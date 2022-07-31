Sunday Puzzle: Or, shall we say, Sunday SELL-ebration?

Stream the playlist via Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, YouTube. You didn't travel to Montréal to fall in love. You came for the terrasses, the français, the restaurants, the bagels (superior to New York, you are told), the vintage shops, the bookstores and the people. When you enter the wine bar recommended by a local you met at Olimpico, you are welcomed with a cheerful "Bonjour-hi!" French music is playing in the background. You like it. You like it even more when you meet her.

