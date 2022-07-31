Floridians are seeing their electric bills spike this year

www.kdll.org
Popular supermarket chain announces grand opening date for new Florida location this monthKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
6 Florida Museums that Don't Have Art and May Appeal to FamiliesL. CaneFlorida State
The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming FromL. CaneFlorida State
WESH
Fifth Florida home insurer declared insolvent this year
ORLANDO, Fla. — Just one day after Florida's rating agency withdrew financial stability ratings from two property insurance companies, one of them reported they're going under. Weston Property & Casualty was found insolvent days after its financial stability rating was withdrawn. It just adds to the chaotic and crashing...
Gov. DeSantis suspends Hillsborough state attorney Andrew Warren
Florida's governor has suspended Hillsborough County's state attorney, saying he refused to enforce laws he didn't like.
Tampa family stuck in motel while searching for affordable Section 8 home
Dozens of Tampa Bay families are reaching out to 8 On Your Side, saying they're struggling to keep a roof over their heads as federal vouchers fail to keep up with spiking rent costs.
DeSantis suspends Hillsborough County state attorney for 'neglect of duty'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced he's suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County effective immediately because of his "neglect of duty."
Bay News 9
FDOT puts brakes on Suncoast Parkway northern expansion
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation appears to be abandoning plans for an expansion of some northern Florida toll roads. According to the Citrus County Chronicle, State Rep. Ralph Massullo said FDOT is ending plans the four corridors it was considering for a northern turnpike extension and is looking at different options.
Assure Infusions to Build Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Facility in Central Florida
WINTER HAVEN, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Assure Infusions, Inc., a new company that launched earlier this year to produce IV fluid products, is building a manufacturing plant in Bartow, Florida. The 60,000-square-foot-facility – scheduled to open in 2023 – will be fully automated with advanced robotics to make IV fluids that are in high demand in the U.S. healthcare system. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005037/en/ Assure Infusions’ 60,000-square-foot-facility – scheduled to open in 2023 – will be fully automated with advanced robotics to make IV fluids that are in high demand in the U.S. healthcare system. (Photo: Business Wire)
Small boat collides with bridge in Tampa
A small boat collided with a Tampa bridge on Tuesday evening, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.
$26 million in unclaimed property returned to Floridians in July
TAMPA, Fla. — Another month, another round of unclaimed property returned to Floridians. In July, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis says his office gave back more than $26 million. Patronis has made returns of financial assets a key priority since he took office in 2017. Since then, about $1.7 billion has been put back in the hands of people living in the Sunshine State.
Here’s when Tampa Bay students return to school
As summer break wraps up for students across Tampa Bay, people may be wondering when will kids return to the classroom.
WESH
DeSantis rep promises major announcement will spark 'liberal media meltdown'
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the suspension of state attorney Thursday morning. His press secretary, Christina Pushaw, promised it would be a controversial decision on Wednesday: "MAJOR announcement tomorrow morning from @GovRonDeSantis. Prepare for the liberal media meltdown of the year." DeSantis spoke at 10 a.m. from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's...
Tampa residents need to work at least 86 hours per week to afford a home
To afford rent in Tampa, workers need at least 2.6 full time jobs, at the current state minimum wage.
stpetecatalyst.com
Boatsetter raises $38M, sees boost in Tampa Bay
Miami-based Boatsetter, which claims to be the world’s only legally compliant and insured peer-to-peer boat rental platform, has secured $38 million in a Series B round after seeing significant activity in the Tampa Bay market. New York-based Level Equity led the Series B round. Boatsetter previously raised a $10...
flkeysnews.com
Florida COVID weekly update: Hospital patients increase as new case trends stagnate
In the past seven days, the state has added 10,104 cases and 64 deaths per day, on average, according to Miami Herald calculations of data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over the past three weeks, on average, 27 fewer cases were logged each day in Florida,...
wuwf.org
Red handed: The connection between human pollution and Florida's worsening red tide outbreaks
When the ominous rust-colored cloud of red tide begins to saturate coastal waters in Southwest Florida, it means beach closures. Asthma attacks. Itchy skin and watery eyes. Dead fish and a wretched smell that can spoil the salty breeze. Now, scientists also know it means pollution made the scourge worse.
floridapolitics.com
Six-figure Her Bold Move donation heads to Nikki Fried campaign with #VoteProChoice endorsement
‘We cannot afford to elect anything less than a pro-choice champion.’. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried’s bid for Governor is gaining steam this week with the help of a pair of groups focused on electing progressive women who back reproductive rights. On Wednesday, Fried’s campaign announced the endorsement of #VoteProChoice,...
The Daily South
Where to Find Florida's Best Cuban Sandwiches
The Cuban influence on Florida cuisine can't be overstated; from croquetas to pastelitos to Cuban rice and beans, dishes from Florida's southernmost island neighbor appear on restaurant menus all throughout the state. Also popular in Florida are American-Cuban hybrid dishes developed by Cuban immigrants and inspired by the flavors of...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Greek Food in Tampa
Tampa is a beautiful bay city with many attractions, from professional football to amusement parks. There are also a wide variety of cuisines in this cosmopolitan city, but perhaps none as rooted in the culture as Greek. Tampa saw an increase in its Greek population toward the end of 1905...
mainstreetdailynews.com
COVID continues to saturate Florida
COVID-19 continues to hang on throughout Florida as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now designated all but three counties as “high risk” for transmission. As of Friday, the CDC listed 64 of 67 Florida counties as “high risk” for level of transmission, while the...
995qyk.com
Why Has Hillsborough County Lost 1,800 Teachers In Last Year?
Why Has Hillsborough County Lost 1,800 Teachers In Last Year? Hillsborough County is one of the regions biggest employers. Losing almost 2,000 employees in a year would devastate any traditional business, right? But, this business, is our kids. Superintendent Addison Davis says “Throughout the state and nation, the great resignation is in front of us.” ” It’s been difficult times, but we’re trying to work through it every single day.” They currently have 700 vacancies and 15,000 kids in need of certified teachers. Source TBBJ.
Massachusetts Couple Sue Clearwater Ice Cream Parlor After Losing Baby In Florida Listeria Outbreak
CLEARWATER, Fla. – A Massachusetts couple has filed a lawsuit against a local ice cream store after the couple was allegedly sold contaminated ice cream at Clearwater parlor manufactured by Big Olaf a Sarasota company According to the lawsuit, Plaintiff Kristen and Frank Hopkins traveled
