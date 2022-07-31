ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling Presented 2021 Annual Report

By Frank Cahill
morrisfocus.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
morrisfocus.com

Comments / 0

Related
morrisfocus.com

The 200 Club of Morris County to Host First Responder Day

MORRIS COUNTY — The 200 Club of Morris County is proud to announce that it will be hosting a “First Responders Day,” on Saturday, September 24, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Whippany Park High School, 165 Whippany Road, Hanover. This inaugural event will bring together...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
morrisfocus.com

Table of Hope to Hold Backpack Giveaway at CCM

MORRIS COUNTY — As parents start to plan for a new school year and address all the details involved, Table of Hope once again is helping to make things a bit easier with a free backpack distribution event at County College of Morris (CCM). The Backpack Giveaway at CCM...
RANDOLPH, NJ
morrisfocus.com

Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town Food Collection

BOONTON — On Saturday, July 30, the Kiwanis Club of Tri-town (Boonton, Boonton Township, Mt. Lakes) conducted a food collection to benefit Loaves and Fishes, a local community food pantry and the Boonton Food Pantry. In addition to the food collected, President Mickey Chopra presents a $750 check to...
BOONTON, NJ
morrisfocus.com

Partner with CCM to Prepare for a Rewarding Career as a Data Analyst

MORRIS COUNTY — Today’s hottest profession is data analytics and at County College of Morris (CCM) students have multiple options to prepare for this in-demand, well-paying field in as little as six weeks or two semesters to gain immediate employment – regardless of their math ability. “No...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy