Wine Spectator Winners of 2022

There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Here are 5 Coolinary New Orleans picks you need to try this summer
Coolinary New Orleans, the yearly celebration of food in which select restaurants offer special discounts on prix fixe lunch and dinner menus, is back! This year, Coolinary New Orleans is running from Aug. 1 to 31 and over 80 restaurants are participating. In order to make things a little easier...
10 Incredibly Scenic Amtrak Routes Around the Country
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. There...
Eater
Taste New Orleans History at These Classic Creole Restaurants
New Orleans is arguably the only American city with its own singularly distinctive cuisine. Sure, there are iconic dishes in every food town, from Chicago deep dish (and tavern-style) pizza to Memphis barbecue, but New Orleans has its own special gastronomy that draws hungry diners from all points of the globe. Not to be confused with rustic Cajun cuisine eaten by French Acadians living among swamps, bayous, and prairies, Creole fare was favored by city dwellers in New Orleans. A European-centric history of the cuisine gives outsized credit to French and Spanish immigrants, but the culinary traditions of enslaved Africans and Choctaw Indians were central to the evolution of Creole cooking, and the prevalence of ingredients like mirliton, crawfish, and snapper.
NOLA.com
Promo: Celebrate National Oyster Day
Friday, August 5 is National Oyster Day! Celebrate today, tomorrow and every Monday through Friday, with 50% off ALL oysters from 3pm-6pm at Felix's on the Lakefront or Mandeville. More about Oysters...back in the 1940’s, Felix’s put the New Orleans’ oyster bar on the map, creating a place where oyster-lovers...
whereyat.com
New Orleans Jazz Museum: Annual Gala Announced
The New Orleans Jazz Museum has announced its 5th Annual Improvisations Gala will take place on Saturday, December 3 at the museum's landmark location, 400 Esplanade Avenue. The Annual Gala is a ticketed event, set to run from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., with the event's exclusive Patron's Party kicking off an hour earlier at 7 p.m.
"He was going to become a remarkable, remarkable man"
NEW ORLEANS — Valerie Walker sat on her front porch in the Treme neighborhood, clutching her son’s graduation picture. “This is what I look at every night, now, I just look at that.” she said. She had a remarkable relationship with her son. “Anthony and I were...
myneworleans.com
WYES Announces New Leah Chase Cooking Series Spring 2023
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – WYES will celebrate Leah Chase, “The Queen of Creole Cuisine,” in a new cooking series featuring the legendary chef’s family. THE DOOKY CHASE KITCHEN: LEAH’S LEGACY series began shooting this summer on location in the Dooky Chase kitchen with Leah’s grandson, Edgar “Dook” Chase IV, who now oversees the restaurant’s kitchen; her niece Cleo Robinson, who joined Leah in the kitchen in 1980; and the restaurant’s newest chef, Leah’s great-granddaughter Zoe Chase. Paired with some of the menus are specialty cocktails crafted by Leah’s granddaughter Eve Haydel, who has updated drink recipes from the restaurant’s earlier days.
NOLA.com
Amid insurance crisis, crowd packs New Orleans meeting to gripe about spiraling premiums
About 100 people packed a public meeting in New Orleans on Wednesday night to express their frustrations over skyrocketing home insurance rates and lob questions at Louisiana’s top official tasked with regulating an industry that is overwhelmed with claims after two years of major storms. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon...
fox13memphis.com
Photos: Mystikal through the years
Photos: Mystikal through the years NEW ORLEANS, LA - MAY 07: Mystikal performs during the 2011 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Day 6 presented by Shell at The Fair Grounds Race Course on May 7, 2011 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
NOLA.com
Coolinary deals return to New Orleans restaurants; see 5 ways to dig in, and boozy extras
Between the plump shrimp with an edge of sear, the buttery smothered okra beneath and the sweet pop of peppers between, I tore through a dish one recent night at Palm & Pine (308 N. Rampart St., 504-814-6200) that said summer with every bite. During August, that dish is also part of a very local summer ritual, at least in the realm of New Orleans restaurants.
Louisiana homeowners scramble after insurance companies cancel policies
NEW ORLEANS — From policies to premiums, a lot of folks in Louisiana have had a rough time recently, trying to protect their homes. Concerned and quite frankly fed up, Louisiana homeowners showed up to the University of New Orleans Wednesday evening for answers about insurance. “We’re in pretty...
NOLA.com
24-hour po-boys, daiquiris, rooftop patio headed to Mid-City as Melba‘s expands
For the past decade, Melba’s has held down the busy corner of Elysian Fields and North Claiborne avenues with 24-hour po-boys, hot plates and daiquiris. Now work is underway to open a second Melba’s on Tulane Avenue in Mid-City. The new restaurant will be modeled closely on the...
clarionherald.org
At 95, Sister MarieClare Powell still teaching us
In one of her nine lives in the early 2000s, School Sister of Notre Dame MarieClare Powell, now 95 and living at St. Anthony’s Gardens in Covington, found herself inside a bank in Communist-controlled Vietnam with a purse full of U.S. cash. The nun who had served as principal...
NOLA.com
North shore restaurants bring their own seasonal dining deals with Tammany Taste of Summer
A circuit of north shore restaurants is taking part in a summer dining deal program, much like many New Orleans restaurants that offer special deals in the summer to lure locals during the slow season. Tammany Taste of Summer returns on Monday (Aug. 1) and participating restaurants across St. Tammany...
The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden
Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
COOLinary 2022 sizzles into NOLA for its 18th year
For the entire month of August, speak the love language of food at NOLA eateries with specially-curated menus featuring two-course lunches for $25 or less, and three-course brunches and dinners for $45 or less.
tmpresale.com
The Purple Madness -Tribute to Prince in New Orleans, LA Aug 26, 2022 – presale password
WiseGuys has the Purple Madness -Tribute to Prince presale password! This is your best chance to get The Purple Madness -Tribute to Prince concert tickets before they go on sale. Don’t miss this terrific chance to go and see The Purple Madness -Tribute to Prince’s concert in New Orleans, LA!!...
NOLA.com
Short-term rental giant Sonder sues New Orleans hotelier Joe Jaeger over failed leases
Two titans of the New Orleans hospitality industry, hotel owner Joe Jaeger and short-term rental operator Sonder Holdings Inc., are battling in federal court over a failed business deal involving hotel leases that would have vastly expanded Sonder's footprint in the city. In a lawsuit filed by Sonder in U.S....
myneworleans.com
Kyle V. Acosta, MD, FACS
Dr. Kyle V. Acosta is board certified in Ophthalmology receiving his training at Tulane University before being accepted as a fellow in Eyelid Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Miami. Dr. Acosta is specially trained in the surgical technique of the eyelids and surrounding tissue and understands both the functional and aesthetic aspects of this delicate area. He offers a new state-of-the-art surgical suite with complete anesthesia.
Louisiana Weekly
Henry Legacy commemorated on block-long mural
New Orleans businessman and former mayoral candidate Troy Henry recently unveiled the block-long, two-story-high mural he commissioned on a brick wall at the Sterling Xpress gas station on Tchoupitoulas Street. The mural has been a little over two years in the making and pays tribute to the significant figures in...
