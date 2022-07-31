ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England fan Tess has viewers in tears again after she was given Alessia Russo's shirt

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

The young England fan, Tess, who took the nation by storm earlier this week after she was spotted singing along to 'Sweet Caroline' after the Lionesses beat Sweden in the semi-final had fans in tears again after she appeared again before the Euro 2022 final.

During the BBC's pre-match build-up of the game between England and Germany at Wembley, Tess appeared alongside Gabby Logan, Ian Wright, Alex Scott and Arsenal Women's manager Jonas Eidevall.

Tess, who was gifted tickets to the final by the BBC, described being at Wembley as "crazy" and was confident that England can bring the trophy home.

She also said that Manchester United's Alessia Russo, who scored a truly astonishing backheel against Sweden was her favourite player and that the 23-year-old could be the difference in the match.

Presumably being at the final was enough for the youngster but she certainly wouldn't have anticipated what would happen next. Tess was then played a message from Russo who thanked her for the support and gave her the shirt that she scored the now famous goal against Sweden in as thanks.


Just like what happened when she was given tickets to the final people couldn't help but welp us at this heartwarming moment.








