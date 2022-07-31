ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOX

High energy convocation sets tone for Pascagoula-Gautier School District

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - “Come together.” That’s the theme for the Pascagoula-Gautier School District as more than 1,460 employees, teachers and administrators gathered for their first in-person convocation in three years. The goal? To have fun and get some positive energy going before everyone gets wrapped up...
GAUTIER, MS
WKRG News 5

George Co. Schools hires state senator as board attorney

Editor’s Note: State Senator DeBar was hired as the George County Schools’ attorney in the July 21 school board meeting. This story was written once the district fulfilled a public records request for the legal agreement on August 1. After publication, the district notified WKRG that DeBar has terminated the agreement for legal services. The […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

2022 P-EBT application deadline ends Sunday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The deadline to apply for the 2022 Pandemic EBT benefits is coming up. According to the Lamar County School District, you must have a free or reduced application on file by Sunday, July 31, and be verified as eligible for free meals to be eligible for these benefits.
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, MS
Education
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Long Beach, MS
WLOX

Original Isle of Capri employees reflect on casino industry

New field, new coach, and new era for the Long Beach Bearcats, as Jacob Massey makes his head coaching debut this season. Students get a first taste of a modified school year and not wearing masks since the pandemic began. Taylor's Monday Evening First Alert Forecast. Updated: 7 hours ago.
LONG BEACH, MS
WKRG News 5

Singing River Electric donates peanut butter to George, Greene Co. food pantries

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Singing River Electric donated nearly 100 jars of peanut butter to Mississippi food pantries this week. An employee and member drive took place last month with 11 electric cooperatives across the state, according to a news release. Donations in southeast Mississippi were distributed to Love Thy Neighbor in Lucedale, Turner-Duvall Retirement […]
LUCEDALE, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Harrison County Sheriff Peterson Gets a Pay Raise

Following Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson’s routine announcement of the number of inmates at the Adult Detention Center to the county’s board of supervisors, an order was approved to increase the sheriff’s salary to $104,000 per year along with two additional supplements. During the 2022 Mississippi legislative...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Long Beach Middle School
fox40jackson.com

General Manager of WLBT promoted to Regional Vice President

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Vice President and General Manager of WLBT will soon be taking an expanded role within Gray Television. Gray Television announced Ted Fortenberry’s promotion to Regional Vice President on Tuesday, overseeing Gray’s television stations in Biloxi and Hattiesburg along with Monroe, Louisiana. The...
MONROE, LA
WDSU

Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan funeral arrangements announced

Funeral arrangements have been set for a Louisiana rapper. Javorius Scott, also known as JayDaYoungan, died last week after a shooting in Bogalusa. His family announced that his funeral will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Bogalusa High School Auditorium. Bogalusa police say both Javaorius and his father,...
BOGALUSA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
wxxv25.com

Coast nonprofit helps control cat population

A Coast nonprofit is on a mission to help control the cat population in Harrison County. Fixin’ the Coast operates a trap, neuter, and return program. It’s not the only organization that is seeking to control the homeless cat population. In addition to Fixin’ the Coast, Feral Feline Coalition offers a trap, neuter and return program. They also try to adopt out kittens that are brought in.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Gulfport, MS – Car Accident at I-10 & Lorraine-Cowan Rd Causes Injuries

The injured parties were treated at the scene by attending medical personnel, and those requiring further treatments were hospitalized. There were significant delays reported on the roadway. Authorities advised nearby drivers to avoid the scene. Local authorities are handling the ongoing accident investigation. Our thoughts are with the injured victims...
GULFPORT, MS
Picayune Item

Supervisors hold public hearing for property violations

Earlier this month, a public hearing was held by the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors concerning code violations at several private properties. Four properties were brought before the Board due to litter violations, dilapidated structures, health department violations and a junk yard ordinance respectively. County Code Enforcement Officer Kolby...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Trent Lott Academy teacher identified as victim in fatal Pascagoula crash

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A Trent Lott Academy teacher from Moss Point was identified as the victim of a fatal Sunday night crash. Monday morning, Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd confirmed that the victim was 31-year-old Anna Burgett Logan. Around 9:30 p.m., authorities responded to the single-vehicle accident at the...
PASCAGOULA, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy