Cape Coral, FL

Floridians are seeing their electric bills spike this year

kdll.org
 4 days ago
www.kdll.org

WESH

Fifth Florida home insurer declared insolvent this year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Just one day after Florida's rating agency withdrew financial stability ratings from two property insurance companies, one of them reported they're going under. Weston Property & Casualty was found insolvent days after its financial stability rating was withdrawn. It just adds to the chaotic and crashing...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

FDOT puts brakes on Suncoast Parkway northern expansion

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation appears to be abandoning plans for an expansion of some northern Florida toll roads. According to the Citrus County Chronicle, State Rep. Ralph Massullo said FDOT is ending plans the four corridors it was considering for a northern turnpike extension and is looking at different options.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Assure Infusions to Build Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Facility in Central Florida

WINTER HAVEN, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Assure Infusions, Inc., a new company that launched earlier this year to produce IV fluid products, is building a manufacturing plant in Bartow, Florida. The 60,000-square-foot-facility – scheduled to open in 2023 – will be fully automated with advanced robotics to make IV fluids that are in high demand in the U.S. healthcare system. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005037/en/ Assure Infusions’ 60,000-square-foot-facility – scheduled to open in 2023 – will be fully automated with advanced robotics to make IV fluids that are in high demand in the U.S. healthcare system. (Photo: Business Wire)
BARTOW, FL
10 Tampa Bay

$26 million in unclaimed property returned to Floridians in July

TAMPA, Fla. — Another month, another round of unclaimed property returned to Floridians. In July, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis says his office gave back more than $26 million. Patronis has made returns of financial assets a key priority since he took office in 2017. Since then, about $1.7 billion has been put back in the hands of people living in the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

DeSantis rep promises major announcement will spark 'liberal media meltdown'

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the suspension of state attorney Thursday morning. His press secretary, Christina Pushaw, promised it would be a controversial decision on Wednesday: "MAJOR announcement tomorrow morning from @GovRonDeSantis. Prepare for the liberal media meltdown of the year." DeSantis spoke at 10 a.m. from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's...
FLORIDA STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

Boatsetter raises $38M, sees boost in Tampa Bay

Miami-based Boatsetter, which claims to be the world’s only legally compliant and insured peer-to-peer boat rental platform, has secured $38 million in a Series B round after seeing significant activity in the Tampa Bay market. New York-based Level Equity led the Series B round. Boatsetter previously raised a $10...
TAMPA, FL
The Daily South

Where to Find Florida's Best Cuban Sandwiches

The Cuban influence on Florida cuisine can't be overstated; from croquetas to pastelitos to Cuban rice and beans, dishes from Florida's southernmost island neighbor appear on restaurant menus all throughout the state. Also popular in Florida are American-Cuban hybrid dishes developed by Cuban immigrants and inspired by the flavors of...
FLORIDA STATE
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Greek Food in Tampa

Tampa is a beautiful bay city with many attractions, from professional football to amusement parks. There are also a wide variety of cuisines in this cosmopolitan city, but perhaps none as rooted in the culture as Greek. Tampa saw an increase in its Greek population toward the end of 1905...
TAMPA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

COVID continues to saturate Florida

COVID-19 continues to hang on throughout Florida as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now designated all but three counties as “high risk” for transmission. As of Friday, the CDC listed 64 of 67 Florida counties as “high risk” for level of transmission, while the...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Why Has Hillsborough County Lost 1,800 Teachers In Last Year?

Why Has Hillsborough County Lost 1,800 Teachers In Last Year? Hillsborough County is one of the regions biggest employers. Losing almost 2,000 employees in a year would devastate any traditional business, right? But, this business, is our kids. Superintendent Addison Davis says “Throughout the state and nation, the great resignation is in front of us.” ” It’s been difficult times, but we’re trying to work through it every single day.” They currently have 700 vacancies and 15,000 kids in need of certified teachers. Source TBBJ.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

