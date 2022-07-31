Women's Euro 2022 final: England women WIN the Euros! All the action as it happened

Welcome to our Women's Euro 2022 final live blog – England women are European champions!

FULL-TIME: England women 2-1 Germany women

Toone, 61'

Magull, 78'

Kelly, 110'

Toone put England ahead with a superb chip before the Germans pulled back an equaliser through Lina Magull.

Chloe Kelly put England ahead with 10 minutes of extra-time remaining – with her first-ever international goal.

England are European champions for the first time – either in the men's or women's game – while Sarina Wiegman becomes the first coach to win tournaments with two different nations.

We're getting ready for a 5pm kick-off – and one man who's well and truly hyped for this one is none other than BBC pundit and a member of England's last trophy-winning side , Ian Wright…

Wiegman: It's one England

England's men side got this far in the Euros final this time last year. But despite the parallels, manager Sarina Wiegman wants a little less comparison between the two sides today.

“I don’t think we should compare men and women. It’s one England,’ she responded to the idea of her side going one better. ‘Everyone there should cheer for the England team. I don’t think that’s going to be any different.”

Fancy a quiz to keep you busy till 5pm?

Can you name every Lioness scorer under Sarina Wiegman?

Here's the official programme for the game today…

Fans are starting to descend onto Wembley…

The Three Lions have sent messages to the Lionesses…

Here's an official Lionesses promo image that we absolutely loved

This was made by the genius of The Sporting Press , who has contributed artwork over the years to none other than FFT.

Here's TSP's Euro 96 cover for us…

Under three hours till kick-off

We're not crying… honest

Alex Scott's letter to the Lionesses is one of the loveliest things you'll see today.

Captain Leah Williamson has been talking about the impact of the tournament

“This hasn’t just been a change for women’s football, but how society in general views women and how we are looked upon. I think this isn’t the end of the journey, but the start of one – regardless of the end result, there will be a moment for reflection afterwards.

“And when we do reflect upon it, I want this to be a marker for the future. I’ve only ever been involved in the football workplace. But I think in most workplaces across the world, women still have a few more battles to face.”

It's starting to feel a little more real now

Are you at the game today? Tweet us @FourFourTwo

In case you want to relive one of the goals of the tournament…

The official Women's Euro 2022 match ball has been beautiful, hasn't it?

But where does it rank in the list of greatest-ever balls ?

Trafalgar Square is filling up too

Ten minutes until the coverage begins on BBC One…

You can watch online , providing you have a TV license.

It's going to be a record attendance for a Euros final, men or women…

The teams are here!

One hour till kick-off – this is the view from the home dressing room

The line-ups for today – it's unchanged for the Lionesses once more

Ellen White leads the line today – and FFT spoke to her exclusively about her journey with England

Here's the danger woman for England today – Alex Popp looks rather chilled out ahead of the game

How nice is this prematch shirt?

England are wearing white once more today – Germany are in dark green

Just like last summer – when the men played in white all the way through.

A lot of talk about Alessia Russo today – here was her stunning goal against Sweden

Yes, this could come down to penalties today…

Here's the Lionesses' record in shootouts , in case you wondered.

Sarina is surveying the pitch already…

What's been your goal of the tournament? Here are ours …

Here's Germany women's record in shootouts, too

We're not sure we have the nerves for 120 minutes and spot-kicks – but there we go.

Are you ready for it? Just over 10 minutes to go and the teams will be out shortly

BREAKING: Alex Popp is out of the game

Popp has picked up an injury in the warm-up and won't start for Germany.

Gutting for Germany. Lea Schuller replaces her.

Popp's face says it all

AND WE'RE OFF!

2 min: CHANCE! Ellen White has her first chance, as a header from six-yards out is claimed easily by Frohms.

4 min: Oberdorf has made a couple of feisty challenges already. It seems like the 20-year-old will be tasked with keeping this free-flowing England midfield in order.

5 min: The Lionesses have their first corner.

5 min: Germany defend the corner – Bronze whips the ball back in towards the keeper, Frohms, and White shoulder barges the German to put a little pressure on.

7 min: Both teams just feeling their way into this game. It's conservative for now but with a little needle from both sides. Positive start for England.

8 min: Flag goes up as Beth Mead launched onto a through ball on the left. Proof of what England can do against a high line.

9 min: Flag up the other end – Lucy Bronze gets her head to a German shot nonetheless.

11 min: Dabritz with a sighter from distance. Earps isn't troubled in goal.

Rachel Daly there just made a cross on her right foot into the area, cleared out – but it's worth pointing out: England's left-back of this tournament is predominantly right-footed.

Not only can the Houston Dash defender cut in to offer crosses on her right, she's more confident tacking against forwards who want to cut in, too.

12 min: German corner, as on cue, Daly clears with her right foot to give Germany their first set-piece of the match.

13 min: Bronze heads the corner out and Lauren Hemp gets out on the counter. Germany swarm to cover but that's a warning for the eight-time champions about what the starlet can do.

14 min: Stanway fouled. This referee has let a lot go – but finally Oderdorf is pulled back for a foul.

15 min:

16 min: Free-kick on the edge of the area as Beth Mead is fouled. Big chance for England.

17 min: The free-kick is headed over the bar for an England corner.

18 min: Another England corner as Frohms pads away a Stanway effort. England keep the pressure on.

19 min: Frohms catches the Bronze header from the corner.

19 min: Another England corner.

19 min: Mead delivers to Bronze once more but it trickles out for a goal kick. The Lionesses must make this pressure count. It's been a good opening 20 minutes with nothing to show on the scoreboard.

21 min: Stanway is booked for a foul in the centre of the park. A harsh yellow card, really.

22 min: Another free-kick to the Germans – and Ellen White is sent into the book, too.

24 min: Bright concedes a corner. Germany are growing into this, now.

24 min: CHANCE! The corner causes a scramble on the goal line before Mary Earps grabs. Heart-in-mouth stuff for the Lionesses…

26 min: VAR is checking a penalty during that corner…

26 min: No penalty, check over. And… breathe.

27 min: Free-kick from England is punched out by the goalkeeper before there's a call for an England penalty from a German handball. It's getting heated now…

28 min: No penalty for England.

30 minutes in, England have had the better play, Germany the one big chance. It's been a fascinating match-up.

32 min: Germany seem to have settled down a little now. England struggling to get back on the ball and have meaningful possession.

33 min: Gwinn's cross is met by England keeper Earps, as Lea Schuller bundles her over. England have looked confident so far and will hope to build on that towards the end of the half…

34 min: Gwinn commits a foul on Rachel Daly. England restart.

36 min: Williamson deals with another looped ball over the top from the Germans. She's been excellent during this tournament.

Alexandra Popp's exclusion today means that either way, Beth Mead wins the Golden Boot.

The Arsenal star has six goals at the tournament – the same as the absent German – but five assists to Popp's none.

38 min: CHANCE! Mead gets forward and threads a ball back to Ellen White. It whizzes over the bar, with White leaning back as she struck it.

39 min: Mead is offside once more but is finding a lot of space between the German left-back and left-sided centre-back. That might be the best place that England can exploit the backline.

39 min: Yellow card for a rough chellenge from Felicitas Rauch on Mead. England free-kick.

40 min: Another corner to England as Hegering clears the ball out from Bronze's path. England ramping up more pressure.

42 min: Bronze looks for Kirby with a cross following the corner. Just too high. They're getting closer…

42 min: Another foul from Oberdorf. No yellow. The 20-year-old is racking up these challenges and surely has to go into the book sooner rather than later…

43 min: Stanway with another foul, this time on Brand. She's got to be careful on a yellow.

The fourth official has indicated that there will be one minute of added time.

HALF-TIME: ENGLAND 0-0 GERMANY

England have been positive so far. They've limited Germany's press and stopped the Frauenteam from getting the ball down and dictating the tempo. A couple of chances from Ellen White and a couple of tricky set-pieces that have asked questions of the Germans – but otherwise a quiet half in the final third.

The Germans' biggest chance was saved on the line from Mary Earps after a goalmouth scramble, though. The eight-time Euros champions pose a huge threat, even without Popp – and the Lionesses will be wary of that danger.

"England were in a great position… they can't allow the German team to rattle them because that's what they're trying to do with these niggly tackles," says Alex Scott on BBC One.

More on the Alex Popp absence …

Some of England's options from the bench today…

How long before we see Toone or Russo?

SUB: Tabea Wassmuth is on for Jule Brand in a half-time switch for the Germans.

We're back for the second half!

45 min: Mary Earps with an early second half catch to ease the nerves.

46 min: Another catch from Earps from Rauch. Germany aggressive from the start of the second period.

47 min: Earps with a third save as many minutes. Wassmuth was away but seemed to pull away from goal to take the shot on her left foot. England need to calm proceedings, here.

49 min: CHANCE! Lina Magull snatches at a chance just inside the area. It whistles past the post.

50 min: Russo is warming up as England get onto the ball again.

51 min: Daly and Schuller have words with one another after the England left-back is pushed off the ball. There's a plan here, isn't there?

53 min: Germany corner. Alessia Russo and Ella Toone ready to come on for England.

54 min: Earps claims another corner. The Manchester United stopper has been outstanding today.

SUB: It's Toone and Russo on to a rousing reception. Fran Kirby and Ellen White are withdrawn for the Lionesses.

55 min: Oberdorf is booked for another challenge, this time tripping up Georgia Stanway racing away from her. Germany's metronome on a tightrope, now.

56 min: Earps awarded a free-kick and Schuller booked after a 1v1 between the German striker and the England keeper. Cynical from Schuller.

57 min: Russo gives away a foul. Play can't seem to get going again…

58 min: Mead clatters into Hegering. Looks painful for both but no foul. Chloe Kelly is warming up, potentially to replace Mead if she's got a dead leg. Both sides, meanwhile, are on the touchline taking five.

60 min: Mead is limping off after that tackle. Kelly is imminent…

61 min: GOAL! ELLA TOONE!

Ella Toone latches onto a long ball and dinks it over the Germany keeper with quite unbelievable composure. What a moment from the United star.

63 min: Chloe Kelly is on the field at long last, replacing Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner, Beth Mead. Yep, that's official, now… unless we have some late drama.

64 min: Kelly whips a cross into Russo. England look more confident already. Is it… coming home?

65 min: Nicole Anyomi coming on for the Germans.

65 min: CHANCE! Lina Magull smashes the ball against the woodwork. Earps had it covered but that's a warning sign for the Lionesses. It's not over yet.

SUB: Schuller's afternoon is over. The late replacement for Popp has performed admirably but Anyomi is on now.

66 min: England with the ball in the final third once more, playing the ball around with the kind of composure that we've been used to in this competition. It's Germany who are rattled, now.

67 min: Kelly from distance into the keeper's gloves.

68 min: A Mexican wave is breaking out at Wembley Stadium. England fans are beginning to enjoy themselves, now.

Here's the moment that separates the sides so far…

71 min: German corner after a deflected Magull shot. The Lionesses have to weather this storm and keep that incredible cool they've showed over the past 10 minutes.

71 min: Another corner. Well dealt with from Bright, one of the players of the tournament.

72 min: Hegering had an air shot at the back post. Nervy moments. England back with the ball.

SUB: Sydney Lohmann comes on for Sara Dabritz, as the Germans refresh their pack.

73 min: 87,192 is announced as the official attendance. A record for any Euros final, men's or women's. Superb.

74 min: Russo thought she had a chance there… it wasn't to be. Germany have it once more.

74 min: Giulia Gwinn with a bullet of a cross that just about missed everyone. Can we hurry up till full-time, now?

77 min: England falling into a 4-4-2 shape now, as Germany press on for an equaliser. German throw in a dangerous area.

78 min: England with a nervy moment in their own box as first Williamson blocks before Daly clears.

78 min: GOAL! Equaliser for Germany as Lina Magull steals ahead of Bright to level the scores.

80 min: England need to regroup – but Germany have the momentum.

81 min: Hemp looks for Russo but Frohms claims. The Lionesses go again in search of a winner.

81 min: Germany nearly had an identical chance. Earps has the ball.

83 min: The game's calmed down again. Is this going to extra-time?

85 min: Russo with a lovely turn but Kathrin Hendrich is floored.

86 min: Jill Scott and Alex Greenwood set to come on, now.

SUB: Greenwood on for Daly, Scott on for Stanway.

35-year-old Jill Scott is now the first English footballer have played in two international finals. Those finals were in 1966 (World Cup), 2009 (Women's Euros), 2021 (men's Euros) and now, 2022.

89 min: Russo was nearly in for a shot but Frohms got there first. We're edging closer to the end of the 90.

The fourth official has indicated there will be a minimum of four minutes of added time.

90 min: England on the ball now. Bronze's cross was punched away.

90 min + 1: Russo wins a foul on the edge of the area. Excellent centre-forward play – now's the chance for someone to step up and make themselves a hero.

90 min + 2: Toone delivers the cross into the melee but it's headed out.

90 min + 3: Hemp commits a foul against Magull. Not that it was a foul…

FULL-TIME: ENGLAND 1-1 GERMANY

We're going to extra-time.

We're gearing up for another 30 minutes, now. Both sides get another substitution to make during this period.

SUB: Linda Dallmann is on for Germany. Goalscorer Magull is off.

Here we go! Extra-time begins.

92 min: England in possession now and looking calm on the ball. Will we see another goal in this half hour?

93 min: Keira Walsh has had another outstanding game and was unlucky not to find a way through there. Meanwhile, Kelly's won England another corner.

94 min: Bronze just wound up for a screamer but Bright got in her way following the corner.

95 min: Russo just went on a mazy run forward with no support. Both sides looking leggy.

96 min: Germany have a corner.

97 min: Corner is cleared eventually but the Germans are pressuring the Lionesses.

97 min: England have players forward in an attack but Hegering clears Kelly's cross.

99 min: Russo is booked for a foul on Oberdorf.

100 min: Sara Doorsoun about to come on for Germany, as Hemp clears once more.

101 min: Wassmuth deemed to have brought Hemp down. Free-kick for England.

102 min: Bronze just won the ball… but concedes the foul against the Germans. Story of the game for England.

SUB: The outstanding Hegering off, Doorsoun on.

One minute of added time in this first half.

EXTRA TIME HALF-TIME: ENGLAND 1-1 GERMANY

Penalties are looming.

Here's England's record and here's Germany's …

The second half of extra-time is underway…

105 min: Russo couldn't quite control a pass from Kelly. You get the feeling there will be one more chance…

107 min: Toone just had a shot from distance, which Frohms bizarrely passes out first time to her right-back, Gwinn. Very odd to see, like there was a glitch in the matrix for a second.

108 min: The crowd are willing the Lionesses on with encouragement, and England are powering forward.

109 min: England corner, won by Kelly, who wills the crowd to roar for the side.

109 min: A knackered Hemp goes over to whip in a corner, Lionesses hands on legs in the box. Everyone is so drained.

110 min: GOAL! CHLOE KELLY!

Confusion for a second as Kelly looked to the ref before whipping her shirt off. A goal mouth scramble sees the ball land at the Man City winger's feet, as she's first to Bronze's header.

112: Kelly breathes a sigh of relief and then gees up the crowd. She's seen a yellow for her crazed celebrations. Germany are bringing on one more player.

SUB: Lena Lattwein on for the Germans with instructions, as left-back Rauch leaves the field.

113 min: Germany corner as Hemp – who's put in the mother of all shifts today – gets in the way of another Gwinn cross.

114 min: The corner lands in Earps' gloves once more. Wembley erupts. Six minutes to hold on.

Here's that all-important Kelly goal

116 min: Alessia Russo with another smash from outside the area, tipped over the bar for a corner.

117 min: Hemp with the best timewasting tactic we've seen all year. The winger puts the ball just outside the corner quadrant and was told twice to place it within the regulation line. As if she didn't know.

SUB: Nikita Parris is subbed on for Lauren Hemp, who has run her socks off today and receives an ovation for all that effort.

119 min: Russo and Kelly are holding the ball up in the corner. Almost there…

Two minutes of stoppage time.

120 min: England have another throw over by the corner.

120 min + 1: The seconds are ticking away. Russo fouls Oberdorf. 30 seconds to go…

120 min + 2: Frohms sends the ball forward. Scott heads out.

FULL-TIME ENGLAND WOMEN 2-1 GERMANY WOMEN

Three Lions fills Wembley Stadium. The Lionesses are European champions!

Chloe Kelly takes the mic live on BBC One and sings Sweet Caroline instead of answering the questions asked to her. Fair play. We'd do the same.

What a game, what a tournament, what a result.

Wiegman's 21st game and still unbeaten. Still unbeaten at the Euros as a coach too, as England show their strength in depth in the final. Germany have lost the final for the first time.

Believe they call it "scenes"

"Who cares? We won 2-1 – we're European champions."

— Sarina Wiegman on the game. Excellent analysis.

Beth Mead has been named Player of the Tournament, Lena Oberdorf the Young Player of the Tournament.

It's very surreal, isn't it?

How good does this look?

The world has been reacting…

Introducing the Player of the Tournament and top scorer…

Good on ya, Beth.

So two more players have added themselves to a prestigious list…

(Image credit: Getty)

It's coming home

Captain Leah Williamson is the first English captain to win a major trophy since Bobby Moore

Thank you so much for joining us today on one of the best days in English football history. Hope you enjoyed that as much as we did…

