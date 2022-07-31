ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Man in custody after barricading with weapon inside trailer at Staten Island hospital

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3chM6C_0gzZOtSG00 A man is in custody after he barricaded himself with a weapon inside a trailer at a hospital in Staten Island, according to authorities.

Police responded to a call shortly before 10:20 a.m. of a man barricaded with a weapon inside a trailer at Richmond County Medical Center in West New Brighton.

The hospital was placed on lockdown as police responded to the incident.

MORE NEWS | NYPD officers responding to robbery involved in shootout in Chelsea

Crystal Cranmore reports from the scene at West 21st Street and 6th Avenue.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

----------

*
Comments / 0

 

