
Beyoncé will change a lyric in her latest album after accusations of ableism
Beyoncé will change a lyric in one of the songs on Renaissance in order to remove an offensive and ableist term. On the album's 11th track, "Heated," which features Beyoncé and Drake among its writers, is the word "spaz," a term that disability activists have called an ableist slur.
