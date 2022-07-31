Gov. Beshear: Death Toll from Eastern Kentucky Floods Rises as Search and Rescue Efforts Continue

www.1039thebulldog.com
Five FEMA Mobile Registration Centers Open in Eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Five FEMA mobile registration centers are now open in Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties to help Kentucky flood survivors who experienced uninsured loss from the flooding that began July 26. Flood survivors who live in those counties can go to any of the centers...
SBA Opens Three Business Recovery Centers in Clay, Letcher and Perry Counties; Adds Counties to Eastern Kentucky Disaster Declaration
ATLANTA – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced today that Floyd and Pike counties are now included as primary counties in the disaster declaration in Eastern Kentucky, and the SBA will open three Business Recovery Centers (BRCs) this week. One BRC opens in Perry County Wednesday, Aug. 3,...
FEMA Fact Sheet: Eastern KY Flood Recovery
FEMA’s top priority is supporting the Commonwealth of Kentucky with life-safety, disaster response and recovery. With debris on the roads, electric and water systems impacted and search and rescue operations under way, we urge Kentuckians in the disaster-affected counties to follow instructions from local authorities to preserve life and public safety.
