Congress & Courts

VA secretary says Republican-backed amendments to burn pits legislation would lead to 'rationing of care for vets'

By Aaron Pellish, Donald Judd
 3 days ago
mrgypsyblues
3d ago

I understand the US Tresasury is BROKE.What I can't understand is the Federal ANNUAL RAISES FOR SENATORS and CONGRESS.THEY VOTE THEMSELVES HEFTY $$$ WITH THE BEST HEALTH INSURANCE IN THE WORLD!HELLOOOO!

Debbie Kilpatrick
3d ago

I am a service connected disabled woman rated in 1980. I have never seen a VA director step forward in a political way. This is the best action for burn pit veterans. they are being forced from the careers due to health issues. this will allow for training, outfitting their homes, and care for their families too.

jndow
3d ago

When pressed that the bill states $400 billion must be spent on veterans health, Toomey says " I don't want to get to deep in the weeds" lol. You know he's full of it right then.

