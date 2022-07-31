VA secretary says Republican-backed amendments to burn pits legislation would lead to 'rationing of care for vets'

I understand the US Tresasury is BROKE.What I can't understand is the Federal ANNUAL RAISES FOR SENATORS and CONGRESS.THEY VOTE THEMSELVES HEFTY $$$ WITH THE BEST HEALTH INSURANCE IN THE WORLD!HELLOOOO!
I am a service connected disabled woman rated in 1980. I have never seen a VA director step forward in a political way. This is the best action for burn pit veterans. they are being forced from the careers due to health issues. this will allow for training, outfitting their homes, and care for their families too.
When pressed that the bill states $400 billion must be spent on veterans health, Toomey says " I don't want to get to deep in the weeds" lol. You know he's full of it right then.
Related
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says it's 'wrong' for Senate Republicans to work with Democrats on bills endorsed by Biden
Pelosi slams 168 Republicans who voted against bill to create Amber Alert-like system for active shooters
After Kamala Harris' introduced herself using pronouns, members of Congress react
Sen. Susan Collins warns that Democrats' surprise climate deal could endanger bipartisan support for same-sex marriage bill
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sen. Ted Cruz says Supreme Court 'clearly wrong' in decision legalizing same-sex marriage
Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'
Ted Cruz says he once introduced himself to students by saying his pronoun is 'kiss my ass' to push back against 'woke college campuses'
Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll
RELATED PEOPLE
Kamala Harris could break a record. Democrats wish she didn't have to
24 House Republicans break with leadership, vote with Democrats to pass computer chip bill
Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”
‘Completely Dishonest’: Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) Fact-Checks Jon Stewart On Burn Pit Legislation
IN THIS ARTICLE
Republicans' next big play is to 'scare the hell out of Washington' by rewriting the Constitution. And they're willing to play the long game to win.
Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis
Bernie Sanders Is Mad as Hell at Joe Manchin’s Corruption, And He’s Not Gonna Take It Anymore
Joe Manchin complained that he was 'ostracized' and 'victimized' after killing Biden's Build Back Better bill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GOP Sen. Josh Hawley Gets Owned By Berkeley Professor Khiara Bridges For Transphobic Questioning
Republicans' Chances of Retaking Congress With 100 Days to Midterms: Polls
GOP Sen. Pat Toomey says Joe Manchin was 'taken to the cleaners' on the Democratic-led climate and tax deal
Lawmakers seek to rescind Medals of Honor from soldiers who carried out Wounded Knee massacre
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 558