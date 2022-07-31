ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky

By BRUCE SCHREINER and JOHN RABY
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eBraN_0gzZZ97q00

Damage to critical infrastructure and the arrival of more heavy rains hampered efforts Sunday to help Kentucky residents hit by recent massive flooding , Gov. Andy Beshear said.

As residents in Appalachia tried to slowly piece their lives back together, flash flood warnings were issued for at least eight eastern Kentucky counties. The National Weather Service said radar indicated up to 4 inches (10.2 centimeters) of rain fell Sunday in some areas, with more rain possible.

Beshear said the death toll climbed to 28 on Sunday from last week's storms, a number he expected to rise significantly and that it could take weeks to find all the victims.

Thirty-seven people were unaccounted for as search and rescue operations continued early Sunday, according to a daily briefing from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. A dozen shelters were open for flood victims in Kentucky with 388 occupants.

Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the U.S. National Guard Bureau, told The Associated Press about 400 people have been rescued by National Guard helicopter. He estimated that the guard had rescued close to 20 by boat from hard-to-access areas.

At a news conference in Knott County, Beshear praised the fast arrival of FEMA trailers but noted the numerous challenges.

“We have dozens of bridges that are out — making it hard to get to people, making it hard to supply people with water," he said. "We have entire water systems down that we are working hard to get up.”

Beshear said it will remain difficult, even a week from now, to "have a solid number on those accounted for. It’s communications issues — it’s also not necessarily, in some of these areas, having a firm number of how many people were living there in the first place.”

The governor also talked about the selflessness he’s seen among Kentucky residents suffering from the floods.

“Many people that have lost everything but they’re not even getting goods for themselves, they’re getting them for other people in their neighborhoods, making sure that their neighbors are OK,” Beshear said.

Among the stories of survival that continue to emerge, a 17-year-old girl whose home in Whitesburg was flooded Thursday put her dog in a plastic container and swam 70 yards to safety on a neighbor’s roof. Chloe Adams waited hours until daylight before a relative in a kayak arrived and moved them to safety, first taking her dog, Sandy, and then the teenager.

“My daughter is safe and whole tonight,” her father, Terry Adams, said in a Facebook post. “We lost everything today … everything except what matters most.”

On an overcast morning in downtown Hindman, about 200 miles (322 kilometers) southeast of Louisville, a crew cleared debris piled along storefronts. Nearby, a vehicle was perched upside down in Troublesome Creek, now back within its debris-littered banks.

Workers toiled nonstop through mud-caked sidewalks and roads.

“We’re going to be here unless there’s a deluge,” said Tom Jackson, who is among the workers.

Jackson was with a crew from Corbin, Kentucky, where he’s the city’s recycling director, about a two-hour drive from Hindman.

His crew worked all day Saturday, and the mud and debris were so thick that they managed to clear one-eighth of a mile of roadway. The water rushing off the hillsides had so much force that it bent road signs.

“I’ve never seen water like this,” Jackson said.

Attendance was down for the Sunday morning service at Hindman's First Baptist Church. Parishioners who rarely miss a service were instead back home tending to cleanup duties caused by floodwaters and mud.

The Rev. Mike Caudill said his church has pitched in to help the reeling community, serving meals and setting up tents for people to pick up cleaning and personal hygiene supplies.

Totes filled with clothes and photos were stacked on retired teacher Teresa Perry Reynolds' front porch, along with furniture too badly damaged to salvage.

“There are memories there,” she said of the family photos she and her husband were able to gather.

Her husband's wallet, lost as they escaped the fast-rising water Thursday to go to a neighbor's house, was later found.

“All I know is I’m homeless and I’ve got people taking care of me,” she said.

Parts of eastern Kentucky received between 8 and 10 1/2 inches (20-27 centimeters) over 48 hours. About 13,000 utility customers in Kentucky remained without power Sunday, poweroutage.us reported.

President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster to direct relief money to more than a dozen Kentucky counties.

Last week's flooding extended to West Virginia, where Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for six southern counties, and to Virginia, where Gov. Glenn Youngkin also made an emergency declaration that enabled officials to mobilize resources across the flooded southwest portion of the state.

___

Raby reported from Charleston, West Virginia. Associated Press writer Kevin McGill in New Orleans contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 37

Viva Satire!
2d ago

Sadly the Trump Administration didn't help pass an Infrastructure Bill in 4 years, that would have helped Kentucky before and after the Flooding, like the Biden Administration has...

Reply(18)
16
POP!
2d ago

I wonder if ole RAND thinks it would be wasteful spending if the Federal government helps those people out? huh RAND, unbelievable unbelievable 👎🤠

Reply
9
TREASONOUS TRUMP.
2d ago

well u better thank 🙏 those Republicans & DINOS who DIDN'T VOTE TO PASS THE INFRASTRUCTURE BILL, HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE 🙄!!!!!!!

Reply
9
Related
The Associated Press

More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 37 while hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes. Beshear suggested many of the unaccounted for would be located when cellphone service resumes. “When cell service gets back up, we do see a whole lot of people finding people they love and care about, so looking forward to those stories,” he said.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTHR

Indiana Task Force 1 continues rescue after Kentucky floods

HAZARD, Ky. — Nearly 60 members of Indiana Task Force One are in southeastern Kentucky on a search and rescue mission after massive flooding devastated that state. As of Monday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear says 37 people have died in Kentucky. The majority of those deaths are from Knott County, where four children died. Many more are missing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hindman, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
City
Whitesburg, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Corbin, KY
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
kjluradio.com

Missouri Task Force 1 receives first assignment

Missouri Task Force 1, from Boone County, receives its first assignment in Kentucky. The task force is an urban search and rescue team managed by the Boone County Fire Protection District. On Sunday, 47 people, four K-9 officers and a full cache of equipment were sent to southeast Kentucky after deadly flooding hit the state.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Northern Kentucky Tribune

A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow

The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
BLACKEY, KY
Daily Beast

4 Siblings Die After Home Is ‘Washed Out Underneath’ Them in Kentucky Floods

Four young siblings were swept away by vicious floodwaters in Kentucky on Thursday as their parents struggled in vain to hold onto them, according to a family member. As the rising tide filled their Knott County home, Riley Noble and Amber Smith escaped to the roof with their children, 18-month-old Chance; Nevaeh, 4; Riley Jr., 6; and Maddison, 8. But when the structure washed out from underneath them, the six of them “managed to get to a tree,” cousin Brittany Trejo said.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Flash Flood#The Associated Press#National Guard
WATE

East Tennesseans step up to help Kentucky flood victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many communities in Eastern Kentucky are still facing the effects of the flooding that left houses being destroyed and the death toll over 20. As the destruction left some people with nowhere to go, some people from East Tennessee are doing what they can to help the flood victims in need.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Illinois man travels seven hours to help Eastern KY flood victims

JACKSON, Ky. — When disaster strikes, that’s where you’ll find Richard Dorminey. Richard Dorminey traveled seven hours from Illinois to help with search and rescue efforts in Eastern Kentucky. 16 people have died according to Gov. Beshear’s latest update on the flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Dorminey...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Two-thirds of Kentucky at high level of COVID

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky’s latest weekly COVID Community Level map, released Friday and based on information received from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows no counties are in the green, meaning a low level. Forty, or one third of Kentucky’s 120 counties, are now...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NWS
WLWT 5

Aerial video shows catastrophic flooding across eastern Kentucky

BUCKHORN, Ky. — Residents throughout eastern Kentucky are picking up the pieces as they prepare for more rain after torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides across the region. Watch aerial video of areas impacting by flooding in the player above. There were reports of flash flooding, mudslides and...
KENTUCKY STATE
WVNS

Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for four local counties

CHARLESTON, WV – Following Governor Justice’s previous declaration of a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia, a State of Emergency was declared for four local counties, as well as Mingo and Logan Counties. Earlier today, July 28, 2022, Gov. Justice declared a State of Emergency for Fayette, Greenbrier, Logan, McDowell, Mingo, and Wyoming […]
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
36K+
Followers
78K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy