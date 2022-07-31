Fire guts Jim’s Steaks; Sharswood’s historic grocery store; What’s next for the Roundhouse? | Sunday roundup

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuesday night was National Night Out, a campaign to promote police-community partnerships held every year on the first Tuesday in August. The 19th District in Philadelphia, which is historically one of the most violent parts of our city, is seeing a drop in homicides and shootings. It was a party inside Parkwest Town Center for National Night Out, complete with food, dancing and friends. “Look at all these beautiful people having a wonderful time with their neighbors and with the police department,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said. While it may all look like fun and games, this celebration is rooted in...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO