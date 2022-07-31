8 People Seek 3 Hoboken Board of Education Seats This November

hudsontv.com
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
New Jersey Globe
Cedar Grove school board member resigns to avoid recall over gender identity survey
A controversial Cedar Grove school board member resigned today rather than face voters in a November recall election triggered by a survey asking public school students in grades 3-12 to reveal their gender identity without giving parents a chance to review. Chrissy Dye, who is serving her fourth term on...
Newark mayor asks businesses to close early to join citywide peace march
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka is calling on local business owners to close early on Saturday, Aug. 20, inviting them and their employees to take part in an anti-violence march he plans to lead that afternoon. The mayor is asking businesses to voluntarily close at 2 p.m. that day and join...
hudsoncountyview.com
Bhalla thanks Murphy, Hoboken state reps, for $100M Rebuild by Design funding
Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla is thanking Gov. Phil Murphy (D) and state representatives for the Mile Square City the $100 million state allocation for their Rebuild by Design funding. The state allocation, included in this year’s state budget, will be utilized for construction costs associated with the Rebuild by Design...
jerseydigs.com
Watsessing is Becoming Bloomfield’s Next Downtown
Few places in Essex County can boast a midtown-direct train, a light rail station, and access to a highway. Bloomfield’s Watsessing neighborhood has all of this within a half-mile radius. But for some reason, it has only caught the eye of developers within the last five years. Local restaurateur...
insidernj.com
Mayor Baraka Taps Frage as Newark Director of Public Safety
Mayor Ras J. Baraka today announced the appointment of Fritz G. Fragé as the City of Newark’s Director of Public Safety. “We are proud and privileged to add Fritz Fragé to our Newark team,” said Mayor Baraka. “He has a proven and outstanding record in public safety leadership wherever he has served. He invigorates morale and leads by example. His background makes him the right person to lead and bring Newark’s Public Safety Department to a higher level.”
hudsontv.com
Weehawken Opens Swimming Pool To Out-of-Town Residents
The Township of Weehawken is now permitting out-of-town residents to use the outdoor pool located at the Waterfront Park and Recreation Center at 1 Port Imperial Boulevard between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. Those who wish to use the pool must register in advance at https://form.jotform.com/221356183626153. Registrations...
wrnjradio.com
Denville Township declares water emergency
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Denville Township implemented and will strictly enforce mandatory water restrictions for all residential and commercial properties for outdoor water usage pursuant to Section 565-41 of the General Code of the township, authorities said. These restrictions went into effect on Monday and will remain...
cityandstateny.com
Who’s running for Congress in New York
New York has lost a congressional seat. The delegation will be 26 members starting next year, down from 27. And redistricting – that whole process – resulted in as many as nine seats being up for grabs between Democrats and Republicans in this midterm election year. But before...
thepressgroup.net
Intersection overhaul sees delay of at least a week
TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—The County of Bergen’s protect to overhaul the Pascack Road–Washington Avenue intersection is delayed a week or two. Motorists are advised to check the township police department’s social media posts for updates, and of course Pascack Press will have news as it’s available.
This video changed my mind: Jersey City councilwoman has to go (Opinion)
It’s been one hell of a summer for newly elected Jersey City councilwoman Amy DeGise. In July she took heat with calls for her resignation after she hit a bicyclist who ran a red light then fled the scene. She didn’t turn herself in for the hit-and-run until six hours later.
Montclair residents taking to the streets for night out
Montclair Area Solidarity Network, or MASN, will be hosting a Night Out for Safety and Liberation on Tuesday, Aug. 2, in the Glenfield Park picnic area. The same night Montclair Township will be playing host to National Night out. “This will be a gathering in celebration of community,” said Erik...
hudsontv.com
Standard & Poor’s Raises North Bergen BOE’s Bond Rating
STANDARD & POOR’S RAISES NORTH BERGEN BOARD OF EDUCATION’S BOND RATING TO AA- The North Bergen Board of Education’s credit rating is being increased by top financial rating agency Standard and Poor’s from A+ to AA- due to the community’s continuous financial growth over the last few years, as well as additional redevelopment and the positive effects of the recent tax revaluation.
New York Republicans are falling for Eric Adams
Democratic New York Mayor Eric Adams is in an awkward position as the retired NYPD captain seeks to balance political allegiance and deliver on a key campaign promise to reduce city crime.
Sale of multi-housing community in Jersey City; MFHN announces appointments | Business Notes
JLL Capital Markets has announced that it has closed the $31.9 million sale of Solaris Lofts, a 72-unit, newly constructed, boutique multi-housing community located within the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood in Jersey City. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, PERE. Beachwold Residential LLC acquired the asset. Solaris Lofts, which...
It was once the largest nursing home in N.J., now just 15 residents remain in a facility soon to close
Time is running out for Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center in Andover. A week before its federal funding is to be terminated on Aug. 15 over shocking allegations of neglectful care, the facility has told its 250 employees in formal layoff notices that the facility will close on Monday, Aug. 8.
CarePoint Health and Rothman Orthopaedics strengthen partrnership
CarePoint Health and Rothman Orthopaedic Institute first announced their orthopedic partnership in March 2021. The leadership teams have now announced a 10-year partnership to provide orthopedic care. This commitment exemplifies the priority of both organizations to create a world-class comprehensive orthopedic service line at Hoboken University Medical Center and Christ Hospital in Jersey City to serve the patients in Hudson County and beyond.
N.J. councilwoman’s hit-and-run of bicyclist ‘unacceptable behavior,’ Murphy says
Gov. Phil Murphy called a Jersey City councilwoman’s decision to leave the scene of a crash with a bicyclist “unacceptable behavior” on Monday, but stopped short of saying she should step down. The governor was asked about Councilwoman Amy DeGise, a former chairwoman of the powerful Hudson...
Attorney sues Montclair, first responders, alleging years of stalking and harassment
Bloomfield attorney Theodore Bohn has filed a lawsuit against the Township of Montclair, Bloomfield resident Alex J. Timoff, 30 unnamed individuals and three unnamed juridical entities, alleging more than 15 years of “relentless and widespread” stalking and harassment. The alleged acts are in retaliation for Bohn’s work on...
hudsontv.com
With Federal, State & Local Officials On Hand, Ground Broken In Kearny On New, Portal North Bridge Construction
Video Courtesy: Office of the Governor Governor Murphy and U.S. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg, Alongside NJ TRANSIT and Federal and State Officials, Officially Break Ground on New Portal North Bridge Construction. Governor Murphy and U.S. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg, Alongside NJ TRANSIT and Federal and State Officials, Officially Break Ground on New...
Here’s how much home prices have changed this year in each N.J. county
The frenzied real estate market of the past two years is supposed to mellow out this year. Gains in home prices are expected to slow to single digit increases after two years of double-digit growth. Home prices in New Jersey rose 12% in 2020 and another 15% in 2021, according...
