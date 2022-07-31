NJ Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Programs Need Funding or Face Shutdowns

Twelve members of New Jersey’s first Pathways to Apprenticeship (P2A) class are presently working to complete LIUNA’s 80-hour General Construction Course, the introductory safety and skills training required of all new apprentices before being dispatched to work for the union’s signatory employers. All training is offered by ANSI-accredited instructors at LIUNA’s Monroe Township-based facility. As always, training is offered to members free-of-charge through the union’s Construction Craft Laborers Training and Apprenticeship Fund of New Jersey and Delaware (CCLTAF NJ/DE), the joint labor-management fund of LIUNA in New Jersey.

