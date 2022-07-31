New Names Added to Rochester Area 100 mph Club

kfilradio.com
New Boutique Now Open at Apache Mall in Rochester
A trendy new boutique for men and women just opened in Rochester, Minnesota at the Apache Mall and the clothes are super cute!. New Store Just Opened at the Apache Mall in Rochester, Minnesota!. Next time you are out walking around at the Apache Mall, you may notice a brand...
Re-Opening Date Announced for Popular Restaurant in Rochester
Last week, was deemed "Clean Up" week in Southeast Minnesota. The storms that rolled through our area on Saturday, July 23rd, left a huge mess throughout our region, many without power, and one restaurant in downtown Rochester, Crave, had to close temporarily due to storm damage. But good news showed up today and Crave has announced their re-opening date!
Rochester Area Driver Caught Going 130 MPH During July Crackdown
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Statewide totals are still being tallied but nearly 200 motorists were ticketed for speeding by Olmsted County Sheriff's Deputies during a month-long crackdown in July. Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says the total of 196 speeding citations issued last month during the enforcement campaign conducted as...
Warrant Issued for Fugitive After Incident at Rochester School
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)-The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant Wednesday against a Minneapolis man accused of having a gun in the parking lot of a Rochester middle school. The criminal complaint says a woman in northwest Rochester reported that 22-year-old Jovan Soto also assaulted her on...
You Know What? Today’s The Perfect Day To Try New Eatery In Lanesboro
Back in February, I wrote a story about a Lanesboro ice cream shop that was for sale... ...Labelle's, at 111 Parkway Avenue North in Lanesboro is for sale. The asking price: $239,900. According to the real estate description, "Owner has long time success of running a business in this location since 1997." (Read More: Lanesboro, Minnesota, Ice Cream Shop For Sale)
Over 800 People In Crisis Served at Rochester’s New Crisis Center
In its first year of operation, the Southeast Regional Crisis Center (SERCC) in Rochester has served over 800 people. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon for a new mental health crisis center in Rochester. The Southeast Regional Crisis Center...is designed to provide 24/7 care for people experiencing a mental...
All 46 Brand-New Adult Beverages at the Minnesota State Fair
You thought they were done when they released all of the new food for the 2022 Minnesota State Fair? No, no, no, we now have to talk about all of the brand-new beverages coming to the fair this year! A whopping 46 new adult beverages, actually, and one of them comes from Rochester! Plus, a new non-alcoholic beverage and two new food vendors that were just added.
Dangerous Heat Hits Minnesota
Chanhassen, MN (KROC-AM News)- Air conditioners across Minnesota are being put to the test Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the seven-county Twin Cities Metro area and Heat Advisory for counties in western and south-central Minnesota. The advisory includes Rice, Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn Counties.
Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle Leads to Pair of Arrests in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pursuit of a vehicle reported stolen led to the arrests of two people in Rochester Wednesday morning. Rochester Police Lt. Frank Ohm said an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted a Pontiac that was reported stolen in the area of 1st St. and 11th Ave. in southeast Rochester around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Ohm says a Rochester Police Officer in the area also spotted the vehicle and attempted to pull over the male driver in the area of 1st. St. Northeast and Civic Center Dr., but the vehicle accelerated away from the officer.
Motorcycle Injury Crash Near St. Charles
St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcycle crash this morning in Winona County sent an Albert Lea man to the hospital. The State Patrol says 72-year-old Terry Sigurson was traveling east on I-90 when he apparently lost control and his motorcycle crashed into the right ditch. The crash was reported just after 9 AM near the St. Charles exit.
Can You Bury Your Pet In Your Yard Here in Minnesota?
Losing a beloved pet is never an easy thing to go through, but if you want to bury your furry friend in your yard, are you breaking the law here in Minnesota?. I've been a big animal lover my entire life and have had many pets over the years. While they bring immense joy and fulfillment to our lives and families, their much shorter lifespans mean just about all pet owners have had to deal with having one of their trusted friends pass away. And when that happens, you might be unaware of what has to be done with their remains.
BCA Has Identified Man Fatally Shot By Rochester Police Officer
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the Rochester man who died as a result of an officer-involved shooting early Saturday. Joshua Clayton Hippler was 27 years old. The BCA says the medical examiner determined Hippler died from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper...
Minnesota Hospitals See Increase in Patient Harm Events
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Healthcare providers across Minnesota that saw an increase in adverse events and incidents of patient harm last year. The new report from the Minnesota Department of Health indicates the Mayo Clinic St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester saw 55 adverse events from October, 7, 2020 to October 6, 2021, an increase of four from the previous year’s report. The most recent report indicates harm incidents that resulted in severe injury rose from 14 in 2020 to 25 in 2021. Unlike the previous year, none of the adverse events in 2021 resulted in the death of a patient.
Urgent Need for Blankets at Rochester Organization
As I'm writing this, Southeast Minnesota is in the middle of a pretty massive heat wave so asking for you to look in your closets and storage for this particular item might seem odd. But Rochester, Minnesota, an organization in town needs our help ASAP. Nonprofit in Rochester, Minnesota Asking...
Rochester Man Injured in Highway 52 Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured in a single-vehicle crash this afternoon on Highway 52. The State Patrol says 37-year-old Kenneth Owens was driving north on the highway near Mayowood Road when his car went off the roadway into the right ditch. The vehicle then crossed back over the northbound lanes and crashed into the median barrier.
Check Out The Most Scrumptious and Unhealthiest Meal in Minnesota
You know those days when you just want to devour comfort food? Or a plate of greasy, amazing hashbrowns with a side of bacon and eggs...and biscuits and gravy? You don't always want to make that food yourself in your own kitchen so we hop in our cars (or order on our phones) and order some food on a menu that is more on the unhealthy side. But, what's the most unhealthy place and menu item to order in Minnesota? Eat This Not That did some research and actually has that answer for all of us...and for Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and every single state in the United States.
Beautiful Old Midwest Home for Sale has Incredible Detail
This over 100-year-old home for sale is beautiful, huge, and also a good price! Haven't heard that in a while, right? This home is for sale in Decatur, Illinois for just under $350,000 and is 5,875 sqft. I would totally buy this place if I could. I mean, it looks...
Rochester Home Catches on Fire
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester firefighters fought a structure fire in a northwest neighborhood Monday evening. Firefighters responded to the 1150 block of Knoll Court NW shortly after 8 p.m. A news release from the fire department says the first engines on the scene saw the fire coming from the roof on the back side of the house.
Deer Hunt Announced for Rochester Parks
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester bowhunters will have a chance to bow hunt this fall at nearly a dozen locations in their own backyard. A news release sent out Monday indicates the City of Rochester Parks and Recreation Department and the Rochester Archery Club will put on a controlled bow hunt for deer at 11 parks across the med city from Sept. 17 through Dec. 31. Officials say the hunt is in response to increasing public concerns about Rochester’s urban deer population, saying there were over 200 deer-related vehicle accidents reported in the city last year.
Two-Vehicle Crash Near Zumbrota Results in Injuries
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were injured following a two-vehicle crash at a Hwy. 52 intersection north of Zumbrota late Saturday morning. The State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck driven by 46-year-old Patrick Davis of Randolph was in the center crossover of Hwy. 52, waiting to turn onto Goodhue County Rd. 7. A passenger car, driven by 74-year-old Linda Wieser of Rochester, was traveling north.
