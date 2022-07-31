Doug Mastriano Is Keeping A Big Secret From Pennsylvania Voters

qudach.com
Former Democratic leaders blast party’s ‘risky and unethical’ meddling in GOP primaries
About three dozen former Democratic House and Senate members have signed on to an open letter blistering national Democrats for their meddling in this year’s Republican primaries, often to the benefit of pro-Donald Trump hard-liners. The letter, shared first with POLITICO, is the latest in growing backlash against the...
Legislators Take New Steps For $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians
Commonwealth Legislators, stakeholders, and community members met with the Governor to discuss the reintroduction of the PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians on Tuesday.
Pennsylvania's mail-in voting law is upheld by the state's Supreme Court
Pennsylvania's mail-in voting law has been upheld by the state's Supreme Court, allowing all voters in the key swing state to cast ballots by mail in November and for other future elections. In a 5-2 decision released Tuesday, the Democratic-majority court overturned a lower court's ruling from January that found...
Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying Thursday that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger that crossed a state highway’s centerline and caused the head-on collision. Walorski and two members of her congressional staff died in the Wednesday afternoon crash in northern Indiana, along with the woman driving the other vehicle, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said. The department’s initial account was that the car driven by Edith Schmucker, 56, Nappanee, Indiana, crossed into the SUV’s path, but the office released a statement Thursday saying investigators had talked with witnesses and viewed video evidence that their preliminary determination of which direction the vehicles were traveling was incorrect. Investigators determined that the SUV driven by Zachery Potts, 27, of Mishawaka, Indiana, crossed the centerline for unknown reasons in a rural area near the town of Wakarusa. Potts was Walorski’s district director and the Republican chairman for northern Indiana’s St. Joseph County. Also killed was Emma Thomson, 28, of Washington, D.C., who was Walorski’s communications director.
Permanent Child Care Tax Credit, One-Time Property Tax Relief Now Available in Pa.
Gov. Wolf's child care tax credit will now help thousands of Pa. families.Image via iStock. Families in Pennsylvania will now be able to claim thousands of dollars in benefits, thanks to a new, permanent child care tax credit approved by Gov. Tom Wolf. The break is part of the state’s new $45.2 billion budget, writes Kate Huangpu for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Open primary may save Trump's GOP targets in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The two Republican members of Congress from Washington who drew interparty challenges due to their vote to impeach former President Donald Trump were leading other Republicans in the state’s top two primary Wednesday. Under Washington’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters in each of Tuesday’s races advance to the November election, regardless of party — a system observers say may have helped the GOP incumbents in Washington who had been targeted by Trump. In early returns, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse looked as they may advance to the general election with a Democratic candidate in each of their races. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was the top vote getter in the 3rd Congressional District, with 32% of the vote and advanced to the November ballot. Herrera Beutler had under 24%. Joe Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who faced significant spending against him from another Republican who attacked him from the right – was at nearly 21%.
Gov. Wolf Comes to Colmar to Assure Montgomery County Citizens of His Commitment on Abortion
Gov. Tom Wolf, speaking in Colmar.Image via WFMZ 69 News. Gov. Tom Wolf visited Colmar, Montgomery County, on Friday, assuring those gathered there that he remains committed to upholding abortion rights, despite the recent Supreme Court ruling on the issue. Justin Backover reported on the appearance for WFMZ 69 News.
EPA: Chemical In Medical-Device Cleanser Poses Cancer Risk
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is informing residents who unrecorded adjacent aesculapian sterilizing plants successful 13 states and Puerto Rico astir imaginable wellness risks from emissions of ethylene oxide, a chemic wide utilized successful their operations. Laredo, Texas; Ardmore, Oklahoma; and Lakewood, Colorado, are among the communities...
Garrity endorses Oz
State Treasurer Stacy Garrity endorsed fellow Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate. Garrity is co-chairwoman of his campaign. “Mehmet Oz carries in him the drive and idealism of the first-generation American. A pioneering surgeon, accomplished businessman and unrivaled communicator, Dr. Oz will be a champion for personal liberties and the American Dream he knows firsthand. I look forward to the day he becomes Sen. Oz, R-Pennsylvania,” Garrity said.
Delaware County Leadership: Michael Rounds, President of Williamson College of the Trades
Michael Rounds, President of Williamson College of the TradesImage via Williamson College of the Trades. Michael Rounds, President of Williamson College of the Trades, spoke with DELCO Today about growing up in Minnesota, his interest in music and football, his decision to go to West Point, and finally become the president of Williamson College of the Trades, a private men’s 3-year junior vocational college near Media frequently referred to as the Harvard of trade schools.
