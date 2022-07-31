A Conversation with Seaquake Crypto CEO Andrew Katz

Yousef Al Shelash is the chairman of the real estate development company Dar Al Arkan. He’s also the chairman of Bahrain’s Bank Alkhair and the chairman of Saudi Home Loan Co. in Saudi Arabia. He understands that the public perceives business people like himself as mainly driven to make money. However, he says he’s also focused on ensuring he “builds houses and apartments in which families are growing. People are building families, and they live in a community. So this noble target is bigger than just the commercial target of building houses and apartments and making money.”

REAL ESTATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO