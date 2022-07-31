Euro 2022 final: Famous people show support to Lionesses ahead of match

The Lionesses have been showered by messages of support from famous people all over England , including the Duke of Cambridge and his daughter Charlotte , ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany .

Celebrities from the world of sport, politics and entertainment have been wishing the Lionesses good luck.

Including Tottenham’s Harry Kane , who said in a video posted on Twitter: “Hi Lionesses, I just wanted to wish you all the best for today’s game against Germany”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.