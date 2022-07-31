ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

This public housing complex is 85 years old and lacks air conditioning, but there’s a waiting list

By Brianna Bailey
readfrontier.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.readfrontier.org

Comments / 6

Courtney Gemini Queen
4d ago

when I was in my early 20s and had my son I had to live there. I was not there long very dangerous place and people would bang on my windows and doors demanding to be let in. I was alone with a new born I moved out and made a better life. they will just steal the ac or copper from the ac units anyway

Reply
3
Related
readfrontier.org

A $440 utility deposit almost kept her from finding a home

Editor’s note: This story is a collaboration between The Frontier and Curbside Chronicle made possible by a grant from the Oklahoma Media Center funded by the Native American Journalists Association. Amanda Le did what she could to keep her two young kids distracted while they were staying in a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Housing#Affordable Housing#Housing Assistance#Housing Authority#Business Industry#Linus Business#Oklahoma Media Center#Frontier#Oklahoman#Curbside Chronicle#Will Rogers Courts
KFOR

Pike Off member addresses proposed turnpike expansion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It is a controversial issue that is expected to impact many property owners across the state. A proposed turnpike expansion project is causing concern for some property owners. A board member for Pike Off, a group that speaks out against the expansion, joined the Flashpoint...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Inflation raising Oklahoma rent rates

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rents in Oklahoma are on the rise due to inflation. Inflation is currently at its highest rate in 40 years, and rapidly rising housing costs are a key contributor. While the market has cooled slightly from the summer of 2021's peaks, the national median rent...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!

Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
ENID, OK
News On 6

First Americans Museum Battle Of The Bands

OKLAHOMA CITY - The First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City will be hosting a "battle of the bands" from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. The grand prize is $300, and those looking to apply can do so at here.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Organizers host block party in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Organizers hosted a big block party on Saturday in Oklahoma City. The Uptown Outside event took place in the Uptown 23rd District. Organizers said the block party was an excellent chance for people to listen to live music and enjoy food from local businesses. This was...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma restaurants show support for family of fallen Edmond officer

EDMOND, Okla. — Oklahoma restaurants are showing support to a family after the tragic loss of Edmond Sgt. C.J. Nelson. The Edmond Railyard restaurants will give back a portion of their sales to help the family, and the Edmond Bike Night will take donations. The Officer Nelson Memorial Giveback...
EDMOND, OK
guthrienewsleader.net

Oklahoma African American Educators Hall Of Fame Inducts Simpson

The Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame, Inc. (OAAE) announces posthumous induction of career Langston University educator, Dr. Wessylyne Alford Simpson, as a member of the 2022 class of OAAE Hall of Fame Inductees. The Induction ceremony will be held on Friday, September 30th at the Oklahoma History Center, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Dr., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The doors will open at 6:30 PM, and the ceremony will begin at 7:00 PM.
LANGSTON, OK
kiowacountysignal.com

When pulled over do not share, especially in Oklahoma

The lights were flashing red and blue in the rear and side view mirrors. It’s something that nobody wants to see and an experience that I had not had, as a driver, for probably over a decade. That streak ended last Thursday night. The Hennessey, Oklahoma police officer seemed...
HENNESSEY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy