8 People Seek 3 Hoboken Board of Education Seats This November

Mayor Ras J. Baraka today announced the appointment of Fritz G. Fragé as the City of Newark’s Director of Public Safety. “We are proud and privileged to add Fritz Fragé to our Newark team,” said Mayor Baraka. “He has a proven and outstanding record in public safety leadership wherever he has served. He invigorates morale and leads by example. His background makes him the right person to lead and bring Newark’s Public Safety Department to a higher level.”

NEWARK, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO