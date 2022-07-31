Sunday Puzzle: Or, shall we say, Sunday SELL-ebration?

www.ctpublic.org
Related
What people were saying during Saturday's meteor showers
Over the weekend, three different meteor showers put on a spectacle for anyone who was lucky enough to get a clear, dark night. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: I think I just saw one. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: I think I - there was... UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: That was a plane. AILSA CHANG,...
Death toll of northern California's Mckinney Fire reaches 4
The death toll from the McKinney Fire burning in Northern California has now risen to four, with authorities warning that number could still go up. Much of the tiny town of Klamath River, which is near the Oregon border, has reportedly burned. NPR's Kirk Siegler reports that this is one of several fires burning out of control in the West, which has, again, been baking in record heat.
Texas and Arizona are sending migrants to D.C. without formal support in place
At all hours a day, charter buses from the U.S.-Mexico border arrive at Washington D.C.'s Union Station, just a few blocks from the Capitol building. The states of Texas and Arizona are paying for them. The people aboard those buses are migrants and asylum-seekers. And when they disembark in D.C., they find neither the local nor federal government there to meet them. Amanda Michelle Gomez of WAMU joins us now. She's been reporting on the story. Amanda, when did these buses start arriving in front of D.C.'s Union Station?
Albuquerque erects 'Breaking Bad' statues to celebrate its entertainment legacy
Good morning, I'm Asma Khalid. Some towns erect statues of people from local history. A big part of Albuquerque's history - the TV show "Breaking Bad." Bronze statues of the fictional meth cookers Walter White and Jesse Pinkman now occupy a place of honor in Albuquerque. State officials say they want to spotlight a booming entertainment industry. And with plenty of incentives for production companies, they want to make New Mexico the star of your next favorite show. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coup de Foudre: 30 songs for your summer crush
Stream the playlist via Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, YouTube. You didn't travel to Montréal to fall in love. You came for the terrasses, the français, the restaurants, the bagels (superior to New York, you are told), the vintage shops, the bookstores and the people. When you enter the wine bar recommended by a local you met at Olimpico, you are welcomed with a cheerful "Bonjour-hi!" French music is playing in the background. You like it. You like it even more when you meet her.
A group of Orthodox Jews in Brooklyn is reviving the golden age of cantorial music
Jeremiah Lockwood comes from a family of cantors, the spiritual leaders that guide Jewish congregations in prayer and song. His grandfather, the late Jacob Konigsberg, served as a cantor in several cities and performed in concerts outside of religious services, always hoping to inspire people with liturgical music. It's no...
He lived in Oregon and she lived in England. A drawing of a cat brought them together
Two cats and one popular Twitter artist helped unite a man and woman separated by more than 4,600 miles. It all started on Twitter — specifically, with the account called "poorly drawn cats." The account's premise is pretty simple: Artist Heloísa Nora uses photos of people's cats and draws them. The drawings don't have a lot of details, but they're still perfect in how they really do capture each individual cat.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0