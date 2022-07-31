Rays Get Veteran Outfielder David Peralta in Trade With Diamondbacks

Jackson has been recovering since being acquired from the Giants in exchange for cash or a PTBNL. He has shown enough in Gwinnett to warrant a chance or two in Atlanta before Raisel Iglesias arrives. The Braves have options with their roster spots. Adam Duvall has yet to be placed on the 60-Day IL, so they still have room for Yates, even after adding Odorizzi.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO