ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Fire guts Jim’s Steaks; Sharswood’s historic grocery store; What’s next for the Roundhouse? | Sunday roundup

billypenn.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
billypenn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Milk Jawn Is Finally Open! Free Ice Cream for the First 100 People In Line!

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philly’s newest scoop shop is finally ready to open its doors, as Milk Jawn, the beloved, award-winning local ice cream brand is opening its first brick & mortar location on Friday, August 5th at 1439 East Passyunk Avenue (the corner of East Passyunk Ave. and Dickinson Street). The business will open with a giveaway, offering free cups of ice cream to the first 100 people who show up to the shop beginning at 5 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Economy, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Modern Traditional Extended Trinity in Fairmount

The furniture, kitchen, trim and main-floor wallpaper of this spacious double trinity all say “traditional.” But its amenities and features all scream “modern.”. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. You may recall that a few Trinity...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

National Night Out Events Happening Throughout Philadelphia Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuesday night was National Night Out, a campaign to promote police-community partnerships held every year on the first Tuesday in August. The 19th District in Philadelphia, which is historically one of the most violent parts of our city, is seeing a drop in homicides and shootings. It was a party inside Parkwest Town Center for National Night Out, complete with food, dancing and friends. “Look at all these beautiful people having a wonderful time with their neighbors and with the police department,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said. While it may all look like fun and games, this celebration is rooted in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#South Philadelphia#Steaks#Guts#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Trident Mortgage#Justice#Jim S South St#Grocery Outlet
billypenn.com

A tour of dead and dying malls around Philadelphia, monuments to a bygone age

Malls were once as iconic to American culture as baseball and apple pie. With their soaring atriums, cool fountains, and lushly faux-tropical gardens, shopping malls were quasi-public spaces designed to replicate the downtown shopping experience for residents of the fast-growing suburbs of the 20th century. Now, battered by pandemic shutdowns...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

What’s the future of Philly’s iconic Roundhouse? Officials seek community input

In the coming weeks, the Roundhouse will be completely empty, ending its six-decade reign as the headquarters of the Philadelphia Police Department. But as the force settles into its new space on North Broad Street, the next chapter for the iconic city-owned building at 7th and Race streets remains unwritten. City officials say demolishing the handcuff-esque property is a possibility, but so is an adaptive reuse project that leaves the concrete structure standing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
restaurantclicks.com

Restaurants in Philly With Waterfront Views

Waterfront dining creates an ambiance that is desired by many. Listening to the water rush down the banks or crash against the shoreline as you wait for your dinner is calming and romantic. While coastal cities like Miami and Tampa receive praise for waterfront dining, it is vital to not...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Philadelphia Citizen

Generation Change Philly:

There’s no denying that Philly has an affordable housing problem. Between 2008 and 2016, Philly lost 13,000 lower-cost housing units, per data from the City’s Housing Action Plan. The city’s recent spate of construction and development has largely left out low-income residents. According to the report, as affordable housing — defined as costing no more than 30 percent of a resident’s income — declined, 6,000 higher-end units were built over the same period.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

We Now Know What Caused South Street's Jim's Steaks to Go Up in Flames

The fire at Jim's Steaks that rocked Philadelphia far beyond just South Street last week was caused by electrical wiring. The fire marshal's office determined Monday the cause of the blaze that caused smoke and flames to come from the popular Philadelphia cheesesteak spot at 4th and South streets Friday, the Philadelphia Fire Department said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Oxford Circle teen fatally shot in the head, stomach on Frankford Avenue

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Philadelphia man was fatally shot in the city’s Frankford section Monday. The incident happened on the 4700 block of Frankford Avenue around 3:15 pm. According to police, an 18-year-old boy was shot in the head and abdomen. The victim arrived at Jefferson Frankford Hospital in a private vehicle, where doctors pronounced him dead at 3:32 pm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Old City Wedding Stroll in Philadelphia

Why Old City Is a One-Stop Shop For All Your Wedding. Participating businesses include Shane Confectionery, Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti, The Olde Bar, Philly Bride, SuitShop, Amina, Cuba Libre Restaurant and Rum Bar, Fork, Panorama Wine Bar, Arch Enemy Arts, FringeArts, Hilton Philadelphia at Penn’s Landing, Kick Axe Throwing, Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia, Power Plant Productions, Art in the Age, Chick Invitations, Hitched, Fred Astaire Dance Studio, NE Flower Boutique, and many others. All participants will be entered to win a Wedding Gift Basket valued at $1,000. The event is free to attend, but registration is required.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy