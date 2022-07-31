Shirtless Dude Wanted for North Wildwood NJ Motor Vehicle Theft

sojo1049.com
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book FestivalJanine ParisLewes, DE
New Jersey Water Parks 2022Brooklyn Muse
History Book Festival Marks Sixth Year With Return to Live Author PresentationsJanine ParisLewes, DE
Stafford Police Look for Driver Who Stuck Man on Motorized Scooter
Stafford Township Police are looking for the driver of a white SUV involved in a pedestrian hit and run incident. Police say the incident happened Wednesday morning at 7:48 am in the area of Route 9 and McKinley Avenue. The pedestrian, who was riding a motorized scooter, was struck while...
Absecon, NJ, Cops: PA Man Stole Idling Mercedes, Led Officers in Pursuit
Authorities in Absecon say a man from Pennsylvania was arrested after stealing a vehicle and leading officers in a pursuit. The scene unfolded around 9:30 Monday night, August 1st, at the Absecon Marketplace shopping center on Route 30, according to the Absecon Police Department. That's where 26-year-old Thomas Peele of...
Linwood Police Release Video of Alleged Home Break-In Suspect
Linwood Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man wanted "as part of an ongoing investigation." Police aren't confirming why they want to speak with the man, but it appears he's wanted for some sort of home break-in or robbery. The man is caught on a Nest camera walking into and through the home.
Be Prepared For Traffic On Zion Road In Egg Harbor Township, NJ This Week
Egg Harbor Township residents will be the first people to tell you that there's always SOME sort of construction going on along the roadways within town that slows everything up. It's always Mays Landing and Egg Harbor Township people that brace themselves for the stop-and-go every morning. That's the price...
Brigantine, NJ, Man Killed in Six-vehicle Crash on I-476 in PA
Published reports say a man from Brigantine was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 476 in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania Friday evening. According to WBRE-TV, the crash happened around 6 PM on the Northeast Extension just north of the Lehigh Valley Tunnel between Exit 74 for Mahoning Valley/Jim Thorpe and Exit 95 for Interstate 80.
What Will Become of the Old Pizza Hut in Gloucester Township, NJ?
As demolition and construction continues to the left and right of it, the old Pizza Hut on Blackwood-Clementon Road in Gloucester Township still stands. So, what's going on there?. Over the last few months, progress has really been made in clearing space for a Super Wawa at the corner of...
North Wildwood Police Ask For Help in Theft Investigation
North Wildwood Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a couple of suspects in a theft investigation. Police say a theft took place about 9:15 pm on June 22 near the 100 block of West Spruce Avenue. Police say the two suspects fled the area in a blue Dodge Dakota.
Cops: Hammonton, NJ, Man Arrested in Egg Harbor Twp. for Alleged Child Luring
Authorities in Egg Harbor Township say a man from Hammonton has been arrested for allegedly trying to meet a 15-year-old boy at a hotel for a sexual encounter. However, according to police, the man was actually talking to a private group that tracks-down child predators. Police say the incident happened...
Why Vineland NJ is Restricting Water Usage for Residents
Water consumption has reportedly become such a problem in Vineland that the city has put certain restrictions in place. Summer, so far, has been hot and dry. Vineland needs more rain and cooler temperatures to help its cause of being able to provide residents with the water they need. Officials...
Workers Spotted Inside Old Gloucester Twp., NJ KMart as Conversion to ShopRite Begins
Big changes continue along Blackwood-Clementon Rd. in Gloucester Township as workers move into the old Kmart to change it over to a Shop Rite store. At the end of last year, rumors were confirmed that, after more than 30 years, the ShopRite store off Laurel Hill Road in Clementon, Camden County would be moving.
Free-Fall Diving Horse Ride Coming to Atlantic City NJ’s Steel Pier
Steel Pier in Atlantic City is about to simultaneously pay tribute to one of the shore town's most legendary attractions while taking riders high above the boardwalk...and then dropping them. The amusement park, a legend in its own right, is slowly receiving the pieces to put together a ride its...
Amazon Cancels Plans to Build Galloway NJ Facility
An Amazon delivery facility previously planned for Galloway in Atlantic County has reportedly been scrapped. Referred to as a 'last mile' delivery center, Amazon had its sights set on a plot of land in Galloway on Aloe Street at Genoa Avenue, potentially bringing more jobs to the area. But Amazon...
Diehards Camp Out for Egg Harbor Twp, NJ Spirit Halloween Store Grand Opening
Temperatures may be in the 90s with stifling humidity, but that's not stopping Halloween lovers from getting into the spirit of the season. Spirit Halloween, that is. Hardcore fans of Halloween are camping outside of Spirit Halloween days before the Egg Harbor Township flagship store opens for the year this Saturday, July 30.
Beach Bucket List: South Jersey’s Best Beach Bars
There is nothing better than heading out to a beach bar and having an ice-cold drink during the hot summer months down the shore. Lucky for us, we have a ton of great options for you to get a drink outside during these hot summer days and warm summer nights.
Still a Chance to Catch a Summer Concert in Ship Bottom LBI
I look forward to this every year in beautiful Ship Bottom on Long Beach Island. Thursday nights the music comes alive, the community comes out, and there's lots of excitement with the sun setting over LBI. The Summer Thursday Concerts in Ship Bottom take place at the Waterfront Park located...
New Atlantic City NJ Dinosaur Exhibit Will Make You Feel Like You’re in a Movie!
Dinosaurs have descended on Atlantic City! This new exhibit will make you feel like you've stepped into "Jurassic Park," and offers amazing photo ops!. Located on the grounds of Absecon Lighthouse on the North Beach end of Atlantic City, are full-scale, life-sized prehistoric creatures from the Mesozoic Era. The exhibit...
Get Sandy When You Build The Most EPIC Sandcastle In Brigantine, NJ
Everybody has a list of things they want to accomplish during their time spent with their toes in the sand. That accomplishment might be getting a good suntan and a solid nap in for the majority of adults. Kids, however, have their whole beach day planned out even before setting foot there.
2022 Buena, NJ, High School Grad Wins Big Dunkin’ Scholarship
South Jersey is being represented out in the world in a big way lately. First of all, we have to extend a HUGE congratulations to a local recent graduate of Buena Regional High School, Julia Brunini! She just graduated this year and plans on heading to Stockton University to begin her college career this fall. Actually, what we should really say is continue her college career.
We Need for Atlantic City Singer ‘Fuzzy’ to Go Viral With This Video
Talent comes in all sizes, forms, ages, and backgrounds. I think somebody found a pretty good one. Over the weekend, someone posted a video on YouTube of an Atlantic City resident, known only as "Fuzzy" singing a song on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. From the looks of things (and the...
