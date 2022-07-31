Missing teen found safe, reunited with family

UPDATE: The missing 13-year-old was located without incident Saturday and since has been reunited with his family, police said in a tweet . “We appreciate the community’s concern and help,” the agency said.

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – Officials with the Escondido Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance to locate a missing 13-year-old boy.

The teen, identified only as Shane, was last seen in the 1300 block of Borden Road and has not been heard from since.

The teenager is described as 5-foot-3 inches tall, 100 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. Shane was last seen wearing a gray tank top and gray shorts with green stitching.

Anyone who has information on Shane’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.