Contact the SMA Construction Ticket Office at Capital Credit Union Park to Schedule Your Outing Today!. Ashwaubenon, Wis.-The Green Bay Rockers have a plethora of group outing options to consider for the 2022 season at Capital Credit Union Park and now is the time to secure your day to play. The Rockers will play 36 regular season home games beginning at the end of May and ending in mid-August with schedule slated to be released by the Northwoods League at the end of November.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO