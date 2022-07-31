ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

NJ Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Programs Need Funding or Face Shutdowns

By Jeffrey Henig
hudsontv.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
hudsontv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insidernj.com

It’s ‘Back to School’ for Newark Residents Seeking Careers in Union Construction

Twelve members of New Jersey’s first Pathways to Apprenticeship (P2A) class are presently working to complete LIUNA’s 80-hour General Construction Course, the introductory safety and skills training required of all new apprentices before being dispatched to work for the union’s signatory employers. All training is offered by ANSI-accredited instructors at LIUNA’s Monroe Township-based facility. As always, training is offered to members free-of-charge through the union’s Construction Craft Laborers Training and Apprenticeship Fund of New Jersey and Delaware (CCLTAF NJ/DE), the joint labor-management fund of LIUNA in New Jersey.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Newark, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Health
hudsoncountyview.com

After being gunned down at 19, Jersey City man enhanced lives by being organ donor

After tragically being gunned down at 19 years old, a Jersey City man enhanced dozens of lives by being an organ and tissue donor, the NJ Sharing Network revealed. “Jordan [Herron]’s legacy will live on forever. He exemplified the giving spirit that exists in our diverse communities throughout New Jersey,” NJ Sharing Network President and CEO Joseph S. Roth said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#General Health#Medical Services#The Nj Vip Coalition#State#American#Hvip
Hudson Reporter

CarePoint Health and Rothman Orthopaedics strengthen partrnership

CarePoint Health and Rothman Orthopaedic Institute first announced their orthopedic partnership in March 2021. The leadership teams have now announced a 10-year partnership to provide orthopedic care. This commitment exemplifies the priority of both organizations to create a world-class comprehensive orthopedic service line at Hoboken University Medical Center and Christ Hospital in Jersey City to serve the patients in Hudson County and beyond.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Paterson Times

Woman wounded in Paterson shooting

A woman was wounded in a shooting on Godwin Avenue late Wednesday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 46, was struck by gunfire on Godwin Avenue and Carroll Street at around 11:04 p.m. She was found at the scene suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound....
PATERSON, NJ
westmilfordmessenger.com

Passaic County Community College announces free tuition for qualifying students

Passaic County Community College (PCCC) recently announced that through the Community College Opportunity Grant, qualifying Paterson residents may attend PCCC tuition-free in the fall and spring semesters. The grant will cover tuition and fees not already covered by the student’s financial aid. Items covered by the grant include facility...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
hudsontv.com

North Bergen’s Palisades Medical Center Has New President

Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive health network, is pleased to appoint Lisa Iachettti as president and chief hospital executive of Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen. In this role, she will provide leadership and strategic direction on all aspects of hospital operations. “Ms. Iachetti is...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Chalkbeat

Former Newark BOE employee says district allowed discrimination, harassment

The Newark school district is facing a lawsuit from a former employee who claims she was harassed, discriminated against, and intimidated by district upper management, including Superintendent Roger León. The incidents allegedly took place between September 2019 and throughout 2020 before the employee, Kristen Hunter, was fired in June 2020, according to the lawsuit filed in New Jersey Superior Court at the end of June. The suit claims the harassment started after...
NEWARK, NJ
newjerseymonitor.com

Plenty of ideas on how N.J. should spend $1B in leftover federal aid

About $1 billion remains in the state’s pot of federal coronavirus relief aid, and the state is looking for ideas on how to spend it. There’s no shortage of suggestions of ways state officials should disburse the unallocated American Rescue Plan funds: hazard pay, increasing funding for public schools, rental assistance, business grants.
POLITICS
hudsontv.com

2 Women Critically Injured in Accident in North Bergen, Prosecutor Investigates

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, shortly after 2:00 a.m., members of the North Bergen Police Department responded to the intersection of River Road and Bulls Ferry Road in North Bergen on a report of a motor vehicle collision with injuries. Upon arrival, responding North Bergen Police Officers found a collision involving two vehicles with multiple injured individuals.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
hudsontv.com

Standard & Poor’s Raises North Bergen BOE’s Bond Rating

STANDARD & POOR’S RAISES NORTH BERGEN BOARD OF EDUCATION’S BOND RATING TO AA- The North Bergen Board of Education’s credit rating is being increased by top financial rating agency Standard and Poor’s from A+ to AA- due to the community’s continuous financial growth over the last few years, as well as additional redevelopment and the positive effects of the recent tax revaluation.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy