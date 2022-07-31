ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

The GOP’s claims about gas prices, the economy are running on empty | Ray E. Landis

By Ray Landis
newsfromthestates.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.newsfromthestates.com

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Stevens ousts Levin from Congress in Michigan Dem primary

NEW YORK — (AP) — Rep. Haley Stevens ousted Rep. Andy Levin from Congress on Tuesday after prevailing in their Democratic primary in Michigan. Stevens' victory came as three Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection faced primary challenges from rivals endorsed by the former president.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy