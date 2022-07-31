ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Wine Spectator Winners of 2022

By Gracie Wise
whereyat.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.whereyat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
verylocal.com

Here are 5 Coolinary New Orleans picks you need to try this summer

Coolinary New Orleans, the yearly celebration of food in which select restaurants offer special discounts on prix fixe lunch and dinner menus, is back! This year, Coolinary New Orleans is running from Aug. 1 to 31 and over 80 restaurants are participating. In order to make things a little easier...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FinanceBuzz

10 Incredibly Scenic Amtrak Routes Around the Country

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. There...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

Taste New Orleans History at These Classic Creole Restaurants

New Orleans is arguably the only American city with its own singularly distinctive cuisine. Sure, there are iconic dishes in every food town, from Chicago deep dish (and tavern-style) pizza to Memphis barbecue, but New Orleans has its own special gastronomy that draws hungry diners from all points of the globe. Not to be confused with rustic Cajun cuisine eaten by French Acadians living among swamps, bayous, and prairies, Creole fare was favored by city dwellers in New Orleans. A European-centric history of the cuisine gives outsized credit to French and Spanish immigrants, but the culinary traditions of enslaved Africans and Choctaw Indians were central to the evolution of Creole cooking, and the prevalence of ingredients like mirliton, crawfish, and snapper.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Promo: Celebrate National Oyster Day

Friday, August 5 is National Oyster Day! Celebrate today, tomorrow and every Monday through Friday, with 50% off ALL oysters from 3pm-6pm at Felix's on the Lakefront or Mandeville. More about Oysters...back in the 1940’s, Felix’s put the New Orleans’ oyster bar on the map, creating a place where oyster-lovers...
MANDEVILLE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
New Orleans, LA
whereyat.com

New Orleans Jazz Museum: Annual Gala Announced

The New Orleans Jazz Museum has announced its 5th Annual Improvisations Gala will take place on Saturday, December 3 at the museum's landmark location, 400 Esplanade Avenue. The Annual Gala is a ticketed event, set to run from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., with the event's exclusive Patron's Party kicking off an hour earlier at 7 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

"He was going to become a remarkable, remarkable man"

NEW ORLEANS — Valerie Walker sat on her front porch in the Treme neighborhood, clutching her son’s graduation picture. “This is what I look at every night, now, I just look at that.” she said. She had a remarkable relationship with her son. “Anthony and I were...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

WYES Announces New Leah Chase Cooking Series Spring 2023

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – WYES will celebrate Leah Chase, “The Queen of Creole Cuisine,” in a new cooking series featuring the legendary chef’s family. THE DOOKY CHASE KITCHEN: LEAH’S LEGACY series began shooting this summer on location in the Dooky Chase kitchen with Leah’s grandson, Edgar “Dook” Chase IV, who now oversees the restaurant’s kitchen; her niece Cleo Robinson, who joined Leah in the kitchen in 1980; and the restaurant’s newest chef, Leah’s great-granddaughter Zoe Chase. Paired with some of the menus are specialty cocktails crafted by Leah’s granddaughter Eve Haydel, who has updated drink recipes from the restaurant’s earlier days.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emeril Lagasse
fox13memphis.com

Photos: Mystikal through the years

Photos: Mystikal through the years NEW ORLEANS, LA - MAY 07: Mystikal performs during the 2011 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Day 6 presented by Shell at The Fair Grounds Race Course on May 7, 2011 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Wine#California Wine#Wine Spectator#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Tuscany#Food Drink#Beverages#Korean#Bordeaux#Italy Chef#French
clarionherald.org

At 95, Sister MarieClare Powell still teaching us

In one of her nine lives in the early 2000s, School Sister of Notre Dame MarieClare Powell, now 95 and living at St. Anthony’s Gardens in Covington, found herself inside a bank in Communist-controlled Vietnam with a purse full of U.S. cash. The nun who had served as principal...
COVINGTON, LA
99.9 KTDY

The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden

Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
myneworleans.com

Kyle V. Acosta, MD, FACS

Dr. Kyle V. Acosta is board certified in Ophthalmology receiving his training at Tulane University before being accepted as a fellow in Eyelid Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Miami. Dr. Acosta is specially trained in the surgical technique of the eyelids and surrounding tissue and understands both the functional and aesthetic aspects of this delicate area. He offers a new state-of-the-art surgical suite with complete anesthesia.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana Weekly

Henry Legacy commemorated on block-long mural

New Orleans businessman and former mayoral candidate Troy Henry recently unveiled the block-long, two-story-high mural he commissioned on a brick wall at the Sterling Xpress gas station on Tchoupitoulas Street. The mural has been a little over two years in the making and pays tribute to the significant figures in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy