55 Very Random '80s Kids Things That No Young Gen X'er Or Old Millennial Will Ever Forget, Even If They Tried

By Brian Galindo
 2 days ago

1. The anticipation of finally getting to your "computer time" day and thinking, This will be the time that I beat The Oregon Trail:

DavetheUsher/ youtube.com

2. Not being able to get enough of the scent of a scratch-and-sniff sticker that you liked and being worried that if you scratched too much the scent would fade away sooner:

Vintage Sticker Lover/ etsy.com

3. Having to decide after school whether you wanted to get a Pink Panther bar (for the bubble gum, of course) from the ice cream truck...

ebay.com

4. ...or a sugary but refreshing Mickey's Parade popsicle:

Facebook: photo

5. Wanting a My Buddy and/or Kid Sister...

Jeremy Noel/ youtube.com

...because the commercial (mainly the infectious jingle for it) sold it to you!!!

6. Knowing better than to touch your Shrinky Dinks for a good long while after taking them out of the oven, because they took FOREVER to cool down (seriously, those things burned if you touched them too soon):

Daysgonebytreasures/ etsy.com

7. Realizing that 75% of the fun of playing with Colorforms was sniffing them:

TinselandTrinkets/ etsy.com

8. Loving your Popple, but always having an absolute struggle to get it back into its ball shape:

LesChouxGras/ etsy.com

9. The absolute joy you got watching Muppet Babies (even if it was just a rerun):

Henson Associates/ Everett Collection

10. And the pure bliss and excitement you got at just hearing the theme song for it:

11. Yet always wondering what the hell Nanny looked like:

Henson/ Disney

12. Thoroughly enjoying Square One , even though you knew it was educational:

PBS

13. But mainly watching Square One just for "Mathnet":

PBS

14. Trying to recite along as fast as the Micro Machine Man during the Micro Machine commercials — and if you couldn't, just settling for shouting out-loud the ending: "Remember if it doesn't say Micro Machines, it's not the real thing!"

15. Browsing your local mom-and-pop video store, and usually having to settle for renting something else because they typically only carried a copy or two (at most) of a particular movie:

Denver Post / Denver Post via Getty Images

16. And always trying to peek into the adult section in the back of the video store that was hidden behind the swinging café doors:

Fairfax Media Archives / Fairfax Media via Getty Images

17. How using one of these was the only way to make popcorn on a movie night:

ebay.com

18. Owning a Rubik's Cube and having no idea how you got it:

Stefano Bianchetti / Art Images via Getty Images

19. Also having your family own a copy of the Flashdance soundtrack (which you listened to whether you saw the movie or not)...

UMG

20. ... Thriller (which, like, EVERYONE you knew owned a copy of)...

Sony Music

21. ...and We Are the World 45:

Blank Archives / Getty Images

22. How nobody could convince you that Kenner's Family Tree House wasn't part of Fisher-Price's Little People collection. And just how much fun you had playing with it:

ebay.com

23. Going to several birthday parties where they served a character cake that was 85% frosting:

Denver Post / Denver Post via Getty Images

24. Every once in a while, being grossed out by one of your Garbage Pail Kids cards:

PoormansCollectibles/ etsy.com

25. Being more than a little freaked out by The Dark Crystal (especially by the "life essence" stealing scene):

Murray Close / Getty Images

26. And being freaked out by everything in The NeverEnding Story (but especially the scene where Artax died in the Swamp of Sadness):

Warner Bros.

27. Having these McDonald's glasses...

popculturemaina/ etsy.com

...and Burger King Return of the Jedi glasses as your go-to juice or milk glass — even as the paint on them faded:

The Local11/ etsy.com

28. Having one of these country goose cookie jars in your family's kitchen, which usually had matching glasses, dish towels, and plates:

thegatherhomeco/ etsy.com

29. Wanting a waterbed because they were the coolest thing ever. Also, they were the funnest things to jump on:

Anela / Getty Images/iStockphoto

30. Knowing that any good battery-operated toy required at least half a dozen C or D batteries:

ebay.com

31. Seeing cigarette ads everywhere and not even thinking twice about it:

Viviane Moos / Corbis via Getty Images

32. And there being unsupervised cigarette machines everywhere and not even thinking twice about it:

rare cool items/ youtube.com

33. The huge confusion over there being two cartoons called Ghostbusters — it just did not make sense in your mind:

Columbia Pictures / ©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection, Filmation Associates / Filmation Associates/courtesy Everett Collection

But, of course, knowing The Real Ghostbusters was the superior one 'cause it was the one based on the movie. Plus, it even had the theme song for the intro:

34. Being inspired to draw by just looking at the cover of a Mead Académie Sketch Pad:

dlisted.com

35. Being irrationally scared when playing outside that you might fall down a well like Baby Jessica:

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

36. Being very tempted to eat Crest Sparkle because it tasted like minty candy. Oh so, so sweet:

Crest

37. How the illustrations from Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark were actually more frightening than the stories. Okay, yes the stories were very creepy too, FTR:

Harper Collins

38. Watching Gremlins and thinking you were going to watch a cute movie about a rabbit-chinchilla creature and not a frightening horror movie about monsters that terrorize a small town during Christmas:

Warner Bros.

39. Having a collection of Disney Read-Along Storybook and cassette books, which you'd sometimes play just for the songs they included in them:

Stuckinthe80svintage/ etsy.com

40. That every kid owned these rainbow flip-flops — that were also super painful, since the nylon on the straps would rub against your toes:

nallhal.top

41. That every kid owned a pair of these Fisher-Price roller skates that were actually impossible to skate in:

ShopVintageWell/ etsy.com

42. That either you owned or knew someone who owned a Cabbage Patch doll whose name was immediately changed after they "adopted" it:

Cheryl Chenet / Corbis via Getty Images

43. And that either you owned or knew someone who owned a Rainbow Brite doll that ended up covered in crayon marks and with the yarn hair all undone:

Tooly Treasures/ etsy.com

44. Collecting shiny Sandylion stickers that you'd get from a craft store or stationery shop:

stickwithmegifts/ etsy.com

And, of course, displaying your collection in sticker books:

LantsticFinds/ etsy.com

45. Getting a little magical feeling whenever you watched the Disney Sunday Night Movie intro:

46. How gross the stickers you had to lick tasted in Sticker Fun books. Also, how they dried all wrinkly and never stuck right in the book:

RetroPaperFactory/ etsy.com

47. How these Coca-Cola cups left a waxy taste in your Coke (or at least in your mind it did):

Kcasey/ etsy.com

48. And how these were the design of the default disposable cups that everyone's family used at picnics and BBQs:

Twitter: @retroist

49. Getting hungry every time you watched a Time for Timer PSA:

50. And getting hungry whenever you played the Pizza Party game:

ebay.com

51. Playing with those sliding puzzles and eventually getting frustrated with it and just pulling out all the pieces and putting them back together correctly:

worthpoint.com

52. The absolute disappointment you felt anytime you made shaved ice with the Snoopy Sno Cone Maker and only ended up with a slushy mess:

amazon.com

53. Knowing the only solution for getting your Nintendo cartridge to work was to blow into it:

tenor.com

54. And knowing that if you went to the store with your parents, they'd nine times out of ten give you a quarter to get a prize from the lucky eggs machine:

worthpoint.com

55. Finally, being completely traumatized by that episode of Punky Brewster where Cherie almost died after being locked in the abandoned fridge:

NBC

