NJ Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Programs Need Funding or Face Shutdowns

Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
NJ requires these vaccinations before your child attends school
Health officials claim there are still countless families in the Garden State who've fallen behind with their kids' immunization schedules in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. You're being advised to start the process of getting your kids back on track — several immunizations are required in order for your...
Clear backpacks now required for kids as young as pre-K in N.J. district
A Middlesex County public school district will require all students — from pre-K to 12th grade — to use clear plastic backpacks in the upcoming school year over the objections of some families who say see-thru bags are an invasion of privacy. Every student in South River public...
insidernj.com
It’s ‘Back to School’ for Newark Residents Seeking Careers in Union Construction
Twelve members of New Jersey’s first Pathways to Apprenticeship (P2A) class are presently working to complete LIUNA’s 80-hour General Construction Course, the introductory safety and skills training required of all new apprentices before being dispatched to work for the union’s signatory employers. All training is offered by ANSI-accredited instructors at LIUNA’s Monroe Township-based facility. As always, training is offered to members free-of-charge through the union’s Construction Craft Laborers Training and Apprenticeship Fund of New Jersey and Delaware (CCLTAF NJ/DE), the joint labor-management fund of LIUNA in New Jersey.
It was once the largest nursing home in N.J., now just 15 residents remain in a facility soon to close
Time is running out for Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center in Andover. A week before its federal funding is to be terminated on Aug. 15 over shocking allegations of neglectful care, the facility has told its 250 employees in formal layoff notices that the facility will close on Monday, Aug. 8.
New Jersey communities celebrate National Night Out
The event – which takes place every Aug 2. – had nearly 200 towns celebrating in New Jersey .
Sale of multi-housing community in Jersey City; MFHN announces appointments | Business Notes
JLL Capital Markets has announced that it has closed the $31.9 million sale of Solaris Lofts, a 72-unit, newly constructed, boutique multi-housing community located within the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood in Jersey City. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, PERE. Beachwold Residential LLC acquired the asset. Solaris Lofts, which...
Despite nearly $200K income and a home, Jersey City councilwoman lives in income-restricted apartment complex
The Jersey City councilwoman at the center of a hit-and-run firestorm lives in an apartment complex intended for low- to moderate income families, even though she earns nearly $200,000 annually from two taxpayer-funded jobs and also owns a home in the city. According to the police crash report and election...
hudsoncountyview.com
After being gunned down at 19, Jersey City man enhanced lives by being organ donor
After tragically being gunned down at 19 years old, a Jersey City man enhanced dozens of lives by being an organ and tissue donor, the NJ Sharing Network revealed. “Jordan [Herron]’s legacy will live on forever. He exemplified the giving spirit that exists in our diverse communities throughout New Jersey,” NJ Sharing Network President and CEO Joseph S. Roth said in a statement.
CarePoint Health and Rothman Orthopaedics strengthen partrnership
CarePoint Health and Rothman Orthopaedic Institute first announced their orthopedic partnership in March 2021. The leadership teams have now announced a 10-year partnership to provide orthopedic care. This commitment exemplifies the priority of both organizations to create a world-class comprehensive orthopedic service line at Hoboken University Medical Center and Christ Hospital in Jersey City to serve the patients in Hudson County and beyond.
Woman wounded in Paterson shooting
A woman was wounded in a shooting on Godwin Avenue late Wednesday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 46, was struck by gunfire on Godwin Avenue and Carroll Street at around 11:04 p.m. She was found at the scene suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound....
Phil Murphy Wants New Jersey Teachers and Schools to Maintain Secret Blacklist of Problem Children
TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wants New Jersey teachers to make a...
westmilfordmessenger.com
Passaic County Community College announces free tuition for qualifying students
Passaic County Community College (PCCC) recently announced that through the Community College Opportunity Grant, qualifying Paterson residents may attend PCCC tuition-free in the fall and spring semesters. The grant will cover tuition and fees not already covered by the student’s financial aid. Items covered by the grant include facility...
hudsontv.com
North Bergen’s Palisades Medical Center Has New President
Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive health network, is pleased to appoint Lisa Iachettti as president and chief hospital executive of Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen. In this role, she will provide leadership and strategic direction on all aspects of hospital operations. “Ms. Iachetti is...
Former Newark BOE employee says district allowed discrimination, harassment
The Newark school district is facing a lawsuit from a former employee who claims she was harassed, discriminated against, and intimidated by district upper management, including Superintendent Roger León. The incidents allegedly took place between September 2019 and throughout 2020 before the employee, Kristen Hunter, was fired in June 2020, according to the lawsuit filed in New Jersey Superior Court at the end of June. The suit claims the harassment started after...
newjerseymonitor.com
Plenty of ideas on how N.J. should spend $1B in leftover federal aid
About $1 billion remains in the state’s pot of federal coronavirus relief aid, and the state is looking for ideas on how to spend it. There’s no shortage of suggestions of ways state officials should disburse the unallocated American Rescue Plan funds: hazard pay, increasing funding for public schools, rental assistance, business grants.
Edison, NJ daycare worker charged with abusing 2-year-old child
EDISON — A head teacher at a daycare for young children is accused of physically assaulting a 2-year-old. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said that Nusrat J. Ameen, 56, of Edison, was arrested on Monday. Ameen is charged with fourth-degree abuse and neglect. The incident at I Can Kids...
hudsontv.com
2 Women Critically Injured in Accident in North Bergen, Prosecutor Investigates
Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, shortly after 2:00 a.m., members of the North Bergen Police Department responded to the intersection of River Road and Bulls Ferry Road in North Bergen on a report of a motor vehicle collision with injuries. Upon arrival, responding North Bergen Police Officers found a collision involving two vehicles with multiple injured individuals.
United Community Corp’s BBQ for a Cause returns to West Side Park
United Community Corp. will celebrate the community this week as the nonprofit agency hosts its annual BBQ for a Cause. The carnival and community cookout, which is sponsored by Amerigroup, will take place on Friday, Aug. 5 at the West Side Park football field from noon to 6 p.m. “We...
hudsontv.com
Standard & Poor’s Raises North Bergen BOE’s Bond Rating
STANDARD & POOR’S RAISES NORTH BERGEN BOARD OF EDUCATION’S BOND RATING TO AA- The North Bergen Board of Education’s credit rating is being increased by top financial rating agency Standard and Poor’s from A+ to AA- due to the community’s continuous financial growth over the last few years, as well as additional redevelopment and the positive effects of the recent tax revaluation.
Residents in one NJ county getting chance to go to college tuition-free
PATERSON (PIX11) — Despite the obstacles handed to her, Erica Plaza has always kept her eye on the ball. The Paterson mom has raised three sons on her own, seeing them thrive and move on to big things. Now she’s taking the plunge and heading back into the classroom. “Now that my son, the little one, is […]
