England 2-1 Germany (aet): Women’s Euro 2022 final – as it happened

9.04pm BST

Thank you so much for joining us for this record breaking final and for the entire tournament. England have banished 56 years of hurt and brought football home in the most fantastic way at Wembley. The young stars of England will now shine, including Tonne, Russo and Kelly who have made household names of themselves. But, as cheesy as it sounds, women’s football has been the real winner. Record breaking crowds and coverage mean it is finally in the spotlight it deserves.

8.58pm BST

Imagine what it means!

8.57pm BST

Our reporter Suzy Wrack is waiting to hear from the players and look what she has just seen:

8.56pm BST

Just a head’s up if you have loved this tournament, the England top flight - the Women’s Super League - returns in September. Get out to your local club and watch these women play. Be that in the WSL, Championship or the levels below. If this tournament hasn’t displayed why you should be backing women’s football, I don’t know what will.

8.50pm BST

Leah Williamson took over as England captain for the injured Steph Houghton and has only been in the role for 10 months. But she has now achieved more than any other England captain since 1966.

8.48pm BST

Want more shots of fans celebrating? Of course you do! Anyone else still not believing that just happened?!

8.45pm BST

I’m guessing England fans were dancing around their living rooms crying after extra time, I definitely was and am still crying, but we weren’t the only ones. Look at these scenes:

8.42pm BST

David Baddiel, one of the writers of It’s Coming Home , has tweeted and reacted to football finally coming home!

8.37pm BST

Now I believe it was Keira Walsh who got Player of the Match, do correct me if I’m wrong, but every player on the pitch fought so well in the final. England came away with the trophy but Germany equally deserved the win. Their defence in the first half was incredible and they were just minutes from penalties. Check out the player ratings:

8.31pm BST

Before this tournament I could speak to so many people about women’s football and they wouldn’t know the players I was talking about. Now the likes of Toone, Russo, Popp, Bonmati, Kelly, Earps, Hegering and Geyoro will be household names. What a tournament.

8.28pm BST

I still can’t believe it. I’m in pure shock. This photo is one I never thought I’d see, England are champions.

8.25pm BST

Love this line from Gabby Logan : ‘You think it’s all over? It’s only just begun.’

8.23pm BST

So we know Beth Mead won the Golden Boot but she was hunted well by Alexandra Popp, have a look how the battle went down:

8.21pm BST

Lucy Bronze told the BBC : “It’s surreal. I’m speechless. I’ve been in this situation so many times, to finally do it I can’t put it into words. By the end of my career that is when it will sink in. Got to go and win the World Cup now.”

8.19pm BST

First look at this emotional reaction to the win :

8.17pm BST

The coverage is circling back to the goals now and so shall we. Toone was on the pitch for six minutes before she lobbed Frohms. who had a great game. It was just such a well timed run and shot. Magull’s shot was sensational, she did enough to make Earps second guess herself And then Chloe Kelly’s winner, her first ever England goal, she pounced on the rebound. I’ll hunt for Kelly’s goal video now so you can take a look.

8.15pm BST

Beth Mead wins the Golden Boot!

Player of the Tournament and Golden Boot winner Beth Mead told the BBC: “I can’t believe it. Sometimes football puts you down but bouncing back is the best way. I am speechless. I’m in shock. I’ve just had a good cry with the family, I wouldn’t be here without them.

“I am so so proud of this team, I love this team and I love this country.”

8.13pm BST

As we continue the celebrations here, if you want to relive any of the action have a read of Suzy Wrack’s report form Wembley. I am so jealous she was there to witness it but I don’t know if anyone deserves to be there more - a great pioneer in the reporting of the sport.

8.12pm BST

Millie Bright tells BBC : “I never normally am emotional. She is so composed but she knows how to get the most out of us as people on and off the pitch.

“She is a lovely person and one of the best managers. Shoutout to the fans.

And Rachel Daly adds: “We’ve won the Euros at Wembley. I can believe it as not one person doubted this team.

“I was a nervous wreck the whole time, when on the pitch you don’t feel it but off was so nervous.

8.08pm BST

Nova has got in touch and the message shows the impact of this tournament : “I couldn’t care less about football, But seeing the result brought tears to my eyes. Funny old world, innit."

8.07pm BST

Wiegman has just lifted the trophy with her backroom staff, a huge roar from Wembley for the manager. They are getting all the staff together for a picture. A wall of photographers getting those priceless shots.

8.06pm BST

Fran Kirby has spoken to the BBC : “It’s amazing. It’s something I have dreamed of for a long, long time.

“It’s incredible. I got to 2015 and we have been in a few semis since then. This is amazing, players coming off the bench to help us get the win."

8.04pm BST

Another stat to throw at you , Sarina Wiegman is 20 games unbeaten in charge of England. The manager is so good, surely one of the best in world football.

8.04pm BST

Goalscorer in this final Ella Toone told the BBC: “It doesn’t seem real. I’m buzzing my head off. Honestly the best moment of my career, best moment of my life. I’m so proud to be a part of this group.”

Russo said of Toone’s goal: “Unbelievable, as soon as she got put through I knew it was going in the back of the net.”

8.02pm BST

Sarina Wiegman is getting in on the celebrations and singing Queen, very apt as she is the Queen of the Euros. The players have been incredible but the manager has only been in charge for 10 months. Crazy.

Sarina Wiegman celebrates! Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

8.01pm BST

Have a read of this piece on England’s win:

8.00pm BST

Captain Leah Williamson told the BBC : “I just can’t stop crying. We talk, we talk and we talk and we finally done it. You know what the kids are alirhgt. This is the proudest moment of my life.

“Listen the legacy of this tournament is the change in society. The legacy of this team is winners and that is the journey. I love every single one of you, I’m so proud to be English. I’m trying so hard not to swear.

And Jill Scott, who has been an England player for 16 years, added: “I actually can’t believe it. We have an incredible group of staff. What a day. What a day. The young players have been fantastic, so grateful for every moment of this team.

“Yeah they are going to be big. I don’t think I’m going to sleep this week!”

7.56pm BST

Here’s the trophy lift England fans:

7.55pm BST

I just can’t get enough is blaring, the players singing into the cameras and Alex Scott is in tears in commentary. Bronze slides into the confetti and all the other players join her. Ingo has got in touch and said: “Why does Beth Mead get the golden boot? Popp and Mead should get it both, right?” Mead and Popp do have six goals each but Mead has more assists so she takes the Golden Boot.

7.52pm BST

Williamson lifts the trophy to the roar of Wembley and immediately hands it to Scott and White, who have waited so long for glory. They are now bouncing, singing and twirling around the confetti.

Scenes. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

7.51pm BST

Wiegman leads the players to get their gold medals before they line-up to lift this trophy. What a moment for this team. What a moment for women’s football.

7.49pm BST

England up next and most fans will see something they never have, England lifting a trophy!

7.48pm BST

The referees are first up for their medals and now here come Germany. This must be gutting for them, they had a great tournament and played a great final despite losing star Alexandra Popp ahead of kick-off.

7.46pm BST

22 goals scored from England in this tournament - the most ever at a women’s Euros. Germany’s Oberdorf wins Young Player of the Tournament - a huge player. Golden Boot goes to Beth Mead, who also gets Player of the Tournament!

7.44pm BST

Frankiss has got in touch and said : “Great news for England that they finally have the one kind of player that has stopped them winning tournaments in the past - a centre half comfortable enough on the ball to step into midfield and start attacks. The bad news for Gareth Southgate is that he can’t pick Leah Williamson!”

7.43pm BST

They have just showed a slow motion of all the players running on the pitch after the win. Beth England embraced Wiegman, who is yet to lose a Euros match as a manager. I think I’m still in shock. The players are now dancing to Dua Lipa.

7.42pm BST

Wiegman has won back-to-back Euros and she tells the BBC : “It’s unbelievable, I don’t even remember what you asked me! Oh my god. We really want to win, we want to be better every single day. We agreed on a couple of things about behaviour, it wasn’t just words it was lived.

“We won 2-1. We are champions.

“I don’t have any secrets. I’m really open. I don’t think I realise what is going on.”

Name on the trophy. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/UEFA/Getty Images

7.39pm BST

Chloe Kelly speaks to the BBC : “Oh my god! Look at them, it’s amazing, thank you every single person who has supported us. This is unreal!” The post-match interview is interrupted as the match winner doesn’t want to miss out on the Sweet Caroline celebrations!

She continued: “Honestly it’s amazing. This is what dreams are made of. As a young girl watching women’s football, this is amazing. Thank you to everyone who played a part in my rehab. I always believed I would be here.”

7.37pm BST

Not only do England have the Euros trophy but Beth Mead also wins the Golden Boot! She has had a great tournament!

7.35pm BST

Players are crying, the joy on White and Scott’s face who have been playing for England for over 10 years. Finally they get a trophy. The years of hurt are over England.

Unbelievable! Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

7.33pm BST

It’s coming home is blaring at Wembley! What is happening?!?! I’m in tears. That is the first time Germany have lost a Euro final.

7.32pm BST

Extra time full-time! England 2-1 Germany

ENGLAND HAVE WON THE EUROS!! Germany played so well, Magull’s goal was a blinder, but Wiegman’s expertise is too much. Back-to-back Euros for her.

Wow! Photograph: Leila Coker/AP

7.30pm BST

120 min : Russo wins a throw and we are just minutes away from England winning this. Yes I wrote ENGLAND WINNING THIS! Two minutes added.

7.29pm BST

119 min : Huth’s clearance goes out of play, Bronze has a throw in and Bronze then ushers it out for another throw. The game management can be applauded almost as much as the goals at this point. England make a change as Hemp comes off for Parris.

7.28pm BST

117 min : Gwinn gives away a foul on Kelly, she comes away with the free kick but Germany win the throw. England win it back and Russo gets a shot on target but take a bow Frohms, what a save! She concedes a corner, Hemp takes it short to Kelly but Huth comes away with it.

7.25pm BST

115 min : Hemp does well to put pressure on Gwinn who hits the side netting, they win a corner. The kick comes in and a shot comes in and Earps gets to it. England now in possession, they are using game management really well.

7.23pm BST

113 min : Earps collects and lays down to wind down the clock! Rauch is off for Lattwein, she is bringing on tactical things on a bit of paper.

7.21pm BST

111 min : The tactical change to get Hemp to take that, Kelly was in position to take the kick but they switched them out. Bronze got to it, Frohms saved and Kelly scored the rebound. Kelly’s first international goal.

7.21pm BST

GOAL! England 2-1 Germany (Kelly, 110')

Wow!

Incredible scenes! Photograph: Leila Coker/AP

Chloe Kelly puts England ahead. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/UEFA/Getty Images

England lead! Photograph: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

7.20pm BST

110 min : England look keen to wrap this up as Scott wins a throw high up the pitch. Kelly wins a corner and she is urging the crowd to get behind the team. Hemp is the taker and Kelly pokes home!

7.18pm BST

108 min : A loose pass is intercepted but Kelly can’t quite get to it. England do win it though, Toone has a shot at goal and Frohms taps it away. Also the top of the blog say 0-0, don’t worry it is 1-1 but the tech bugs have got in. Should be sorted soon.

7.15pm BST

Back underway! England 1-1 Germany

We are 15 minutes away from penalties, will see a winner?

7.13pm BST

How are the nerves out there? I can’t keep still which is making blogging difficult!

7.12pm BST

Extra time half-time! England 1-1 Germany

Nothing to separate them still, another 15 minutes to come or we will head to penalties.

7.10pm BST

104 min : Bronze puts in a challenge and the decision goes Germany’s way. Hegering off for Doorsoun, interesting call as Hegering has been great. Williamson almost loses it on halfway but she regathers.

Lucy Bronze can’t believe it. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA

7.08pm BST

102 min : The free kick comes in but it’s blocked, it comes back out but Scott gets in the way of it. VAR are checking for a potential handball but the check is over and England can breathe a sigh of relief. England win the ball with Wassmuth putting in a challenge on Hemp.

7.06pm BST

100 min : Germany slowing the pace by retaining the ball at the back and once they get forward Greenwood does enough to close down the chance. Hendrich does well and it gets in the box but Bronze clears. Germany have a free kick as Russo puts in a challenge on Oberdorf and gets a yellow.

7.04pm BST

98 min : Huth is swarmed by Greenwood and Williamson but they concede a corner. Rauch takes the kick but England do enough to clear it, for now. Dallmann gets it back in the box but Bronze clears. England get it in the box but Germany clear now, it is literally end to end.

7.02pm BST

96 min : Kelly takes the kick but it’s not pounced on, Dallmann wins a throw and it’s not Germany’s time to go forward. Scott clears and England look to counter. Russo holds on too long, with not a lot of options, and Hegering wins it.

7.00pm BST

94 min : The pace of this has slowed down from the end of normal time, England back with the lionshare of possession so far. Russo is muscled off the ball but England win it back. Possession exchanges hands but England have a throw in a good position and Kelly wins a corner.

The players are getting leggy. Photograph: Soccrates Images/Getty Images

6.58pm BST

92 min : Russo wins a throw but loses it to Anyomi, Germany are coming through but Bronze wins it and is fouled. England patient in their attack here, Greenwood winning a throw.

6.56pm BST

Back underway! England 1-1 Germany

This is the first 15 minutes of extra time, can either team find a winner? Magull is off for Dallmann.

6.53pm BST

This match was always going to extra time wasn’t it?! These two teams are neck and neck, they both have conceded the same amount of goals. Who will come out the victor? And will we see it in extra time or will we see penalties?

6.51pm BST

Full-time! England 1-1 Germany

We are heading to extra-time! Ella Toone opened the scoring to send Wembley wild but Lina Magull evened the scores.

We go again. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

6.50pm BST

90 + 3 min : Russo Wins a great free kick with Hendrich fouling her in a shootable range. Toone takes it, Bronze can’t get to it and Germany counter but Hemp does well to get back.

6.48pm BST

90 + 1 min : Greenwood does well to clear but Germany still look the stronger team out there. Just as I write that Walsh is fouled and this could create the last chance of normal time. There will be four minutes added so maybe a few more chances. The kick goes to no one but England still have the ball, Bronze gets a good ball in but it’s punched away.

6.46pm BST

89 min : England take the opportunity to bring on some subs, Greenwood and Scott on for for Daly and Stanway. Jill Scott played in the last Euros England were in in 2009.

6.44pm BST

87 min : The last touches are too heavy for England at the moment, they need more patience despite the clock ticking down. Hendrich is fouled by Russo and she is receiving treatment. She stays on though

6.42pm BST

85 min : Walsh does so well to win it in a dangerous position for Germany. The touch is too heavy on the England attack and Frohms collects. Stanway blocks a great and powerful shot but Germany are definitely the stronger right now.

6.40pm BST

83 min : Germany having a bit too much space and Magull is almost fed by Gwinn, Williamson defends well and Earps comes away with it. Germany have all the momentum at the moment. Bronze wins the ball back, Bright to take a free kick in their own half.

6.38pm BST

81 min : Germany just kept coming, chance after chance and Magull is found at the right hand side and she fires home. Germany are deadly and they are coming again but Hemp is up, she finds Russo but her head isn’t strong. The ball comes back in but Frohms collects.

Lina Magull celebrates with her teammates after a well-deserved leveller. Photograph: Sarah Stier/UEFA/Getty Images

6.36pm BST

GOAL! England 1-1 Germany (Magull, 79')

Of course it is Magull! Such a well worked goal for Germany.

Lina Magull equalises for Germany! Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

6.35pm BST

78 min : Simon has got in touch and I think he is feeling the tense atmosphere, he said: “Looks like I picked the wrong week to quit smoking.” Williamson makes a great block and then Daly comes to the rescue.

6.33pm BST

76 min : Bright is a wall and she gets it away again. Gwinn gets a great ball in but Lohmann can’t quite get to it, surely that would have been an equaliser.

6.31pm BST

74 min : Dabritz is off for Lohmann. Bright clears but her ball finds Huth, Germany get in a great position but the cross goes out. Attendance is 87,192, record-breaking for a Euros final.

6.29pm BST

72 min : Daly wins a throw but Germany win it back. Dabritz take a shot and it goes out for a corner. Magull is the taker but her kick is cleared by Bright. Germany win another corner, this is tense, the ball is loose in the box and Kelly clears.

6.27pm BST

70 min : England playing out the back here, they have more confidence on the ball since that goal. Bright does well to clear as Germany start piling on the pressure. Look away German fans and here you go England supporters:

6.25pm BST

68 min : Russo gets a cross in the box but can’t control it, England still in possession. Kelly has a shot but Frohms saves easily. I will grab the video of the goal soon but there’s so much action right now!

6.23pm BST

66 min : Wembley has come alive after that goal! Kelly pops the ball in but Germany clear the ball. Magull rattles the woodwork and Earps saves the rebound, the keeper laughing as she save that.

Oh, Wembley is buzzing. Photograph: Harriet Lander/Getty Images

6.21pm BST

64 min : There is a check for offside but the goal has been given. Mead is off for Kelly. That was a well worked goal from England, defending a German attack and feeding the sub who perfectly times her kick.

6.19pm BST

GOAL! England 1-0 Germany (Toone, 61')

Germany come forward again but Bronze does well to close it down. Toone is fed and she lobs the keeper!

That is a goal! Photograph: Catherine Ivill/UEFA/Getty Images

What a finish! Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Ella Toone opens the scoring for England! Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

6.18pm BST

61 min : Hegering was first to her feet with Mead down for long, Bronze massaging Mead’s calf. The Arsenal star was back to her feet but gingerly, I think she is staying on but Kelly is warming up.

6.16pm BST

59 min : Russo takes down a German player and they get a free kick. They take is short on halfway and Walsh manages to wrestle the ball back. Bronze does well to feed Mead but she and Hegering come together. Both are down and look in some pain.

6.14pm BST

57 min : Germany win a free kick on the halfway line, it’s popped in. It has too much on it and Earps collects. The keeper feeds Stanway who is taken out by Oberdorf who receives a yellow. Schuller is through on goal but Earps comes out but the forward makes contact with the keeper and she gets a yellow.

6.12pm BST

55 min : Germany work is back to Frohms but they work it well and earn a corner through a Hemp defensive touch. it comes thundering in but Earps confidently plucks it from the air. England make chances as Toone is on for Kirby and White is off for Russo.

Alessia Russo comes on for England, can she break the deadlock? Photograph: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

6.10pm BST

53 min : Mead does well to keep the ball on as England have their first attack of the second half but Germany swarm Hemp and win it back. Germany have the throw, they get it in the box but Williamson clears. Huth gets irritated as she thinks she wins another throw but it goes England’s way.

6.08pm BST

51 min : Jeez that was so close! Magull gets a shot but it goes wide, Germany are awake and on the prowl. And here they come again, Wassmuth gets a head to it but it goes out of play. A great sub for Germany at half-time.

6.06pm BST

49 min : Bright has an error and Wassmuth pounces, she gets in a good position and takes a shot, Earps does well to save. Germany have come out firing! Walsh wins a foul, England need to take a breath.

Tabea Wassmuth with an effort at goal following a Millie Bright error. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

6.04pm BST

47 min : Stanway remains on the pitch but for how long? She is on a yellow and Wiegman won’t want to risk her. Oberdorf makes a great run but Bright clears, a shot comes in but Earps pounces. That was almost a defensive error as Earps and the defenders have a miscommunication. Rauch gets a cross in but Earps collects.

6.02pm BST

Back underway! England 0-0 Germany

So can England capitalise on their pressure? Or will Germany punish the Lionesses missed chances? We will soon find out. Wassmuth is on for Brand for Germany.

5.56pm BST

Have you been loving our coverage this Euros? Find out here how you can help us create more women’s football content:

5.52pm BST

Was there handball by England? There was a VAR check to see in that corner with the chance for Germany and JR has said: “Williamson very, very, very clearly (I re-watched it three times hence the three “very”s) had her hand up around shoulder height and blocked the ball from going into the goal.” Any thoughts?

5.49pm BST

Should England be ahead by now? They have had most of the pressure and some good chances. Germany have been really good in defence. The nerves haven’t stopped.

5.46pm BST

Half-time! England 0-0 Germany

White has come closest with her effort just over the bar and Germany had a great corner which was bungled off the line from Williamson. This is all still to play for and what a match it has been!

5.45pm BST

45 min : Gwinn’s kick goes out of play and it’s announced there will be one minute added.

5.45pm BST

44 min : Kirby is fouled by Oberdorf and Bright takes the free kick on halfway. The kick finds Hemp’s head, who wins the throw. Dabritz, who is having a cracking match, comes away with it, Stanway and Brand come together. This is nervous for the midfielder who already has a yellow, but she gets away with that.

Georgia Stanway fouls Germany’s Jule Brand. She could have been off. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA

5.42pm BST

42 min : Bronze is taken out in the box by Hegering and England have the corner. VAR did check for a penalty there but it isn’t given. The corner is taken but it finds no one, England still in possession. Bronze gets a cross in but Kirby can’t quite get to it.

5.41pm BST

40 min : England are building from the back but Germany win it back. Mead is down after a challenge by Rauch, the England player is up and okay - a sidenote with Popp unlikely to come on the Arsenal star should win the Golden Boot

5.38pm BST

38 min : Oberdorf pops the ball but Williamson closes it down and ushers it back to Earps. Mead has some skills in the midfield as she passes with a backheel but Bronze can’t control. The game has settled down now after England’s early pressure. So close to an opener as Mead passes to White whose chance is just inches from going in.

So close for Ellen White! Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA

5.36pm BST

36 min : Bright clears another cross in from Germany, it comes back out to Gwinn but Daly is fouled. Germany have had more pressure but England are dealing with it well so far.

5.34pm BST

34 min : Magull with a backheel pass but England pounce. Hemp breaks and passes to White but she can’t control it. Magull is in two minds on the edge of the box, she should have taken that on the first touch, and Bronze clears. Germany get the ball in the box again but Earps collects. The keeper is down in pain as Schuller collided with her, but she’s quickly back to her feet.

5.32pm BST

32 min : Hemp gives away the ball with a foul and Germany are on the attack now. Mead is fouled to alleviate the pressure. England need to capitalise on all this possession, they have everything but the goal.

5.30pm BST

30 min : Is Keith speaking for all England supporters? He has said: “Seriously. How many more fouls are going to go unpunished for Germany!!?” England are coming again but Dabritz does really well to dispossess Bronze. The Lionesses in possession again and coming with Hemp.

Beth Mead is fouled (again) by Felicitas Rauch. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/UEFA/Getty Images

5.28pm BST

28 min : Penalty isn’t given and Oberdorf gives away a foul up the other end. A free kick for England and Hemp takes it. Frohms punches away, it’s bundled around and England call for a penalty for a handball. Bronze stops a counter from Huth.

No penalty during the scramble in the box. Photograph: Alessandra Tarantino/AP

5.26pm BST

26 min : Germany have a corner as Bronze hits it out. Magull is the taker and England have a heart attack as it is bundled around the box. Williamson defends off the line and Earps eventually collects. Germany will pounce is given the chance! VAR now checking for a penalty for handball.

5.24pm BST

24 min : White looks to do well against Gwinn but the ref blows for a foul and Germany have a free kick. White gets a yellow for dissent. Rauch takes the free kick and White heads away.

5.22pm BST

22 min : Hemp makes a great run around the box but Daly’s resulting pass has too much on it for Bronze. White almost closes down Hendrich but she deals well, they are forced to go to Frohms whose rushed clearance. Stanway has been given a yellow card for a foul on Oberdorf.

5.20pm BST

20 min : Mead takes it deep, Stanway kicks to Bronze who gives it back to Stanway who pumps it into the area. Frohms has to punch away and concedes another corner. This time it finds Bronze but her header is collected by Frohms, the keeper doing well! White is deadly up front and Hendrich concedes another corner, it finds Bronze but he header is out. They need to find a goal soon England.

5.18pm BST

18 min : Rich has got in touch and made a cracker of a pun: “Lucy Gold! What another fantastic block. No Bronze there. Come on England!” Mead is fouled on the edge of the area by Rauch, a great position for a free kick. Hemp puts it in and Hendrich heads out for a corner.

5.16pm BST

16 min : A ball was threaded from Hemp to Kirby but it has too much on it as it rolls out of play. Stanway is fouled by Oberdorf, she is so lethal, and England have a free kick. Mead is the taker but it has too much on it and it doesn’t find White.

5.14pm BST

14 min : Germany have a corner with Daly conceding with a good block. Rauch takes the kick but Bronze heads away and England are countering. Hemp makes a good break but Hendrich makes a great tackle., it is end-to-end and living up to the thriller tag.

5.12pm BST

12 min : Popp has been shown on the bench, she looks so upset and I don’t blame her. Such a frustrating end to her tournament. There have been more tussles in the midfield, Oberdorf a particular highlight. Dabritz gets in a shootable position but the long range effort sails over the bar.

You really have to feel for Alexandra Popp. Photograph: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

5.10pm BST

10 min : Mead makes a good run and she keeps on going but Frohms blocks, Mead was offside regardless. Such a good start for England, they need to reap the rewards because we know Germany will pounce. And here they are, Daly can’t clear and Dabritz gets on the ball but Bronze does well to block.

England are bossing the opening stages. Photograph: Julian Finney/The FA/Getty Images

5.08pm BST

8 min : For those asking I am reporting from home. Bronze closes off a German attack and Earps boots it clear but Brand comes again - the ball has too much on it and it rolls out of play.

5.06pm BST

6 min : Daly and Oberdorf have a tussle in the midfield, Daly the winner, and it ends with Gwinn conceding a corner. Mead puts in the cross but it is cleared well by Germany. Bronze boots it back and it is a rocket! Frohms blocks and collects, the keeper strong so far.

Rachel Daly in action with Germany’s Lena Oberdorf. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

5.04pm BST

4 min : It is Germany’s time on the ball, it will be interesting to see their reaction to Popp’s late withdrawal. Rauch is passed the ball but she runs it out of play. Daly feeds Kirby in a great position, she pops the ball to White who gets a header but Frohms catches. Bright start for England.

5.02pm BST

2 min : England have started with possession, easing some easy nerves, but Germany come away with it after Oberdorf steals. Hemp wins it back in the box and as she always does makes metres but is wrestled off the ball.

5.00pm BST

Kick-off! England 0-0 Germany

We are underway! A loud anthem for England, will it send them to victory? Still unsure if Popp is on the bench, BBC haven’t named her when they spoke through the team, Germany say she has had ‘muscular problems’ in the warm-up.

Let’s go! Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

4.54pm BST

Germany's Alexandra Popp injured in the warm-up!

The joint-leader for the Golden Boot is out of the starting line-up, she has aggravated an injury in warm-up. Still has to be confirmed if she’s on the bench, she is crying. Lea Schüller is on in her place. Teams are now out, I’ll update you as soon as I know if Popp is on the bench.

4.50pm BST

This is your ten minute warning , the Euro 2022 final is almost underway. Becky Hill is out for a pre-final show, she looks amazing and what a show.

Becky Hill vibes up the crowd. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

4.47pm BST

Jo you are in luck, Eric has got in touch and said: “Uefa.tv carries the broadcast in some countries (like Canada). Also I understand from the internet that a VPN will let you watch the BBC feed on iPlayer (not that I would ever do that).”

4.44pm BST

I am getting so nervous , I can only imagine what the players are feeling in a sold-out Wembley. Can England get the trophy for the first time or will Germany claim their ninth?

4.40pm BST

Tim has made a great point in his email , saying: “Amidst the understandable talk about translating excitement in the Lionesses to increased WSL attendances, let us not forget the rest of the pyramid of the women’s game. The Championship has a new sponsor and also entertains high hopes for this season.” It does need to filter through all the levels of the game.

4.36pm BST

Germany are ready to go!

4.32pm BST

Can anyone help out Jo , she has got in touch and said: “Any of your readers know where I can watch the game in Zagreb?”

4.28pm BST

So almost half an hour until kick-off and the BBC have the young England supporter Tess in the studio, it is the cutest moment and I am crying. She has been given a signed Alessia Russo shirt and it is adorable.

4.23pm BST

We have an inside track as Tor has emailed from Wembley , saying: “I’m here at Wembley Stadium with my wife. The atmosphere is electric, this is the best turnout I’ve ever seen for a women’s match. My wife is the most I’ve ever seen her excited about a sport. Win or lose, this is incredible by England, and I hope we all celebrate it - and translate it into increased turnout in the domestic game!” Yes it will be great if this can be translated into the Women’s Super League.

What an atmosphere at Wembley. Photograph: Nigel French/PA

4.18pm BST

I called a joke earlier in the blog the best we would see but I think Paulo has topped it. He emailed and said: “I reckon either England or Germany will win. It’s a bold prediction, I know, but am confident I’ll be right.”

4.13pm BST

Joe has got in touch and said : “Living in the USA! USA!! USA!!!, I’ve been lucky to watch a lot of women’s football this summer. In addition to the Women’s Euros, of course, there has been the CONCACAF Women’s Championship and the Copa America Feminina. Given all the talent on display, next year’s World Cup is going to be a banger!” You’re not wrong, next summer will be a cracker.

4.08pm BST

I put this fun fact in the build-up blog but I want to pop it here too because I love it so much. Sarina Wiegman, England’s manager, has never lost a Euros match as a manager but Germany have also never lost a Euros final. Someone will lose their perfect record.

4.03pm BST

The predictions are flowing in now and Tom has gone a step further, guessing the scorers. He said: “After having watched all the games with my daughter (who was a flag carrier at the Amex) I’m stuck at home while she and my wife take the tickets to the final thanks to me catching Covid. It’s as it should be that the woman of the house gets the tickets I suppose, but I’m still gutted to be missing out on watching such a historic match with them. I’m going for a nail biter - England 2 (White 38, Russo 112, Germany 1 (Popp 6)“ I hope you’re feeling okay Tom.

3.58pm BST

Paul has emailed with a prediction, saying : “I can’t wait, I went to the semi in Sheffield and it was a great game, performance and atmosphere. I’ll be watching the final with friends, my girlfriend and 18 month old, who will be wearing a hopefully lucky kit. I think it’ll be an absolute classics and finish 3-2 to England.” A lot of people predicting a high scoring final, what a thriller it would be if it is.

3.53pm BST

The team news is in and England and Germany are unchanged . Sarina Wiegman is the first manager to name the same starting XI throughout the tournament.

England starting XI : Earps, Daly, Williamson, Bright, Bronze, Walsh, Stanway, Hemp, Kirby, Mead, White

Germany starting XI : Frohms, Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering, Rauch, Magull, Oberdorf, Dabritz, Huth, Popp, Brand

3.50pm BST

Football immortality for England or Germany?

3.45pm BST

Lewi has emailed and said : “Just off to The Pig & Fiddle in Bath with some German ‘friends’. I didn’t bite my nails, until today. On the verge of tears. I bawled like a baby after the Sweden game and expect more of the same. Haven’t felt this much joy since the birth of my son, 24 years ago. So proud. I’m predicting an England win, 4-2. Wouldn’t that be exquisite?!” That would be a fine thing but I’m unsure if there will be that many goals. You’re also in my neck of the woods in the south west.

3.40pm BST

I’m predicting a 2-0 England win , I know it’s ambitious but I said it earlier in the week and so I have to stick with it, what are you predicting? Let me know via Twitter and email.

3.35pm BST

Germany’s Alexandra Popp and England’s Beth Mead are level on six goals each so this final could determine the Golden Boot too! If either don’t score Mead will take the trophy as she has more assists.

3.30pm BST

Malcolm has emailed and said : “I am here, near Cologne in Germany, and naturally I am surrounded by fans rooting for Germany. Even my girlfriend is German! My neighbour has been gently winding me up, but it’s ok, I know where he lives!” A great joke there, will we have a better before full-time?

3.25pm BST

Yves Pommateau has emailed and said : “Is it not a bit early to start the game at 5pm (6pm in France). Is is still hot in England at this time? Good luck England, they have been playing great offensive football.” I’m unsure why they have put kick-off at 5pm but the temperature here isn’t too bad. If it was two weeks ago it would have been baking but England has had rain today.

3.20pm BST

I feel so surreal seeing the huge crowds at Wembley for this final. This sport is growing but, as Georgia Stanway says, we should celebrate how big it is right now.

3.15pm BST

The rivalry will be rife at Wembley but Philip has got in touch and revealed the tension in his household. He said: “We are very excited but my wife is German and I am British. She and all 3 of our kids (2 girls and a boy) are for Germany while I am a diehard England fan. Our fourth son is not at all interested in football. I am very nervous but strangely confident. My prediction tonight is 3:1 for England. Regardless it will be an amazing match! Just for the record, for me this is a football match, the fact that it is women’s football is irrelevant. The level of skill and athleticism is out of this world! Yours somewhat nervously Philip.” I too am somewhat nervous, I don’t think I’ll have any fingernails left at the end of today.

Supporters pack Wembley Way as they arrive for the final. Photograph: Daniel Cole/AP

3.10pm BST

Team news for this final should drop imminently and England’s Sarina Wiegman isn’t expected to make any changes. If she does stick with the same starting XI she will become the first manager to not change the starting squad throughout a Euros.

3.06pm BST

How are the nerves everyone? Two hours to go until this final gets underway and my oh my what a match we are in for. Let me know your thoughts and where you’re watching on Twitter or email.

3.00pm BST

Preamble

Welcome to the Euro 2022 final, I hope you are prepared for what is billed to be a thrilling and mouth-watering contest. After 30 games and 92 goals only England and Germany remain. The old foes reignite a rivalry and both bid for glory. Germany are aiming to reclaim the trophy they have lifted eight times before and they want to be back on top of bowing out in the quarter-finals in 2017. It is a different story for the Lionesses, they have never won the title but today they have the perfect stage in which to do so.

England v Germany will be played at the home of English football, Wembley Stadium, with an expected 87,000 fans in attendance. If they record that many supporters the match will become the most attended Euros final ever - men or women’s. It’s been a ground-breaking tournament across the board, attendance and broadcast records have been smashed with women’s footballers becoming household names across the board. Speaking of stars there will be a particular focus on two in today’s final who are battling for more than the tournament trophy. Germany’s Alexandra Popp and England’s Beth Mead are level in the Golden Boot standings with six goals a piece. Popp has scored in every match of Germany’s campaign, coming off the bench in their first match against Denmark with an impressive performance which has sealed her spot in the starting XI. Mead, on the other hand, has started every match and has been the difference when England needed it. She scored the only goal of their opener against Austria and she got the scoring underway in their semi-final against Sweden. If neither forward scores today the Golden Boot will go to Mead as she has more assists than Popp. We will find out if both start, it would be a shock if either didn’t, soon with the team news imminent! Kick-off coming at 5pm.