www.justshortofcrazy.com
Related
The best things to do in Utah in August
UTAH (ABC4) – As we embark on the new month, we prepare for summer to come to a close, as it does annually on August 31. With this in anticipation, we’re prompted to think about how we can best maximize the last few days we have left of summer. To help, ABC4 has compiled the […]
Increased heat and monsoon moisture
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Eve, Utah! Thursday will bring some changes to our weather as moisture starts to surge back into the Beehive State! This is due to a high pressure shifting to the southeast, allowing for more of a southwesterly flow. The moisture will make it first to southern Utah where […]
justshortofcrazy.com
How To Visit Utah’s Mighty 5 National Parks on this Epic Road Trip
One of the most quintessential things to do in Utah is planning an Utah National Parks Road Trip. This route will have you visiting all the five national parks in The Beehive State, all of which offer some of the best the state has to offer in terms of nature and striking desert scenery.
sevenslopes.com
Date Night Ideas in Utah
Looking for a way to spend your date night in Utah?. You’ve come to the right place. We have compiled a comprehensive list of fun and exciting date night ideas to help you in your search for the perfect date night (or day) in Utah. There is so much...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksl.com
Like the rain? Another monsoonal 'moisture surge' is headed toward Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY — Monsoonal moisture raised dewpoint levels to about 65 degrees along the Wasatch Front on Tuesday, causing National Weather Service meteorologists to make an unusual weather comparison: the East Coast's hot, humid summers. "It's not often you can use the word 'muggy' in reference to Utah...
upr.org
Railroad history with Molly Cannon & Michael Sheehan on Wednesday's Access Utah
A team of anthropologists recently led a multiyear study to better understand the Utah section of the Transcontinental Railroad. The result is “Rails East to Ogden: Utah’s Transcontinental Railroad Story,” a publication in the Bureau of Land Management’s cultural resources series, which has now received an award from the U.S. Department of the Interior. From the publication: “A largely unknown national treasure rests within a two-hour drive from Salt Lake City. Tucked into the sparsely populated western expanse of Box Elder County, Utah, the ghosts of the United States' first transcontinental railroad still haunt 87 miles of abandoned original railroad grade on lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), National Park Service (NPS) and, to a lesser extent, private land.” Our guests today are Molly Cannon, Executive Director of the USU Museum of Anthropology; and Michael Sheehan, Cultural Resources Program Lead with the Bureau of Land Management.
Last boats pulled from the Great Salt Lake marina
The last boats have been pulled from the Great Salt Lake Marina. FOX 13 News documented cranes lifting the remaining boats out on Wednesday. It is a result of the Great Salt Lake
kjzz.com
Mom-and-pop restaurants in Utah strive to stay affordable despite inflation
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — On the heels of the emotional and economic rollercoaster caused by the pandemic, now inflation is dishing-up more challenges for independent restaurant owners in Utah. The cost of basic ingredients has gone up significantly and now mom and pop restaurant owners are walking a fine...
RELATED PEOPLE
Trench could help Utah better prepare for earthquakes
Scientists have dug a pair of trenches in a field near I-215, giving them a rare look at the West Valley fault line.
Explaining why Utah's gas prices are still high
Many drivers have watched as gas prices begin to fall across the country, but hover well above the national average in Utah.
Erect Rock Said To Be East Of Twin Falls Rivals Famous Utah Site
(Post contains mature content) A photograph of a phallus-shaped rock shared to a popular social media site recently has resulted in quite the conversation thread. Multiple viewers of the post claim to have identified a canyon 150 miles east of Twin Falls that has a rock formation that is comparable to a famous Utah sandstone that attracts a large number of tourists.
Addressing Utah’s high rape rate
UTAH (ABC4) – Utah’s rate of violent crime rate is notably lower than the national average, except in one category — rape. Utah is one of the top ten states with the highest number of rapes per capita. This is just one of the many findings from the Utah State University’s Utah Women and Leadership […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gephardt Daily
Mountain biker falls 60 feet in Zion National Park; is airlifted out with multiple compound fractures
ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah, Aug. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man riding a mountain bike off road on slickrock Monday in Zion National Park “fell about 60 feet and suffered multiple compound fractures,” a park spokesman told Gephardt Daily. Park spokesman Jonathan Shafer said riding...
KSLTV
UHP warning of scam happening on Utah roadways
SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol are warning drivers about a scam happening out on the roadways. “We’ve had some people that are, like, flagging cars down, and then, when they stop to help, they kind of tell them that their car is broke down and they’ll give them this gold if they can get some money. And so, it’s people trying to scam people as they’re stopping to help someone,” said Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol.
Family remains hopeful on missing Utah man's 20th birthday
Monday was a somber 20th birthday celebration for Dylan Rounds. He’s been missing for almost nine weeks, but his family is hopeful he’s still out there.
KSLTV
Salt Lake City ends July with-all time record high temperatures
SALT LAKE CITY — For the second straight year, Salt Lake City set a record for the hottest July. This year it was more than one-and-a-half degrees hotter than a year ago. The extreme heat is impacting Utah’s extreme drought too. Salt Lake City hit 100 degrees 18...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksl.com
Salt Lake City breaks all-time hottest July record for 2nd-straight year
SALT LAKE CITY — July was the hottest month on record for Utah's capital city. If that sentence sounds familiar, it's because it's the second-straight year that July has topped the temperature record books. Last month's average temperature was 87.3 degrees, besting the previous record of 85.7 degrees set...
kslnewsradio.com
Can curbing Utah’s population growth address drought, Great Salt Lake?
SALT LAKE CITY — Water restrictions, the Great Salt Lake drying up, and Utah’s drought are all causes of concern to Utahns. Is the fix to slow Utah’s population growth?. Perhaps. But that doesn’t look like a possibility at least not anytime soon. According to U.S. Census data, Utah is one of the fastest-growing states in the country. With Utah on track to have 4 million residents in about a decade and 5 million residents by 2051, should population growth be regulated?
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Ranch Once Owned By Walt Disney Family On Market For $71 Million
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For the low, low price of $71 million, thousands of acres of solitude in Fremont County enjoyed by the Walt Disney family for decades can be yours. Diamond G Ranch, which sits 17 miles west of Dubois, is officially on the...
gastronomicslc.com
Utah bar gets wallet friendly menu makeover
It’s been a lively year of headlines as far as drinking in Utah is concerned. What with the management of Utah bar licenses sharing more in common with an Abbot and Costello routine rather than say, a pro-business environment for (and whisper this very quietly) a legal product. It’s...
Comments / 0