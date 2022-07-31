Near-total abortion ban in Indiana passes GOP-controlled Senate, heads to House

qudach.com
People
Rep. Liz Cheney Brought to Tears by Standing Ovation in Her Home State of Wyoming
On Sunday, Rep. Liz Cheney, 56, received a standing ovation at the groundbreaking ceremony for Mineta-Simpson Institute at Heart Mountain Interpretive Center in Powell, Wyoming. The foundation who built the facility "shares the legacy of Heart Mountain, where over 14,000 people of Japanese descent were incarcerated during World War II."...
Donald Trump's legal team in contact with Justice Dept. officials in Jan. 6 inquiry
Trump team attempting to block prosecutors' access to conversations with former top aides
