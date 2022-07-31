ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

8 People Seek 3 Hoboken Board of Education Seats This November

By Jeffrey Henig
hudsontv.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
hudsontv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hudsoncountyview.com

Bhalla thanks Murphy, Hoboken state reps, for $100M Rebuild by Design funding

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla is thanking Gov. Phil Murphy (D) and state representatives for the Mile Square City the $100 million state allocation for their Rebuild by Design funding. The state allocation, included in this year’s state budget, will be utilized for construction costs associated with the Rebuild by Design...
HOBOKEN, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Watsessing is Becoming Bloomfield’s Next Downtown

Few places in Essex County can boast a midtown-direct train, a light rail station, and access to a highway. Bloomfield’s Watsessing neighborhood has all of this within a half-mile radius. But for some reason, it has only caught the eye of developers within the last five years. Local restaurateur...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hoboken, NJ
Education
Hoboken, NJ
Government
City
Hoboken, NJ
Hoboken, NJ
Elections
insidernj.com

Mayor Baraka Taps Frage as Newark Director of Public Safety

Mayor Ras J. Baraka today announced the appointment of Fritz G. Fragé as the City of Newark’s Director of Public Safety. “We are proud and privileged to add Fritz Fragé to our Newark team,” said Mayor Baraka. “He has a proven and outstanding record in public safety leadership wherever he has served. He invigorates morale and leads by example. His background makes him the right person to lead and bring Newark’s Public Safety Department to a higher level.”
NEWARK, NJ
hudsontv.com

Weehawken Opens Swimming Pool To Out-of-Town Residents

The Township of Weehawken is now permitting out-of-town residents to use the outdoor pool located at the Waterfront Park and Recreation Center at 1 Port Imperial Boulevard between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. Those who wish to use the pool must register in advance at https://form.jotform.com/221356183626153. Registrations...
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Denville Township declares water emergency

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Denville Township implemented and will strictly enforce mandatory water restrictions for all residential and commercial properties for outdoor water usage pursuant to Section 565-41 of the General Code of the township, authorities said. These restrictions went into effect on Monday and will remain...
DENVILLE, NJ
cityandstateny.com

Who’s running for Congress in New York

New York has lost a congressional seat. The delegation will be 26 members starting next year, down from 27. And redistricting – that whole process – resulted in as many as nine seats being up for grabs between Democrats and Republicans in this midterm election year. But before...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Education#Board Of Trustees#Election Local#Is Former School Board#Hoboken Children First
thepressgroup.net

Intersection overhaul sees delay of at least a week

TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—The County of Bergen’s protect to overhaul the Pascack Road–Washington Avenue intersection is delayed a week or two. Motorists are advised to check the township police department’s social media posts for updates, and of course Pascack Press will have news as it’s available.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Standard & Poor’s Raises North Bergen BOE’s Bond Rating

STANDARD & POOR’S RAISES NORTH BERGEN BOARD OF EDUCATION’S BOND RATING TO AA- The North Bergen Board of Education’s credit rating is being increased by top financial rating agency Standard and Poor’s from A+ to AA- due to the community’s continuous financial growth over the last few years, as well as additional redevelopment and the positive effects of the recent tax revaluation.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Hudson Reporter

CarePoint Health and Rothman Orthopaedics strengthen partrnership

CarePoint Health and Rothman Orthopaedic Institute first announced their orthopedic partnership in March 2021. The leadership teams have now announced a 10-year partnership to provide orthopedic care. This commitment exemplifies the priority of both organizations to create a world-class comprehensive orthopedic service line at Hoboken University Medical Center and Christ Hospital in Jersey City to serve the patients in Hudson County and beyond.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
hudsontv.com

With Federal, State & Local Officials On Hand, Ground Broken In Kearny On New, Portal North Bridge Construction

Video Courtesy: Office of the Governor Governor Murphy and U.S. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg, Alongside NJ TRANSIT and Federal and State Officials, Officially Break Ground on New Portal North Bridge Construction. Governor Murphy and U.S. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg, Alongside NJ TRANSIT and Federal and State Officials, Officially Break Ground on New...
KEARNY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy