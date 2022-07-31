“Shank” keeps the lead at the Greenville County Am

scgolfclub.com
FOX Carolina
Unusual Upstate home makes ‘Zillow Gone Wild’
INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A lakefront home with a unique shape is on the market in Spartanburg County - and getting some internet fame. The round house at 26 Coastline Dr. in Inman made the viral Instagram page Zillow Gone Wild, garnering tens of thousands of reactions and comments.
PHOTOS: Women trapped inside South Carolina home after tree falls on it
POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A large tree fell on a Powdersville mobile home trapping two women inside, according to the Powdersville Fire Department. The fire department and EMS were on the scene Saturday on Jesse Drive. Authorities said two women were on opposite ends of the home when the tree fell. When firefighters arrived on […]
WYFF4.com
Shooting victim dies at Emergency MD in Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A teen is dead following a shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at Mulberry Court apartments on Mulberry Street, according to Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department. The victim was taken in a private vehicle...
1 dead after shooting at birthday party in South Carolina
One person is dead following a shooting at a birthday party early Saturday morning in Greenville.
1 dead in South Carolina after car hits dump truck
One person died and another was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Greenville County Monday morning.
3 minors arrested following pursuit in Greenville
The pursuit was continued onto a dead-end street where multiple on-foot chases continued.
Man charged with murder following shooting at birthday party in Greenville
A man has been charged with murder following a shooting early Saturday morning at a birthday party in Greenville.
The Post and Courier
Rural Greenville subdivision denied again after 19th-century home demolished
GREENVILLE — After a land developer knocked down a historic house in rural southern Greenville County following rejection of a subdivision plan earlier this spring, his plan returned again to the Greenville County Planning Commission. The new request was materially the same plan that was previously rejected. Once again,...
FOX Carolina
Argument in Laurens County leads to death, deputies investigating
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after someone died near Burton Creekside Road in Waterloo on Friday morning. Deputies said they responded to the situation at around 8:50 a.m. According to deputies, an argument had led to a person’s death...
wpde.com
One person killed after fight breaks out at Upstate SC venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — One person is dead and another wounded after a fight led to shots being fired outside of a venue in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville Police Department says the fight broke out around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, outside of the Good Times establishment located at 28 Liberty Lane. They say shots were fired in the parking lot, injuring two people.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. reaches settlement with adult business
A Clemson graduate is bringing people together with a farm-to-table brewery where everything is made in the Carolinas. A potentially life-threatening disease has been detected in three horses in South Carolina and experts say there is no cure. Investigation underway after UPS worker dies after being hit by truck. Updated:...
Deputies: Wanted man found folded inside sofa in Spartanburg Co.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Thursday after finding him folded inside a sofa inside an apartment.
FOX Carolina
1 hurt, 1 dead after fight, shooting in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police say they are investigating after a fight and shooting led to a death on Saturday morning. According to police, at about 12:30 a.m., a fight broke out inside the Good Times establishment on Liberty Lane. Police say outside shots were fired in the...
WYFF4.com
40-year-old driver killed in Greenville crash involving car, dump truck, troopers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A driver was killed when Monday morning when his car crossed the centerline and hit a dump truck, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened about 8:45 a.m. on Fairview Road near McKelvey Road. A Lexus sedan was traveling north on Fairview Road and...
Man dies days after Spartanburg Co. shooting
A man who was shot in the head Sunday night near Chesnee died from his injuries early Friday morning.
WYFF4.com
Greenville birthday party shooting: New details and witnesses sought
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville police have released new details and are asking for witnesses to come forward after a deadly shooting during a birthday party. Police said a fight broke out at the Good Times Events venue on Liberty Lane just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they...
Good times turn bad in fatal weekend shooting
It was good times turned bad, in a fatal weekend shooting in the Upstate. The Greenville Police Dept. says, a fight at the Good Times Event Venue on Liberty Lane led to a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.
Victim stabbed in face at Spartanburg convenience store
One person was stabbed in the face Friday afternoon at a convenience store in Spartanburg.
North Carolina Chick-fil-A receives backlash after advertising volunteer for food opportunity
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina Chick-fil-A received backlash on Tuesday for advertising a volunteer opportunity where drive-through workers would be paid with food instead of money. The store in Hendersonville said in a Facebook post that was later deleted that workers would be paid with five entrees...
Twice as nice: NC man wins $400 scratch-off, buys another ticket and wins $100K
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina man was feeling lucky after winning $400 in a scratch-off game, and his instincts were correct. Timothy Unsell, 73, of Flat Rock, used some of his winnings to buy a more expensive scratch-off ticket, and the $30 cost turned into a $100,000 payday, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.
