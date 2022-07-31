ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ABC4

The best things to do in Utah in August

UTAH (ABC4) – As we embark on the new month, we prepare for summer to come to a close, as it does annually on August 31. With this in anticipation, we’re prompted to think about how we can best maximize the last few days we have left of summer. To help, ABC4 has compiled the […]
ABC4

Increased heat and monsoon moisture

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Eve, Utah! Thursday will bring some changes to our weather as moisture starts to surge back into the Beehive State! This is due to a high pressure shifting to the southeast, allowing for more of a southwesterly flow. The moisture will make it first to southern Utah where […]
justshortofcrazy.com

How To Visit Utah’s Mighty 5 National Parks on this Epic Road Trip

One of the most quintessential things to do in Utah is planning an Utah National Parks Road Trip. This route will have you visiting all the five national parks in The Beehive State, all of which offer some of the best the state has to offer in terms of nature and striking desert scenery.
sevenslopes.com

Date Night Ideas in Utah

Looking for a way to spend your date night in Utah?. You’ve come to the right place. We have compiled a comprehensive list of fun and exciting date night ideas to help you in your search for the perfect date night (or day) in Utah. There is so much...
upr.org

Railroad history with Molly Cannon & Michael Sheehan on Wednesday's Access Utah

A team of anthropologists recently led a multiyear study to better understand the Utah section of the Transcontinental Railroad. The result is “Rails East to Ogden: Utah’s Transcontinental Railroad Story,” a publication in the Bureau of Land Management’s cultural resources series, which has now received an award from the U.S. Department of the Interior. From the publication: “A largely unknown national treasure rests within a two-hour drive from Salt Lake City. Tucked into the sparsely populated western expanse of Box Elder County, Utah, the ghosts of the United States' first transcontinental railroad still haunt 87 miles of abandoned original railroad grade on lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), National Park Service (NPS) and, to a lesser extent, private land.” Our guests today are Molly Cannon, Executive Director of the USU Museum of Anthropology; and Michael Sheehan, Cultural Resources Program Lead with the Bureau of Land Management.
95.7 KEZJ

Erect Rock Said To Be East Of Twin Falls Rivals Famous Utah Site

(Post contains mature content) A photograph of a phallus-shaped rock shared to a popular social media site recently has resulted in quite the conversation thread. Multiple viewers of the post claim to have identified a canyon 150 miles east of Twin Falls that has a rock formation that is comparable to a famous Utah sandstone that attracts a large number of tourists.
ABC4

Addressing Utah’s high rape rate

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah’s rate of violent crime rate is notably lower than the national average, except in one category — rape.  Utah is one of the top ten states with the highest number of rapes per capita. This is just one of the many findings from the Utah State University’s Utah Women and Leadership […]
KSLTV

UHP warning of scam happening on Utah roadways

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol are warning drivers about a scam happening out on the roadways. “We’ve had some people that are, like, flagging cars down, and then, when they stop to help, they kind of tell them that their car is broke down and they’ll give them this gold if they can get some money. And so, it’s people trying to scam people as they’re stopping to help someone,” said Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol.
kslnewsradio.com

Can curbing Utah’s population growth address drought, Great Salt Lake?

SALT LAKE CITY — Water restrictions, the Great Salt Lake drying up, and Utah’s drought are all causes of concern to Utahns. Is the fix to slow Utah’s population growth?. Perhaps. But that doesn’t look like a possibility at least not anytime soon. According to U.S. Census data, Utah is one of the fastest-growing states in the country. With Utah on track to have 4 million residents in about a decade and 5 million residents by 2051, should population growth be regulated?
gastronomicslc.com

Utah bar gets wallet friendly menu makeover

It’s been a lively year of headlines as far as drinking in Utah is concerned. What with the management of Utah bar licenses sharing more in common with an Abbot and Costello routine rather than say, a pro-business environment for (and whisper this very quietly) a legal product. It’s...
