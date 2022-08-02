ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

At least 37 dead in devastating Kentucky flooding

By Julia Jacobo
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02OvZs_0gzaYLfR00

The death toll from the devastating flooding that hit eastern Kentucky continues to rise as more rain hits the region, according to officials.

A total of 37 people have been confirmed dead, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday evening.

Among those killed are four siblings -- ages 8, 6, 4 and 2 -- who were swept away in the water, according to family members.

Brandi Smith - PHOTO: Siblings Nevaeh Noble, Riley Noble, Chance Noble, and Madison Noble, who died during flooding in Kentycky, are pictured in undated family photos.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QkxxI_0gzaYLfR00
Allie Schallert/AP - PHOTO: A man helps two people walk through flood water after their car got stuck in St. Louis, Mo., July 28, 2022.

Beshear said Monday morning that "there are hundreds of unaccounted for people, minimum."

"With so many more still missing. Let us pray for these families and come together to wrap our arms around our fellow Kentuckians," Beshear said in a statement Monday evening.

More rain fell Monday as search and rescue teams continued to look for those who are unaccounted for, and a new round of heavy rain is expected early Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iVQwq_0gzaYLfR00
Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: A Perry County school bus, along with other debris, sits in a creek near Jackson, Ky., July 31, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1g8X_0gzaYLfR00
Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP - PHOTO: Firefighters with Engine House No. 10 assist a group of adults and students off a bus that got stuck in rising flood waters in St. Louis, Ky., July 28, 2022.
MORE: 1 dead after historic rainfall in St. Louis causes flash flooding emergency

A new flash flood watch has been issued for eastern Kentucky for Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Rainfall rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Severe storms packing damaging winds are also possible in Louisville and Lexington.

The additional precipitation could cause water levels to rise again in the same area that experienced the catastrophic flooding that began with heavy rains last Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J6knE_0gzaYLfR00
Kentucky National Guard/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: An aerial view of the flooded area in eastern Kentucky, July 30, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sr64d_0gzaYLfR00
Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Volunteers work at a distribution center of donated goods in Buckhorn, Ky., following historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, July 31, 2022.
MORE: Flooding hits Las Vegas after overnight downpours

Beshear described "widespread damage" that displaced thousands of people, including power outages for thousands of people as well as washed-out roads, destroyed homes and flooded schools.

More than 600 people have been rescued by aircraft and boat since the flooding began, Beshear said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2klNjF_0gzaYLfR00
Chris Kenning/USA Today Network - PHOTO: Dustin Elam, 31, stands in his children's former bedroom after his home was destroyed by flooding in Breathitt County Kentucky.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NcYqM_0gzaYLfR00
USA Today Network via Reuters - PHOTO: Members of the Tennessee Task Force One search and rescue team wade through the debris-filled Troublesome Creek, after a search dog detected the scent of a potential victim in Perry County, Ky., July 31, 2022.

President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration.

The destruction in Kentucky is the latest extreme flooding event to take place in the U.S. in less than a week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XIaSL_0gzaYLfR00
Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP - PHOTO: Homes and structures are flooded near Quicksand, Ky., July 28, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37xDKG_0gzaYLfR00
Chris Kenning/USA Today Network - PHOTO: A flood-damaged home is shown along Bowling Creek in Breathitt County, Kentucky, Aug. 1, 2022.

Heavy downpours caused flash flooding in Las Vegas on Friday, with rising waters seen on roadways and parking garages in busy parts of Sin City.

The megadrought has caused the soil in the region to become so dry that it could not absorb the heavy rains, which helped to contribute to the flooding.

Earlier in the week, a flash flooding emergency occurred near St. Louis, which had a record-breaking 8.56 inches of rain in less than 24 hours. One person was found dead in a car on Tuesday after the water began to recede, officials said.

ABC News' Matt Foster, Kenton Gewecke and Melissa Griffin contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 37 while hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes. Beshear suggested many of the unaccounted for would be located when cellphone service resumes. “When cell service gets back up, we do see a whole lot of people finding people they love and care about, so looking forward to those stories,” he said.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
City
Buckhorn, KY
City
Louisville, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
TheDailyBeast

Coal Miner With New Baby at Home Died Trying to Help Kentucky Flood Victims

As of Tuesday, 37 people had died in Kentucky’s flooding, including a 30-year-old coal miner who spent his final minutes trying to help others escape. Gabriel Hensley was working in the mines when flooding began in Perry County, his wife told the Lexington Herald-Leader. He was attempting to drive home to his wife and 10-week-old baby when he stopped to help redirect others and clear trees. That’s when his own truck got swept away in the quickening current. Locals circulated pleas for help in finding Hensley before officials confirmed Sunday they had located his body. “My husband was a family man and was doing anything to make it home,” his wife said. Gila Ann Miller, an 83-year-old grandmother, was already at home when the water rushed into her small community. As anxieties and tides rose, her grandson and son-in-law managed to reach her home on Friday, where water had risen to the ceiling. Miller’s grandson found her body.Read it at Lexington HeraldLeader
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Andy Beshear
wymt.com

Issues & Answers: Historic Flooding in Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The death toll continues to rise following an historic flooding event that hit Eastern Kentucky late last week. WYMT’s Steve Hensley looks back on the stories from throughout the mountains as mountain people come together to help one another on this week’s episode of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition. This special episode will air live at 7:00 p.m. on WYMT and in the livestream player above. The full episode will also be available above once the episode airs.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTHR

Indiana Task Force 1 continues rescue after Kentucky floods

HAZARD, Ky. — Nearly 60 members of Indiana Task Force One are in southeastern Kentucky on a search and rescue mission after massive flooding devastated that state. As of Monday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear says 37 people have died in Kentucky. The majority of those deaths are from Knott County, where four children died. Many more are missing.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky House#Volunteers#Heavy Rain#Disaster Management#Kentuckians#Getty Images Photo#Mor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Daily Beast

4 Siblings Die After Home Is ‘Washed Out Underneath’ Them in Kentucky Floods

Four young siblings were swept away by vicious floodwaters in Kentucky on Thursday as their parents struggled in vain to hold onto them, according to a family member. As the rising tide filled their Knott County home, Riley Noble and Amber Smith escaped to the roof with their children, 18-month-old Chance; Nevaeh, 4; Riley Jr., 6; and Maddison, 8. But when the structure washed out from underneath them, the six of them “managed to get to a tree,” cousin Brittany Trejo said.
KENTUCKY STATE
wvlt.tv

Drug eradication operation explains TBI presence at Morristown Regional Airport

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were able to release details of an operation in Morristown Thursday. WVLT News first reported the operation last month when viewers called in about a heightened presence at the Morristown Regional Airport. TBI and Drug Enforcement Administration vehicles were parked at the airport, sparking questions.
MORRISTOWN, TN
ABC News

ABC News

771K+
Followers
169K+
Post
432M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy