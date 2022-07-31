ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Nearly 9,000 without power Saturday as monsoon weather passes through Valley

By KTAR.COM
KTAR.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
ktar.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

Another round of monsoon storms expected to hit the Valley this weekend

PHOENIX — It’s shaping up to be another wet weekend in the Valley as monsoon storms are expected to move in and deliver more rain to metro Phoenix. There is a 20%-30% chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday before drying up during the day on Friday, the National Weather Service said.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Flash flood warning issued in parts of Phoenix during monsoon storm

PHOENIX — Heavy rain passed through the Valley early Thursday, causing flooding in parts of the West Valley and delaying travel time during the morning commute. The storm dropped more than an inch and a half of rain near north Phoenix and Glendale, with parts of Surprise seeing just under an inch.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
City
Queen Creek, AZ
City
Maricopa, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Industry
Local
Arizona Business
City
Fountain Hills, AZ
City
Paradise Valley, AZ
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Business
City
Phoenix, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Industry
KTAR.com

Part of roof caves in at Peoria grocery store scheduled for closure

PHOENIX – A roof partially collapsed at a grocery store in the West Valley on Thursday morning, but no one was injured, first responders said. Bashas’ supermarket at 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Peoria also was evacuated of employees because of a gas leak, the Glendale Fire Department said.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Dust storm moving from the west into the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wall of dust building out west is making its way toward the Valley on Sunday afternoon. A dust storm warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m. for Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Eloy, Florence, Coolidge, Maricopa and Arizona City. Some West Valley residents saw the cloud...
GOODYEAR, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Control#Monsoon#Power Lines#South Phoenix#Srp#Laveen
AZFamily

More rain on the way for the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Rain is back in the forecast for the valley Sunday. We are tracking a 30% chance of showers in the evening. Before then, skies will be partly cloudy with highs at 99. For the start of the work week, there is a 30% chance of rain...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

State Route 51 ramps at Glendale Avenue in Phoenix closes for paving

PHOENIX — The State Route 51 exit ramps at Glendale Avenue in Phoenix closed on Wednesday and will continue to be unavailable during midday hours into next week. The exit ramps will be closed through Friday during the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again Monday through Wednesday of next week during the same hours.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Monsoon break for Phoenix area this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dust is picking up across the valley. A Dust Storm Warning was issued for places like Casa Grande, Rainbow Valley and Maricopa. The dust has dropped visibility on the roadways, and the wind has picked up, with some gusts near 40-45 mph. After a very active evening Saturday, storm chances have decreased.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
NWS
KTAR.com

Regional airline Advanced Air begins service between Phoenix Sky Harbor, Gallup

PHOENIX — Regional airline Advanced Air added a route to metro Phoenix Monday, with travel to and from a northwestern city in New Mexico. The nonstop flight between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Gallup will take off once a day, after flight services stopped in Gallup more than 12 years ago, officials announced.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Raw Video: Massive monsoon storm rips through Queen Creek Saturday

Raw Video: Phoenix street turns into a roaring river of mud during monsoon storm. This north Phoenix neighborhood quickly found they had a new river of mud running near their homes during a monsoon storm Saturday. Intense monsoon storm causes Circle K awning to collapse. Updated: 17 hours ago. |
KTAR.com

Developers break ground on industrial park along Glendale’s Loop 303 corridor

PHOENIX — Builders in the West Valley broke ground Monday on an industrial park suited to meet manufacturing and supply chain needs, they said. Hatcher Industrial Park will be built along Glendale’s Loop 303 corridor near Indian School Road and will include two buildings totaling more than 906,000 square feet, developers announced in a press release.
GLENDALE, AZ
kyma.com

Phoenix storm collapses metal roof at gas station onto a car

PHOENIX (AP) — Zane Ferrin had a plan. As a storm was hitting the Phoenix area Saturday, the Peoria resident pulled into a gas station to get some fuel and a quick respite from the torrential rain. ““It was coming down really hard. I was almost out of gas,”...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Human remains found at North Mountain in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police made a shocking discovery at North Mountain in Phoenix on Monday morning. Just after 8:30 a.m., near 7th Street and Peoria Avenue, officers found human remains. Arizona’s Family drone was over North Mountain and saw a group of officers roping off a portion of the mountain. It’s unknown if the remains were a man or woman. Officers did not specify if it would be a homicide investigation.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 Years

A local pizza and Italian restaurant has closed.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. Another day, another restaurant closure in metro Phoenix. Many restaurants are doing whatever they can to make it through the summer and the return of students, snowbirds, and cooler temperatures. However, one local establishment, a fixture in Chandler and Phoenix, wasn’t able to make it, and has now, without much warning or fanfare, closed its doors.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy