www.longbeachbreeze.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
High energy convocation sets tone for Pascagoula-Gautier School District
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - “Come together.” That’s the theme for the Pascagoula-Gautier School District as more than 1,460 employees, teachers and administrators gathered for their first in-person convocation in three years. The goal? To have fun and get some positive energy going before everyone gets wrapped up...
Kait 8
Changes coming to school district after child left alone at bus stop: ‘It could have been tragic’
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A school district in Mississippi will be changing to a new system for students taking the bus after a situation leaves a kindergartner wandering through a neighborhood. The Gulfport School District reports it will start using a new bus card system in October, where students...
George Co. Schools hires state senator as board attorney
Editor’s Note: State Senator DeBar was hired as the George County Schools’ attorney in the July 21 school board meeting. This story was written once the district fulfilled a public records request for the legal agreement on August 1. After publication, the district notified WKRG that DeBar has terminated the agreement for legal services. The […]
WDAM-TV
2022 P-EBT application deadline ends Sunday
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The deadline to apply for the 2022 Pandemic EBT benefits is coming up. According to the Lamar County School District, you must have a free or reduced application on file by Sunday, July 31, and be verified as eligible for free meals to be eligible for these benefits.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOX
Singing River Health execs call retirees to the table, discuss potential sale
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Before the decision is made to sell or to keep Singing River Health System, the executive team is calling all its retirees to the table for a discussion. The health care group held a closed meeting Tuesday at the Pascagoula Senior Center. About 50 people from...
WLOX
Original Isle of Capri employees reflect on casino industry
New field, new coach, and new era for the Long Beach Bearcats, as Jacob Massey makes his head coaching debut this season. Students get a first taste of a modified school year and not wearing masks since the pandemic began. Taylor's Monday Evening First Alert Forecast. Updated: 7 hours ago.
Singing River Electric donates peanut butter to George, Greene Co. food pantries
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Singing River Electric donated nearly 100 jars of peanut butter to Mississippi food pantries this week. An employee and member drive took place last month with 11 electric cooperatives across the state, according to a news release. Donations in southeast Mississippi were distributed to Love Thy Neighbor in Lucedale, Turner-Duvall Retirement […]
thegazebogazette.com
Harrison County Sheriff Peterson Gets a Pay Raise
Following Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson’s routine announcement of the number of inmates at the Adult Detention Center to the county’s board of supervisors, an order was approved to increase the sheriff’s salary to $104,000 per year along with two additional supplements. During the 2022 Mississippi legislative...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bobgermanylaw.com
Hattiesburg, MS – At Least One Injured in Crash at MS-42 & Epley Rd
The accident was reported at around 11:46 a.m. at the intersection of MS-42 WB and Epley Road in Lamar County. Emergency responders were sent to the scene to provide aid to the involved parties. The severity of the resulting injuries has not been confirmed at this time. All lanes were...
fox40jackson.com
General Manager of WLBT promoted to Regional Vice President
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Vice President and General Manager of WLBT will soon be taking an expanded role within Gray Television. Gray Television announced Ted Fortenberry’s promotion to Regional Vice President on Tuesday, overseeing Gray’s television stations in Biloxi and Hattiesburg along with Monroe, Louisiana. The...
WLOX
Happening Saturday: City-wide fundraiser for 6-year-old diagnosed with brain tumor
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The Long Beach community is rallying around a first responder family and their six-year-old son facing a potentially life-threatening medical condition. Six-year-old Hendrix Branning was recently diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor that affects his breathing, heart rate and blood pressure. “We’ve just been hit...
WDSU
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan funeral arrangements announced
Funeral arrangements have been set for a Louisiana rapper. Javorius Scott, also known as JayDaYoungan, died last week after a shooting in Bogalusa. His family announced that his funeral will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Bogalusa High School Auditorium. Bogalusa police say both Javaorius and his father,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wxxv25.com
Coast nonprofit helps control cat population
A Coast nonprofit is on a mission to help control the cat population in Harrison County. Fixin’ the Coast operates a trap, neuter, and return program. It’s not the only organization that is seeking to control the homeless cat population. In addition to Fixin’ the Coast, Feral Feline Coalition offers a trap, neuter and return program. They also try to adopt out kittens that are brought in.
WLOX
HAPPENING NOW: National Night Out Against Crime at Jones Park in Gulfport
Two years ago Gulfport football was not where it wanted to be, but after a winning season and a playoff appearance last year, the Admirals are ready to keep the momentum rolling into 2022. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Updated: 2 hours ago.
bobgermanylaw.com
Gulfport, MS – Car Accident at I-10 & Lorraine-Cowan Rd Causes Injuries
The injured parties were treated at the scene by attending medical personnel, and those requiring further treatments were hospitalized. There were significant delays reported on the roadway. Authorities advised nearby drivers to avoid the scene. Local authorities are handling the ongoing accident investigation. Our thoughts are with the injured victims...
Picayune Item
Supervisors hold public hearing for property violations
Earlier this month, a public hearing was held by the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors concerning code violations at several private properties. Four properties were brought before the Board due to litter violations, dilapidated structures, health department violations and a junk yard ordinance respectively. County Code Enforcement Officer Kolby...
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Mississippi on August 25th
Later this month, a popular discount grocery store chain will open another new store in Mississippi. Read on to learn more. Aldi, known for its low prices on everything from groceries to home goods, is opening a new store location this month on Thursday, August 25, 2022, in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.
WLOX
Trent Lott Academy teacher identified as victim in fatal Pascagoula crash
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A Trent Lott Academy teacher from Moss Point was identified as the victim of a fatal Sunday night crash. Monday morning, Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd confirmed that the victim was 31-year-old Anna Burgett Logan. Around 9:30 p.m., authorities responded to the single-vehicle accident at the...
WLOX
BREAKING NEWS: Man stabbed to death at Northwood Hills home; Gulfport Police investigating
There’s not much topography on a football field. But that’s not stopping George County’s quest to get to the top. Bayou View gets new track at no cost to city thanks to PTA. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. It took the school PTA only about a month...
Mississippi man killed after being hit by train
A Mississippi man was killed Monday after being struck by a train on the Gulf Coast. Officials with the Hancock County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Ryan Moran, 32, of Bay St. Louis. Moran was found dead after emergency officials responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit...
Comments / 0