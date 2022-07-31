Solana Price Analysis: Key Resistance Levels Continue to Dismiss SOL Investors

themarketperiodical.com
Monero Price Analysis: XMR Coin Follows Buy On Dip Strategy Moving Towards $200 Level
Monero (XMR) token is moving towards a key resistance level of $200. XMR coin is approaching the 100-day moving average as a recent bullish hurdle. The price of Monero pairing with Bitcoin is 2.4% green at 0.006847 satoshis. Monero (XMR) coin has retraced its price from the $114 mark to...
Ethereum Classic Price Analysis: ETC Follows ETH Path, Does It Mean Bullish?
Ethereum Classic coin looks bullish after last week’s retracement phase. ETC coin is watching above important DMAs such as 100 and 200 during trading volume increase. The On Balance Volume (OBV) indicator gradually increased, reaching 356 million at the time. The Ethereum Classic coin has completed its short-term retracement...
Chainlink price analysis: Buyers are Expecting a 35% Bullish Rally in LINK Token
The Chainlink token trades into the descending triangle pattern. Buyers barely manage to keep LINK price above 20 as well as 50-Day Moving Averages. The Correlation Between BTC/LINK is 0.84 level as per the Correlation Coefficient indicator. After a scary decline, the cryptocurrency market attempted to stabilize in a higher...
