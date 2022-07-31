Rays Get Veteran Outfielder David Peralta in Trade With Diamondbacks

www.yardbarker.com
Cubs outfielder Ian Happ reacts to not getting traded
Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ was surprisingly not traded before Tuesday’s MLB deadline, and he appears to be more than happy to stick around. Happ, who was named to his first All-Star team in 2022, was widely expected to be moved prior to the deadline. Shortly after Tuesday’s deadline...
Braves get a discouraging injury update on Ozzie Albies
Originally, the timeline looked like it could be as early as the middle of July. Now, it seems like Albies could be out a bit longer. The Braves added Ehire Adrianza, a player from the 2021 World Series run, to the roster to platoon with Orlando Arcia at second base. Hopefully, Albies can be back for the 2022 postseason push — the Braves will need him.
The Braves shuffle the bullpen following Jesse Chavez’s departure
Jackson has been recovering since being acquired from the Giants in exchange for cash or a PTBNL. He has shown enough in Gwinnett to warrant a chance or two in Atlanta before Raisel Iglesias arrives. The Braves have options with their roster spots. Adam Duvall has yet to be placed on the 60-Day IL, so they still have room for Yates, even after adding Odorizzi.
Yankees’ Joey Gallo shares awful experience in New York and desire to leave
Transitioning from the Texas Rangers to the New York Yankees has been a nonstop battle for slugger Joey Gallo. The 28-year-old had a fantastic career with Texas but has struggled considerably in the Bronx, hitting .159 this season with a 28% on-base rate, 12 homers, and 24 RBIs. At the...
Yankees Insider Comments On The Jordan Montgomery Trade
The New York Yankees shocked the baseball world yesterday when they traded veteran starter Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals just minutes before the deadline. In exchange, St. Louis sent injured outfielder Harrison Bader, a New York native, back to the Bronx. Several Yankees fans were left stunned after...
Braves involved in trade talks surrounding Noah Syndergaard
The Hot Stove is burning up! Juan Soto was just traded to the Padres, and the Braves made a pair of under-the-radar trades late last night by acquiring Jake Odorizzi from the Astros in exchange for Will Smith and Robbie Grossman from the Tigers. But they might not be done just yet after reports surfaced the Braves were involved in trade talks surrounding Noah Syndergaard.
Cardinals Offer A Quick Goodbye To A Talented Player
It’s never easy to say goodbye to a fan favorite. Yesterday, with the clock ticking before the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees completed a trade that sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis in exchange for Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader. Bader was...
Noah Syndergaard has funny reaction to Phillies trade: 'Well, this is awkward'
Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
Don Mattingly on his way out as Marlins manager?
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly is in his seventh and potential final season with the club. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish reported on Tuesday that Mattingly was unsure as to whether or not he would return as the Marlins’ manager next season. “Don Mattingly told me today he...
Cubs announcers roast Cardinals vets Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina
The Chicago Cubs’ broadcast team had a bit of fun at the expense of two St. Louis Cardinals stalwarts during Tuesday’s broadcast. Play-by-play man Jon Sciambi had some fun with the fact that veteran batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were employing MLB’s new PitchCom system during Tuesday’s contest. Sciambi compared that to one’s grandparents getting their first mobile phone, which prompted laughter — and a half-hearted defense — from color commentator Jim Deshaies.
Kansas City Royals News
Brett, Brett and more Brett I have a confession to make. My favorite baseball player to watch is Bryce Harper. Blasphemy, I know, but I love the way the guy plays, always full tilt and full of passion. Kansas City Royals News / Royals Review / 7 hours ago. Remembering...
Yankees new electric centerfielder breaks down injury, move to Bronx
The New York Yankees made a surprise trade just before the trade deadline expired on Tuesday evening. General manager Brian Cashman sent left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader, arguably the best defensive centerfielder in baseball. The problem is that Bader is currently...
Nationals release former All-Star Alcides Escobar, open roster spot for Luke Voit
Escobar played 40 games for the Nationals this season, making just 131 plate appearances. He finished with eight RBI while slashing .281/.260/282. The 35-year-old also made two relief appearances on the mound during blowouts for the Nationals. Over 1.2 innings of work, Escobar allowed two earned runs off three hits, sporting a 10.80 ERA.
Yankees could create insane starting rotation with one last big splash at trade deadline
The New York Yankees made a big move on Monday, just one day before the trade deadline expired. Aside from acquiring bullpen arm Scott Effross via the Chicago Cubs, general manager Brian Cashman executed a trade for Oakland Athletics starting pitcher, Frankie Montas. Montas is a fantastic starter who will...
Padres Star Comments On The New-Look Roster
In just a matter of days, the San Diego Padres have completely transformed their roster and now are serious World Series contenders. On Monday, they acquired left-hander Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade that shocked the entire world. On Tuesday, the day of the trade deadline, they...
Braves new-look roster set for series against the Mets
This year’s trade deadline wasn’t as exciting as last year’s, but the Braves roster didn’t need as much bolstering this season. The club still patched up the few holes they did have. Anthopolous started the fun by acquiring Ehire Adrianza for bench depth, and it continued with the additions of Jake Odorizzi, Robbie Grossman, and most notably, Raisel Iglesias.
Cardinals Carve Out A New Role For A Key Pitcher
The St. Louis Cardinals were busy at the trade deadline, acquiring veteran starters Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery. St. Louis was desperate for some innings out of their starters and to fill the holes left by Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz, who are both on the injured list. The new...
And the hits just keep on coming
After having some success yesterday with pitcher props, let's turn the tables and focus in on some batters in a good spot to have a day in MLB. Looking at batter vs. pitcher history and recent trends to power a hit parlay today. Tracking how batters have fared against the...
Los Angeles Angels News
Phil Nevin Hopes Mickey Moniak Can ‘Relax’ & Start Fresh With Angels. The Los Angeles Angels made three deals on MLB trade deadline day, including most notably sending Noah Syndergaard to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for former No. Tucker Davidson News / Angels Nation / 4 hours...
Noah Syndergaard's Viral Tweet After Getting Traded
Phillies: "The Phillies have acquired right-handed starter Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for outfielders Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sánchez, Phillies President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski announced today." After the deal was announced, Syndergaard sent out a tweet that is going viral. The hilarious post...
