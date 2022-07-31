ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Euro 2022 final: Famous people show support to Lionesses ahead of match

By Francesca Casonato
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VRlrK_0gzagzK900

The Lionesses have been showered by messages of support from famous people all over England , including the Duke of Cambridge and his daughter Charlotte , ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany .

Celebrities from the world of sport, politics and entertainment have been wishing the Lionesses good luck.

Including Tottenham’s Harry Kane , who said in a video posted on Twitter: “Hi Lionesses, I just wanted to wish you all the best for today’s game against Germany”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy

The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

House of Commons doorkeeper Chris Symonds disappointed with time trial

The first rider off the ramp in the men’s time trial at the Commonwealth Games was a 48-year-old riding for Ghana who spends his working days as a doorkeeper at the House of Commons.Chris Symonds was disappointed with his time of 62 minutes 56.79 seconds over the 37.4km course around Wolverhampton – 16-and-a-half minutes slower than winner Rohan Dennis – insisting it was some way off the sort of pace he has ridden in recent club time trials.His preparation for these Games has been built around commuting 12 miles each way from north London to the Palace of Westminster every...
WORLD
The Independent

Liverpool players take part in TikTok’s ‘pass the phone’ trend

Liverpool stars took part in TikTok’s “passing the phone” challenge ahead of the new season.In the viral trend, people hold the device and say “I’m passing the phone to someone who” before making a shady or complimentary comment about someone they’re with.“I’m passing the phone to someone who is the worst player... at Uno,” captain Jordan Henderson says, giving it to Trent Alexander-Arnold.Later on, Andy Robertson passes the phone to the “nicest man in the squad” Joe Gomez.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Chelsea star Kalidou Koulibaly will never let anyone stop him representing Senegal

New Chelsea signing Kalidou Koulibaly has vowed he will never let anyone stop him representing Senegal.The defender’s comments came after Napoli’s president pledged to only sign African players if they are willing to miss the Africa Cup of Nations, as it clashes with European club football.Koulibaly completed his transfer from the Italian club earlier this summer.“Me, now as captain of Senegal, even as a player of Senegal, for me when the AFCON comes I have to be the first one there,” the football star said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kalidou Koulibaly calls John Terry to ask if he can wear iconic No 26 shirt at ChelseaKoulibaly reveals he spoke to Tuchel and Zola before asking for John Terry’s shirtKalidou Koulibaly calls John Terry to ask if he can wear No 26 shirt at Chelsea
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Famous People#Euro#Germany#Soccer#Sports
The Independent

Tottenham still long way off competing for Premier League title, Antonio Conte claims

Antonio Conte believes Tottenham Hotspur are moving in the right direction after a busy summer transfer window but warned they cannot yet focus on closing the gap to Manchester City and Liverpool.Spurs have made six major signings after a strong finish to last season saw them beat rivals Arsenal to fourth spot and Champions League qualification.Tottenham begin the new campaign at home to Southampton on Saturday but the Italian tried to play down talk they could battle with Premier League champions City and Liverpool, who have both had their respective managers of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp in position for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Geraint Thomas takes Commonwealth bronze after early crash ruins dreams of gold

Geraint Thomas suffered an all too familiar story as an early crash cost him his chance of Commonwealth gold in the men’s time trial.Barely two minutes into his ride the back wheel got away from the Welshman on a sharp left-hander, and he clipped a barrier.Thomas remounted but was around 30 seconds down on eventual winner Rohan Dennis at every time check and finished two seconds behind England’s Fred Wright who collected silver.Riders were not given the opportunity to recon the course with barriers in place, which may have contributed to a number of crashes that followed. England’s Dan Bigham...
SPORTS
The Independent

No disorder or vandalism linked to women’s Euros in London, police say

London saw no reported incidents of disorder or vandalism linked to the women’s Euros during the whole tournament, police have said.The Metropolitan Police said that only two arrests were made, near Wembley Stadium during the final where England triumphed over Germany, but that they were for “offences not directly related to the football match”.One man was fined for a public order offence and a second man was released with no further action. The figures were a stark contrast to those for the men’s Euros final in July 2021, where England lost against Italy in a tense penalty shoot-out.On that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Fantasy Premier League tips: 30 players you should pick this season

We’re back! After a summer of rest and recuperation, a new Fantasy Premier League season is upon us.Due to the month-long break to accommodate the World Cup in Qatar, this will be a season like no other. We’ll have unlimited transfers between gameweeks 16 and 17 to cope with the fall-out, plus the usual two wildcards - one for the first half of the season, one for the second.For exclusive tips on captaincy, chip strategy, differentials and a weekly best XI, you can sign up to our Fantasy Football newsletter. Use the sign-up box at the top of this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

CC Sabathia confident Britons will enjoy baseball when MLB hits London in 2023

If Romelu Lukaku can become a fan then baseball can appeal to any Briton, according to New York Yankees’ World Series winner CC Sabathia.Major League Baseball is returning to the UK in 2023 with the Chicago Cubs and St Louis Cardinals – who have one of the fiercest rivalries in the game – announced as the clubs playing at the London Stadium on June 24-25.The sport’s top flight made its British debut in 2019 featuring two of the league’s most recognisable franchises, the Boston Red Sox and Sabathia’s Yankees, who swept the series at the same venue.Organisers have promised another...
MLB
The Independent

William, Kate and Charlotte begin Commonwealth Games day at the swimming

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sat with a grinning Princess Charlotte as they began their day at the Commonwealth Games by watching the swimming.William and Kate arrived on Tuesday shortly after the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children, Lady Louise and James.Before the duke and duchess’s arrival, Edward, who is vice patron of the Commonwealth Games, shared a joke with former prime minister Theresa May as he entered Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the men’s 1,500m freestyle heats.The duke and duchess arrived shortly after with Princess Charlotte and sat in front of the Wessex family.Kate, dressed in a...
WORLD
The Independent

Fall in hospital admissions is latest sign Covid wave is receding

The rate of Covid-19 admissions to hospitals in England has fallen for the second week in a row, in further evidence the current wave of infections has peaked.The overall number of patients testing positive for the virus is also continuing to drop and is currently down 32% from the recent peak.Covid-19 infection levels had been rising since the end of May, driven by the spread of the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants.But a variety of data published in the past few days suggests the wave is now receding.Hospital admissions in England of people with Covid-19 stood at 12.1 per 100,000...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff insists his team are still ‘lacking’ despite upturn in form

Alex Albon has signed on for a second season and more at Williams as the saga of where Oscar Piastri ends up in Formula 1 next year rumbles on.Albon, 26, joined the Oxford-based team at the start of 2022 having been dropped by Red Bull at the end of 2020 and spending last year as a test driver. The British-Thai driver has scored all three of Williams’ Championship points this season - including a memorable drive in Melbourne in April - and has now put speculation about his future to bed by signing a “multi-year agreement.”There was not, however,...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Jack Laugher goes for gold in diving as Geraint Thomas crashes in cycling

Wales’ Geraint Thomas crashed in the cycling time trial on day seven of the Commonwealth Games on his way to a bronze medal. Rohan Dennis took the title after fellow Australian Grace Brown earlier won the women’s race.There’s athletics too where new world champion Jake Wightman, who won shock 1500m gold at the World Championships in Eugene last month, eased into Saturday’s final. Scotland teammate Josh Kerr, who won Olympic bronze last year, and Neil Gourley also progressed with England’s Elliot Giles and Matt Stonier also through. Elaine Thompson-Herah, who won the 100m title on Wednesday evening, reached the...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

775K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy