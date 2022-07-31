Max Verstappen snatches win in Hungary after Ferrari strategy shocker

Porsche has officially unveiled its 2023 911 GT3 R which will soon appear at GT3-compliant worldwide motorsports events such as the North American IMSA series, FIA WEC World Endurance Championship, and 24-Hour Le Mans in 2024. Based on the 992-generation 911, the new track-only coupe will feature a flat-six engine that’s five percent bigger than the last model, better aerodynamics, and optimized vehicle balance.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO