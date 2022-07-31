Shopping for school: Athens locations to start school shopping off strong

www.redandblack.com
Athens Restaurant Roundup: Surcheros opens, Dooley’s adds lunch service
With kids back in school and college students returning to campus, restaurants are expanding hours and offering deals. Here's this week's roundup of restaurant news. Surcheros, a chain with locations in Georgia and Florida has opened its restaurant on Baxter Street in the redeveloped shopping center that’s also home to Slutty Vegan. Throughout the opening week the restaurant is giving away merch and promotional items. The restaurant offers variations on Tex-Mex fare like burritos and tacos and its menu includes a range of vegetarian-friendly items, too.
Local briefs include temporary closure of Athens homeless shelter
Positive tests for coronavirus lead to the temporary closure of the Bigger Vision homeless shelter on North Avenue in Athens. With Wednesday’s first day of the new school year in the books, there is an evening work session for the Clarke County School Board: the Board meets at 6 at School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens.
New senior center opens in Lithonia
DeKalb County officials recently celebrated the grand opening of a new senior center in Lithonia. On July 14, DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond was joined by Commissioners Mereda Davis Johnson and Lorraine Cochran Johnson, along with Lithonia Mayor Shameka Reynolds and other officials, to cut the ribbon on the new $6.5 million facility.
UGA to cut the ribbon on new residence hall
Today is a dedication day at UGA, with a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Black-Diallo-Miller Hall: the University’s newest residence hall is named in honor of Harold Black, Mary Diallo, and Kerry Miller, the first black students to enroll as freshmen and earn their undergraduate degrees at the University of Georgia.
Gainesville Farmers Market to move its location for the next season
The Gainesville Farmers Market is finishing out its last season on the historic Downtown Gainesville Square. The market will move to Roosevelt Square in Downtown Gainesville in 2023, where it will be positioned between the Main Street Parking Deck and the Hall County Parking Facility. Gainesville Public Relations Manager Christina...
Black bear roams the streets of Gainesville
The Department of Natural Resources is tracking a bear roaming around metro Atlanta. People in downtown Gainesville spotted the bear on Sunday. Police want everyone to know they are not in danger. Officials are asking people to not feed the bear as it makes its way home. Wildlife management believes...
Plan approved for empty Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The last hurdle has been cleared in a push to revitalize the old Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth. The mall has sat mostly unoccupied for years. It is so empty that filmmakers have used it to shoot shows like “Stranger Things.”. Today, county commissioners adopted...
GUEST COLUMN: Athens and Winterville officials call for climate action
Georgia cities have a lot to gain from a transition to clean and renewable energy, and a lot to lose from failure to act in time. Clean energy, like solar and wind, is now often the least expensive form of new electricity generation. Furthermore, experts increasingly recognize that a rapid and widespread transition to clean electricity would have enormous benefits in public health from decreased pollution, in the economy from jobs and investment and would provide the reliable service which modern life demands while keeping costs low for American families.
With masks optional in most schools, should your student wear one? A pediatrician weighs in
ATLANTA - As students across north Georgia head back to class, pediatrician Dr. Jennifer Shu of Children's Medical Group in Decatur says her practice is busy. "I'm seeing a ton of COVID right now," Dr. Shu says. So, it is not surprising the one thing Dr. Shu says she is...
Small protest gathers outside Classic Center to protest Kemp speaking in Athens
After Savannah Downing’s 9 a.m. public speaking class, which she teaches at the University of Georgia, she headed downtown to The Classic Center. She wasn’t there to hear Gov. Brian Kemp’s speech at the Georgia Governor’s Tourism Conference — she was there to protest it.
RFPs sought for Taylor-Grady House in Athens
City Hall is looking for help with the Taylor-Grady House, putting out a request for proposals for a plan to lease and use the historic property on Prince Avenue in Athens. It’s an agreement that will run through June of 2024. Application information is on the Athens-Clarke County government website.
New high school in Gwinnett immerses students in artificial intelligence
BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) - Some Gwinnett County students are beginning the new school year Wednesday in a new high school that’s the first of its kind in Georgia. Seckinger High School, located near Buford in the Hamilton Mill area, has a high-tech theme throughout its curriculum. “Everything that is...
Large bear sighted near North Georgia, officials say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Department of Natural Resources is tracking a bear roaming around metro Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. People in downtown Gainesville spotted the bear on Sunday. Police want everyone to know they are not in danger. Officials are asking people...
Students across these 6 school districts return to classroom Tuesday
The next group of north Georgia school districts will return to the classroom Tuesday. Barrow County, City of Decatur, Haralson County, Polk County, Walton County and Thomaston-Upson schools continue a busy back to school week. Join Fred Blankenship, Lori Wilson, Brian Monahan and Mike Shields for all your Back 2...
Rezone for large shopping center postponed
The Oconee Board of Commissioners on Tuesday granted a deferral to a rezone for a grocery store and shopping center at the intersection of U.S. 78 and Hog Mountain Road. The rezone hearing will move to Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. Both the staff of the Oconee County Planning...
New majors & minors: 3 recently added programs at UGA
The University of Georgia added a slew of new majors, minors and certificates in the last year that stretch from STEM to law. The new programs offer an expansion on several departments and new opportunities for students to explore different topics more in depth. Regenerative bioscience major. The regenerative bioscience...
ON THE MARKET: Farmhouse nestled on 5.17 acres in Jackson
This home in Jackson has room for the whole family with four large bedrooms, two of which are master suites, and 3 full baths. The main owner’s suite has a sitting room, cozy fireplace and its own private deck. You’ll have space galore to host the family Thanksgiving dinner...
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Georgia History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
Scenic Byway – down the road? Proposed 81-mile Amicalola Scenic Byway will link Pickens and neighboring counties
“Boosting heritage and cultural tourism and appreciation of the natural beauty of the area” is a part of the reason for the Georgia Department of Transportation’s possible establishment of a scenic byway, a portion of which would traverse parts of Pickens County. The DOT has accepted an application from Dawson, Gilmer, and Pickens County officials to consider the possibility of the scenic byway.
