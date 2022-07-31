Nearly 9,000 without power Saturday as monsoon weather passes through Valley

ktar.com
KTAR.com
Heavy rain passes through Phoenix, causes flooding in parts of the Valley
PHOENIX — Heavy rain passed through Phoenix early Thursday, causing flooding in parts of the Valley and delaying travel time during the morning commute. The storm dropped more than an inch and a half of rain near north Phoenix and Glendale, with parts of Surprise seeing just under an inch.
KTAR.com
Another round of monsoon storms expected to hit the Valley this weekend
PHOENIX — It’s shaping up to be another wet weekend in the Valley as monsoon storms are expected to move in and deliver more rain to metro Phoenix. There is a 20%-30% chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday before drying up during the day on Friday, the National Weather Service said.
KTAR.com
Flash flood warning issued in parts of Phoenix during monsoon storm
PHOENIX — Heavy rain passed through the Valley early Thursday, causing flooding in parts of the West Valley and delaying travel time during the morning commute. The storm dropped more than an inch and a half of rain near north Phoenix and Glendale, with parts of Surprise seeing just under an inch.
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen from Thursday's monsoon storms?
PHOENIX — The Valley is waking up to a round of heavy monsoon thunderstorms this Thursday morning. Some areas have already received an inch of rain in less than an hour. The rain could have major impacts on the morning commute. How much has fallen in your area? See...
KTAR.com
Storm takes out power to nearly 6,000 metro Phoenix residents, delays Southwest flights
PHOENIX — Storm activity Thursday morning knocked out power to nearly 6,000 residents and delayed some flights at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, officials said. While heavy rain fell, there were about 5,000-6,000 households without power at the height of a power outage in metro Phoenix, according to Mike Philipsen with APS.
KTAR.com
Part of roof caves in at Peoria grocery store scheduled for closure
PHOENIX – A roof partially collapsed at a grocery store in the West Valley on Thursday morning, but no one was injured, first responders said. Bashas’ supermarket at 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Peoria also was evacuated of employees because of a gas leak, the Glendale Fire Department said.
Rare 'triple-dip' La Niña likely this winter
A rare 'triple-dip' La Niña could mean warmer and drier weather across Arizona this winter. La Niña happens when the waters along the equator west of Peru are cooler than average.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Dust storm moving from the west into the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wall of dust building out west is making its way toward the Valley on Sunday afternoon. A dust storm warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m. for Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Eloy, Florence, Coolidge, Maricopa and Arizona City. Some West Valley residents saw the cloud...
AZFamily
More rain on the way for the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Rain is back in the forecast for the valley Sunday. We are tracking a 30% chance of showers in the evening. Before then, skies will be partly cloudy with highs at 99. For the start of the work week, there is a 30% chance of rain...
KTAR.com
State Route 51 ramps at Glendale Avenue in Phoenix closes for paving
PHOENIX — The State Route 51 exit ramps at Glendale Avenue in Phoenix closed on Wednesday and will continue to be unavailable during midday hours into next week. The exit ramps will be closed through Friday during the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again Monday through Wednesday of next week during the same hours.
12news.com
'I'm extremely lucky': Monsoon storms in North Phoenix drop gas station awning onto driver seeking shelter
PHOENIX — North Phoenix was hit hard by Saturday night's thunderstorms. Floodwater quickly rose in spots, trapping drivers and causing significant damage. In North Phoenix Saturday night streets, parking lots, and other roads turned into rivers. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to...
AZFamily
Monsoon break for Phoenix area this week
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dust is picking up across the valley. A Dust Storm Warning was issued for places like Casa Grande, Rainbow Valley and Maricopa. The dust has dropped visibility on the roadways, and the wind has picked up, with some gusts near 40-45 mph. After a very active evening Saturday, storm chances have decreased.
KTAR.com
Regional airline Advanced Air begins service between Phoenix Sky Harbor, Gallup
PHOENIX — Regional airline Advanced Air added a route to metro Phoenix Monday, with travel to and from a northwestern city in New Mexico. The nonstop flight between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Gallup will take off once a day, after flight services stopped in Gallup more than 12 years ago, officials announced.
Arizona's cities may see 'huge' water cutbacks soon. Here's what that means for Valley residents
PHOENIX — This month will be a moment of truth for Arizona cities. The Federal Bureau of Reclamation is scheduled to release its “24-month study” that announces how much water Lake Powell and Lake Mead will release in 2023. Meanwhile, seven western states must also present a...
AZFamily
Raw Video: Massive monsoon storm rips through Queen Creek Saturday
Raw Video: Phoenix street turns into a roaring river of mud during monsoon storm. This north Phoenix neighborhood quickly found they had a new river of mud running near their homes during a monsoon storm Saturday. Intense monsoon storm causes Circle K awning to collapse. Updated: 17 hours ago. |
KTAR.com
Developers break ground on industrial park along Glendale’s Loop 303 corridor
PHOENIX — Builders in the West Valley broke ground Monday on an industrial park suited to meet manufacturing and supply chain needs, they said. Hatcher Industrial Park will be built along Glendale’s Loop 303 corridor near Indian School Road and will include two buildings totaling more than 906,000 square feet, developers announced in a press release.
kyma.com
Phoenix storm collapses metal roof at gas station onto a car
PHOENIX (AP) — Zane Ferrin had a plan. As a storm was hitting the Phoenix area Saturday, the Peoria resident pulled into a gas station to get some fuel and a quick respite from the torrential rain. ““It was coming down really hard. I was almost out of gas,”...
AZFamily
Raw Video: Phoenix street turns into a roaring river of mud during monsoon storm
Convicted felon fires his AR-15 30 times outside Chandler Fashion Center, police say. A 19-year-old convicted felon shot his AR-15 30 times during an armed robbery at the Chandler Fashion Center parking lot on Monday, police say. Pinal County officials address ballot shortage during primary election. Updated: 12 minutes ago.
AZFamily
Human remains found at North Mountain in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police made a shocking discovery at North Mountain in Phoenix on Monday morning. Just after 8:30 a.m., near 7th Street and Peoria Avenue, officers found human remains. Arizona’s Family drone was over North Mountain and saw a group of officers roping off a portion of the mountain. It’s unknown if the remains were a man or woman. Officers did not specify if it would be a homicide investigation.
Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 Years
A local pizza and Italian restaurant has closed.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. Another day, another restaurant closure in metro Phoenix. Many restaurants are doing whatever they can to make it through the summer and the return of students, snowbirds, and cooler temperatures. However, one local establishment, a fixture in Chandler and Phoenix, wasn’t able to make it, and has now, without much warning or fanfare, closed its doors.
