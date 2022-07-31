Selling Sunset’s Maya Vander and Husband Dave Miller’s Cutest Photos With 2 Kids: Family Album

Selling Sunset 's next generation! Maya Vander is a doting mom to her two children with husband Dave Miller .

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, met while living in California and have since made a home for themselves in Florida. Vander and Miller welcomed son Aiden and daughter Elle in 2019 and 2020, respectively, and have been open about their struggles to continue expanding their family.

"Two years ago, I had back-to-back miscarriages, now I'm few days away from having baby number ✌," the real estate agent captioned a Mother's Day photo in May 2020, shortly before Elle's arrival. "To all the women who are trying to get pregnant, don't give up and stay positive🙏."

Vander exclusively told Us Weekly later that year that she was "50/50" about another pregnancy . "We're going back and forth because, look, it’s a lot of work," she confessed in November 2020. "Both me and my husband are very busy, which is a good thing. I do like a big family. That being said, I don't know. ... It depends what day you're gonna ask me that question."

The following July, the twosome announced they had baby No. 3 on the way. Vander informed her Instagram followers in December 2021 that she delivered a stillborn child at 38 weeks pregnant.

"I always heard of it but never imagined I'll be part of the statistics. Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box," she wrote in a heartbreaking announcement at the time. "I do not wish this on anyone. What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me. Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I'll have to post about this and avoid the 'when is your due date' question. You will always be in our heart baby Mason."

As her family coped with the "awful" loss, Vander exclusively told Us that she felt "thankful" for her two "beautiful" kids. "My husband is heartbroken, and I know I need to be strong for him and for our family," she said in December 2021, adding that "no one knows" the reason for the stillbirth. "Time will help, but I experienced a loss in a very late stage. I lost a son, and the pain will always be there."

During the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion , Vander revealed that an autopsy determined the stillbirth was "a freak accident," telling her costars in May 2022, "It was just a bad accident with [the umbilical] cord mixed with some swallowed placenta. But I'm doing much better."

One month later, the Israel native revealed she suffered another pregnancy loss. "I had a crazy week," she wrote via her Instagram Story in June 2022. " Miscarriage after 10 weeks ... following my stillbirth ... but my kids and my husband are absolutely my blessing and I am so lucky to be their mother!! They bring joy and happiness to my life!! Hug and love the people you care about. Don't take things for granted!"

Scroll down for a look at the family of four's sweetest moments together: