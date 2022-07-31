DC Police award man for saving driver's life after car crashed into Washington Channel

wset.com
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune AwayChannelocityVienna, VA
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
WSET
WATCH: Body cam footage, 911 calls released from deadly McLean officer-involved shooting
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis released body camera footage and 911 calls Thursday afternoon from a July 7 incident that led to a deadly officer-involved shooting. Last month, officers were called to a home in the 6900 block of Arbor Lane in McLean...
WSET
3 men hospitalized after triple stabbing in Gaithersburg
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Three men were transported to a local hospital Wednesday night after a triple stabbing in the 700 block of Quince Orchard Road in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County Police Department. One man suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, while police say two others suffered non-life-threatening...
Family escapes fire that destroyed home in Annapolis
A family is safe after a fire destroyed their Annapolis home Thursday morning. Nearly 100 firefighters responded to the 1900 block of Sherwood Road around 6:15am.
Bodies Of Missing Father, Son Pulled From Potomac River In Maryland
The bodies of a 10-year-old boy and his 43-year-old father from Virginia have been recovered from the Potomac River in Maryland, with officials Id'ing the latter, police said. Royal, Virginia resident Elias Isai Sandoval Pimentel was found pulled from the river when his body was located on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a day after investigators recovered his young son's body, whose name has not been released.
WSET
Bodies of 10-year-old boy, father found after going missing in Potomac River: Police
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The body of a 10-year-old boy and his father who went missing in the Potomac River Monday were found, according to Maryland Natural Resource Police. Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were called the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County just 5 p.m....
Man shot, killed in Prince George's County
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crimes seeing a decline in Prince George's County this year. The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning. Officers responded to Sharon Road, off...
DC police investigate 2 separate Northeast DC shootings, hours apart
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating two separate shootings early Monday morning that occurred just hours apart in Northeast D.C. The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. Monday in the 2521 Bladensburg Road NE. When officers arrived at a tow and vehicle impound lot, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
WTOP
Father, son missing in Potomac River
A father and son disappeared while swimming in the Potomac River Monday evening in Charles County, Maryland, and search efforts are underway Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, state and local officials have been searching for the two near Swan Point. #CoastGuard, state, locals, search Potomac River for...
WSET
Neighbors react as daughters of Washington Hebrew Congregation leader die in house fire
WASHINGTON (7News) — Neighbors gathered in Rockville Wednesday night to mourn the loss of two young women who were part of a beloved family that experienced a tragic fire while vacationing on Long Island in New York. Southampton Town Police say around 3:35 a.m. Wednesday their emergency communications center...
Man in serious condition after East Baltimore shooting, police say
BALTIMORE -- A man is in serious condition after he was shot Wednesday morning in East Baltimore, police said.Officers responded at 9:45 a.m. to the 600 block of North Luzerne Street, where they found a 46-year-old man shot once. He was hospitalized and is listed in serious condition, according to police. Investigators believe he was shot on East Monument at North Rose Street, but no suspect has been identified. Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Woman arrested at Manassas medical center in connection to assault on police officer
A woman was arrested at a Manassas medical facility after police say she assaulted an officer Monday morning.
"No Shoot Zone" activist shot in East Baltimore on Wednesday
BALTIMORE -- Fresh data from the city's Open Baltimore website shows 179 homicides were recorded in the first six months of this year, putting the city on pace for one of the deadliest years in Baltimore's history.The Baltimore Banner has described the first six months of 2022 the deadliest in Baltimore's history—and the shootings just don't stop.The Baltimore Police Department reports that 10 shootings and five people killed over the past weekend alone along with 17 confirmed robberies.This morning, police responded to yet another shooting in Southeast Baltimore.The shooting happened on Rose Street but police found the 46-year-old gunshot victim...
Man, Boy Go Missing In Maryland While Swimming In Potomac River
The search is on in Charles County as all hands are on deck as they attempt to locate a missing man and boy who were lost swimming in the Potomac River. On Monday afternoon, the pair was reported missing near Swan Point in Newburg, though the search had to be temporarily suspended due to darkness.
WJLA
Man accused of molesting kids at wife's Baltimore County daycare to appear in court
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man accused of molesting children at his wife's Baltimore County daycare is set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said 57-year-old James Weems Jr., who was shot by his wife, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems, last month at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C., will appear in court for a bond hearing. This comes after he waived extradition and remains in D.C. police custody following hospitalization.
Single Mom Carjacked, Run Over By Her Own SUV Working 2nd Job In Baltimore
A single mom and Amazon delivery driver was hospitalized in serious condition after she was carjacked and run over by her own SUV over the weekend in Baltimore, according to police and those who knew her. Chelsea Nicolette was delivering a package in the 3700 block of Beech Avenue just...
Police release name of man killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) identified a man murdered in one of many recent shooting in Southeast. Detectives said someone killed 49-year-old Jeffrey Oxner Friday afternoon. Officers were in the 900 block of Valley Ave. SE shortly after 3 p.m. They were there to investigate a report of gunshots and […]
fox5dc.com
DC violent crime, homicides continue to rise; police investigate mass shooting that left 1 dead
WASHINGTON - A mass shooting that left one person dead in the District is the latest act of violence that has violent crime and homicide numbers rising across the nation's capital. On Tuesday, D.C. Fire & EMS confirmed that one of the victims was an off-duty member of the department.
Police look for SUV in connection to murder in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detective with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they are trying to find an SUV that might be connected to a murder that took place in Southeast on Friday. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers with the Sixth District were in the 4800 block of AlabamaAve. SE after they received reports […]
Ambulance destroyed in crash on Rt. 40 in White Marsh overnight
An ambulance that was taking a patient to a hospital was destroyed in an overnight crash along Pulaski Highway in White Marsh.
Person found dead in vehicle fire in East Baltimore
Officers found a person dead in their car after it was in engulfed in flames Sunday afternoon. Around 2:20 p.m., an officer was on patrol when he saw smoke in the 1500 block of E. Preston Street.
