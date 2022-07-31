www.977rocks.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $1 million sold recently, but winner hasn't come forward yetKristen WaltersGreensburg, PA
Related
977rocks.com
Butler golfer Scott among field at Jr PGA Golf championships in Chicago
The 2022 Jr. PGA Championships are being played this week in at the Cog Hill Golf and Country Club near Chicago in Illinois. Butler’s Paige Scott is part of the girls field. She did not finish her second round due to weather on Wednesday. A Pennsylvania golfer is tied...
977rocks.com
College Football America lists the Rock at #21 preseason
The Slippery Rock University football team is ranked 21st in the College Football America pre-season poll. The Rock will begin preparations for their season when they report to camp this Sunday. The team enters the season, which begins Labor Day weekend, seeking their fourth straight PSAC-West Division title and fourth straight trip to the NCAA Division II playoffs.
977rocks.com
Gas Drops A Few Cents
Gas prices dropped once again both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, dropped by three cents over the past week to settle at $4.52 per gallon.
977rocks.com
CTCC To Renovate Playground
Southern Butler County residents and businesses are invited to help with the renovation of a playground in Cranberry Township. The Cranberry Township Community Chest is renovating the Kids Castle Playground in Community Park and offering personalize fence pickets at the entranceway to the new facility for a $200 donation. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
977rocks.com
West Brady To Reopen Later This Month
A stretch of West Brady Street in the City of Butler is expected to reopen later this month. According to Butler City Building Code Official John Evans, the state Department of Environmental Protection will not let the contractor open the road until about 100 feet of 2 to 3 foot high fence is in place.
977rocks.com
Regatta Returns
The Moraine State Park Regatta is nearly ready to return. The 23rd annual event will begin Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Moraine’s Lake Arthur in Portersville before continuing Saturday at 8:30 a.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This year’s activities include a 5K, live...
977rocks.com
BHS Class of ’70 Reunion This Month
The Butler High School Class of 1970 will hold their reunion later this month but reservations are due soon. The event will take place Saturday, August 20th at the Butler Country Club. Cocktails will be served from 5 to 6 p.m. at a cash bar followed by a buffet dinner...
977rocks.com
Local Man Facing Charges In Driving Incident In Mercer County
A Slippery Rock man is facing charges following a dangerous driving incident that occurred last month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, officers were involved with the pursuit of a vehicle traveling at nearly 100 miles per hour in the residential area of South Center Street July 3rd around 7 p.m.
RELATED PEOPLE
977rocks.com
Mustello To Hold Family Fun Night
Representative Marci Mustello will be hosting her second annual Family Fun Night later this month. The event is open to all residents and their families in the 11th Legislative District. It’ll be held on August 16, from 5-8 p.m. at the Butler Farm Show, located at 625 Evans City Road, in Butler.
977rocks.com
Smoke Detectors For Seniors
Seniors ages 65 and older in the Cranberry area are invited to take advantage of a program to receive free smoke detectors. The Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company is distributing battery-operated smoke detectors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in Council Chambers of the Township Municipal Center. This effort...
977rocks.com
Robin’s Home To Undergo Paint Project
A group of regional paint store employees is undertaking a project later this week at a local facility for women Veterans in need of shelter. Members of the Women’s Networking Group at Sherwin Williams plan to spend Wednesday and Thursday painting at Robin’s Home in Butler. Project coordinator...
977rocks.com
CAC To Hold BBQ
A local group is inviting the public to join in an annual gathering for food, fellowship, and fun. The Children’s Advocacy Center of Butler County is holding their 7th annual Family BBQ on Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m. This free event will be held at Moraine State Park’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
977rocks.com
County Children’s Center To Receive Grant
A local organization will receive state funding to help provide more local families with access to high quality early learning programs. The PA Department of Education Office of Child Development and Early Learning is awarding nearly $860,000 to the Butler County Children’s Center through the Head Start Supplemental Assistance Program.
Comments / 0