Daily Bullets (July 31): Boynton Continues to Recruit Well in Oklahoma

Legacy Wide Receiver Recruit Tre Spivey Announces OSU Offer
Oklahoma State kicked off its 2022 fall camp in the morning, but Cowboy coaches still had their eye on 2023 that night. Tre Spivey, a 2023 wide receiver from Chandler, Arizona, reported an OSU offer on Wednesday night. Who is he?. Spivey is a 6-foot-4, 185-pound reeler-in-of-catches who balls out...
The 15th Annual Oklahoma State Fan Survey
It’s not officially football season until the annual Oklahoma State fan survey drops, which means, as of today, it is officially football season. OKC Dave on Wednesday dropped his annual survey, with his usual interesting line of questions about the season that probes to the heart of how OSU fans feel. The result usually nets a good beat on the pulse for the level of optimism (or lack thereof) entering the season.
Oklahoma State Lands in Top 5 for Touted In-State Talent Jacobe Johnson
Maybe he’ll want to play two sports and that will land him here. If not going to be hard to beat OU if he’s visited 6 times.
Notebook: Gordon, Shettron Among Big Name Freshmen Beginning First Fall Camp
STILLWATER — Aside from being a sign that football is back, one of the most exciting parts of fall camp is watching newcomers prepare for their first season of college ball. Oklahoma State started its fall camp Wednesday. Here is what some of the Cowboys’ elder statesmen said about the freshmen in their first fall practice as college football players.
Boone: Five Storylines I’m Watching as Fall Camp Gets Underway for OSU Football
Fall training camp gets underway in earnest on Wednesday as Oklahoma State kicks off its run-up to the 2022 football season, leaving us with many, many points of mystery and intrigue about how this team will fare coming off a 12-2 season. Questions about this iteration of the team will be answered in the coming weeks as the Pokes prepare for the season, of course, but there are many unanswered as camp gets underway.
Oliver Up 25 Pounds, Ford ‘Full Go’ as Cowboys Head into Fall Camp
STILLWATER — The Cowboys’ defensive line is only getting scarier and scarier. Oklahoma State already returns four of its five leading sackers from last season, a team that led the country in sacks … and OSU will get Trace Ford back after the highly touted edge rusher missed all of last season … and after leading the team in sacks as a true freshman in 2021, Collin Oliver has apparently gained 25 pounds.
After Spotty Spring, Cowboys Finally Have Depth along Offensive Line in Fall Camp
STILLWATER — The Cowboys didn’t do a traditional spring game because of a lack of depth along the offensive line, but as Mike Gundy promised, the reinforcements are here. Oklahoma State started its fall camp Wednesday at the Sherman E. Smith Training Center and did so with a full house of offensive linemen. Some who sat the spring out because of injury are back, and the Cowboys brought in a pair of transfers since then in Jason Brooks (Vanderbilt) and Casey Collier (USC).
OKC Spark started by Tuttle alumna Tina Floyd
Professional softball is coming to Oklahoma, thanks to the Oklahoma City Spark, one of a few teams that will compete in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch league. The Spark is the third team that has so far been announced to the WPF, following the Pride out of Viera, Florida and the Vipers of Evansville, Indiana.
Oklahoma Athletics Sets New Fundraising Record
The OU Athletics Department raised a record-breaking $109 million in the past fiscal year.
Matt Hembrough Named to Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List
OSU has more watch lists than it has Netflix subscribers. Matt Hembrough, Oklahoma State’s All-American long snapper, was named to the Patrick Mannelly Award preseason watch list, given to the best long snapper in the FBS. The two statements in that last paragraph would not have been possible three...
Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!
Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
Oklahoma African American Educators Hall Of Fame Inducts Simpson
The Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame, Inc. (OAAE) announces posthumous induction of career Langston University educator, Dr. Wessylyne Alford Simpson, as a member of the 2022 class of OAAE Hall of Fame Inductees. The Induction ceremony will be held on Friday, September 30th at the Oklahoma History Center, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Dr., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The doors will open at 6:30 PM, and the ceremony will begin at 7:00 PM.
When pulled over do not share, especially in Oklahoma
The lights were flashing red and blue in the rear and side view mirrors. It’s something that nobody wants to see and an experience that I had not had, as a driver, for probably over a decade. That streak ended last Thursday night. The Hennessey, Oklahoma police officer seemed...
Dental robot in Oklahoma could provide less recovery time with minimally-invasive implant procedure
The first and only FDA-cleared dental robot in the world, which performs dental implant procedures, is already in some dental offices in the metro.
‘It is going to make a difference,’ Town of Davenport welcomes proposed turnpike expansion
Oklahomans across the state of Oklahoma have been protesting planned turnpike expansion through the Access Oklahoma highway infrastructure project since its announcement back in February. However, residents in the town of Davenport are rolling out a welcome mat, saying it could inject some much-needed life into the community.
New Tulsa turnpike nears completion after two years of construction
TULSA, Okla. — After nearly two years of actual construction work, but more than half of a century of land acquisitions, a new turnpike in west Tulsa will open within the next month. The Gilcrease Expressway in west Tulsa that will primarily run through the Berryhill community is set...
Oklahoma will stop granting licenses to grow, sell marijuana
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma will stop giving out new licenses to grow, sell, or process marijuana at the end of August. The moratorium was supposed to start Monday, but the application deadline was extended at the last minute. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority admitted it made a mistake...
Oklahoma woman plans to sue OG&E after allegedly shocked by electrified fence
An Oklahoma City woman is saying she was electrified by her fence, and OG&E wasn't helping her fix the problem. Now, she plans sue them.
Company that makes robots to build airplanes could come to Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A company could be coming to Oklahoma City that makes robots to build airplanes. On Tuesday, KOCO 5 heard from Wilder Systems which makes robots that build and maintain airplanes. The company was born in 2018 in Austin, Texas. They said Oklahoma City is the hub...
Incorrectly installed septic systems in Oklahoma counties lead to revoked license
STILLWATER, Okla. — Septic systems installed incorrectly in some Oklahoma counties have led to a revoked license. Up to 70 homes could have sewage in their yards across Payne and Noble counties. The Department of Environmental Qualities said it is an ongoing investigation into a local septic system installer...
