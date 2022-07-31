Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling Presented 2021 Annual Report

morrisfocus.com
The 200 Club of Morris County to Host First Responder Day
MORRIS COUNTY — The 200 Club of Morris County is proud to announce that it will be hosting a “First Responders Day,” on Saturday, September 24, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Whippany Park High School, 165 Whippany Road, Hanover. This inaugural event will bring together...
Table of Hope to Hold Backpack Giveaway at CCM
MORRIS COUNTY — As parents start to plan for a new school year and address all the details involved, Table of Hope once again is helping to make things a bit easier with a free backpack distribution event at County College of Morris (CCM). The Backpack Giveaway at CCM...
Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town Food Collection
BOONTON — On Saturday, July 30, the Kiwanis Club of Tri-town (Boonton, Boonton Township, Mt. Lakes) conducted a food collection to benefit Loaves and Fishes, a local community food pantry and the Boonton Food Pantry. In addition to the food collected, President Mickey Chopra presents a $750 check to...
Partner with CCM to Prepare for a Rewarding Career as a Data Analyst
MORRIS COUNTY — Today’s hottest profession is data analytics and at County College of Morris (CCM) students have multiple options to prepare for this in-demand, well-paying field in as little as six weeks or two semesters to gain immediate employment – regardless of their math ability. “No...
