ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northwoodsleague.com

Traverse City Takes Series vs. Rockers

Ashwaubenon, Wis. – The Traverse City Pit Spitters defeated the Green Bay Rockers Wednesday night, 12-8. The Pit Spitters took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second behind a Jacob Charon double that scored Marshall Toole and Glenn Miller. In the sixth, Traverse City added to its...
GREEN BAY, WI
northwoodsleague.com

Plan Your 2022 Summer Group Outing with the Rockers!

Contact the SMA Construction Ticket Office at Capital Credit Union Park to Schedule Your Outing Today!. Ashwaubenon, Wis.-The Green Bay Rockers have a plethora of group outing options to consider for the 2022 season at Capital Credit Union Park and now is the time to secure your day to play. The Rockers will play 36 regular season home games beginning at the end of May and ending in mid-August with schedule slated to be released by the Northwoods League at the end of November.
GREEN BAY, WI
northwoodsleague.com

Kingfish Fall to Woodchucks in Series Finale

Wausau struck first in the first off of a Tyler Cox single that scored JC Ng to put them up 1-0. Chase Hug added insurance in the third when he scored on a wild pitch to put Wausau up 2-0. Kenosha got on the board in the fourth when Nick...
WAUSAU, WI
northwoodsleague.com

Kingfish Defeat Woodchucks in Series Opener

Kenosha scored seven unanswered runs with three runs in the second inning courtesy of a James Oman single that scored Brady Counsell, a Parker Stinson single that scored Colin Kalinowski and Oman scored on a wild pitch. They added four in the third courtesy of an Oman bases-clearing three-RBI triple and scored on an error to make it 7-0.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ashwaubenon, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
City
Ashwaubenon, WI
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Sports
northwoodsleague.com

The Rafters And Chinooks Take The First Game Of Their Series In An 11 Inning Game

The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters and Lakeshore Chinooks both won their first game of their series with an 11 inning victory. The Traverse City Pit Spitters bounced back from last night’s loss to earn their 18th victory in the second half of the season in a ten inning game. The Willmar Stingers continued their success to earn their 12th win in a row which is the longest win streak of the season so far.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy