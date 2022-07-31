Family says 20-year-old Providence man drowned trying to rescue friend who also drowned

fallriverreporter.com
Related
ABC6.com
Mother, infant rescued from roof of burning apartment unit in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River fire crews rescued a mother and her infant off of a roof after an apartment unit caught fire Wednesday night. The fire happened at about 7:30 p.m. at a three-story building on Globe Street. When firefighters arrived, flames were coming from one...
Man stabbed in one city, then shot in neighboring city, Rhode Island police say
CRANSTON, R.I. — A man in Rhode Island had a very unlucky day as he was stabbed and shot in two separate incidents on Wednesday, authorities said. According to Cranston Police Maj. Todd Patalano, the victim was stabbed in Providence, WJAR-TV reported. The wounded man then crossed the city...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police arrest two after suspect crashes into cars, drives at officers, injuring one
Fall River Police arrested a couple early this morning, one of which is accused of driving at officers and smashing into several parked cars. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just after 1:00 a.m., Officers MacDonald and Bailey, were investigating suspicious motor vehicles in the area of Kennedy Park. Their investigation led to the arrest of Adam Hout, 36 from Cranston, RI on drug charges and resisting arrest. While Officers MacDonald and Bailey were in the park making this arrest, Hout’s girlfriend, Sarah Guy, 29 of New Bedford, drove her vehicle onto the grass and accelerated toward Officer MacDonald forcing him to move out of the way of the vehicle. At this point, Guy left the park area in the direction of South Main Street.
Turnto10.com
Cranston man charged in shooting of man who had been stabbed
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police said Thursday that they arrested a suspect in the shooting of a man who had also been stabbed. Multiple police jurisdictions blocked off Dyer and Prudence avenues late Wednesday night. Cranston police said a man was stabbed in Providence, and then ran into a convenience store in Cranston asking for help. Police said when he went back outside he was shot at.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fallriverreporter.com
Local elderly woman swindled out of thousands from former caregiver; police warn there may be more victims
Chief Scott Raynes has announced the arrest of a woman after an investigation by members of his police department into the exploitation of an elderly resident of Little Compton. According to Little Compton Police, the investigation began when a certified caregiver, working for an in-home senior caregiving service, was concerned...
fallriverreporter.com
21-year-old recently out of prison after Fall River arrest indicted on several murder charges after officer killed, another officer and 15-year-old injured
Rochester, NY- The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office filed a grand jury indictment charging 21-year-old Kelvin J. Vickers Jr. with Aggravated Murder, Murder in the 2nd Degree, Attempted Aggravated Murder, Attempted Murder in the 2nd Degree, two counts Assault in the 2nd Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree for the murder of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, the attempted murder of Rochester Police Officer Sino Seng, and the assault of 15-year-old Tamaia Walker.
Turnto10.com
Warwick police search for man accused of shoplifting merchandise worth hundreds
(WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department is searching for an individual accused of shoplifting merchandise worth hundreds from a store at the Warwick Mall. Police estimate the merchandise and damaged security sensors will cost the merchant $600. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 401-468-4254.
ABC6.com
Department of Environmental Management identifies woman, 57, accused of ramming car into police cruisers during chase
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has identified a 57-year-old woman accused of ramming her car into police cruisers during a chase Tuesday. Elise Collins, of Attleboro, was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges. According to Rhode Island court documents, Collins appeared in court...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police team up with Cops For Kids With Cancer to help Fall River family
On Monday, the Fall River Police Department teamed up with Cops For Kids With Cancer to present a donation to the family of Adonis. When Adonis was only 2 months old, he was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma. A tumor was discovered in his spinal canal, which is the space between the spine and the vertebrae.
ABC6.com
Police working scene outside Providence food mart
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police have taped off an area in front of a store on Chalkstone Avenue Wednesday night. Police marked off Tom’s Food Mart on Chalkstone Ave around 7 p.m. The area is taped off with shell case markers on the ground. ABC 6 News...
Car crashes off side of road in Lincoln Woods
The car sustained serious damage but state police said no one was in the car when they arrived.
ABC6.com
Providence man accused of breaking into car arrested in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — Bellingham police said Wednesday that a Providence man, who is accused of breaking into several cars, was arrested in the early morning. Police said that 26-year-old Thony Greene is allegedly responsible for numerous break-ins around the town. Investigators were called to Muron Avenue at about...
fallriverreporter.com
Multiple people, including firefighter, shot with pellets in Fall River near shooting scene, two charged
Two people have been charged after reportedly hitting multiple people, including a firefighter, with BB pellets. According to Deputy Chief Barden Castro, members of the fire department were on Fourth Street this evening providing assistance to the police department relative to the shooting which had taken place earlier in the day.
capecod.com
Sandwich firefighters rescue several children on raft being carried out to sea
SANDWICH – Sandwich firefighters on their boat were able to rescue several children. The incident happened around 2 PM Tuesday off Phillips Road near Scussett Beach when the raft with 10 people including several kids apparently dragged anchor and began getting carried out to sea by winds estimated to be blowing at least 25 mph. The Coast Guard also responded. All of the kids were brought onto the fireboat and returned safely to shore.
Woman charged with ramming police vehicles in Narragansett
An Attleboro woman is facing a felony charge after she led officers on a chase and intentionally rammed into several vehicles in Narragansett on Tuesday.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford single mother seeks public help for alleged car accident scam
“I am looking for public help. On July 1, 2022, between Rockdale Ave and Bolton St. at 2:56 pm, I was driving with my son to get some karate shoes for him. He has an atypical syndrome that produces several symptoms including autism, OCD, a very low immune system (for which he had a fever that week), anxiety, among others.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating after man injured in daytime shooting
Fall River Police are investigating after a man was injured this afternoon in a shooting. According to Deputy Chief Barden Castro, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Fall River Police responded to the area of Third and Wade Streets due to reports of gun shots. Upon arrival, officers determined it was evident...
ABC6.com
Police: 2 men shot at Providence food mart
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said two men were shot outside a food mart Wednesday night. The shooting happened at about 7 p.m. at Tom’s Food Mart on Chalkstone Avenue. Police said the men’s injuries were non-life-threatening. ABC 6 News reached to Providence police for more...
Turnto10.com
Man injured in targeted shooting in Cranston, police say
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A man suffered gunshot wounds after someone walked up to a Cranston home and fired multiple rounds, Cranston police said Tuesday. Police responded at about 11 p.m. Monday to a home on Mica Avenue, where officers found a 32-year-old man with two gunshot wounds. The...
Police: Miriam Hospital nurse brought gun to work
The nurse was taken into custody after a security guard found the firearm in the emergency room. according to police.
Comments / 3