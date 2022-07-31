ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maquoketa, IA

Cole Swindell Performed at the Jackson County Fair

By Julie
103.3 WJOD
103.3 WJOD
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
103wjod.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
B100

Country Music Superstar Made A Surprise Stop At An Eastern Iowa Winery

It's not every day that a country music superstar walks into an Iowa business. One country music superstar did just that over the weekend in the small Eastern Iowa town of DeWitt, IA. He wasn't there by coincidence, but he definitely surprised the patrons of a popular winery and distillery nestled along Highway 61.
DEWITT, IA
103.3 WJOD

TONIGHT: Music, Food and Fun at Final Taste of Summer

Now that County Fair Season has come and gone and August is in full swing, our long summer days and event-filled evenings will soon give way to fall. Taking full advantage of the many events is essential to enjoy what remains of summer. The final Taste of Summer takes place...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque’s Final “Taste of Summer” Event is August 4th

The final Taste of Summer event is happening at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium this Thursday, August 3rd. Everyone is invited to attend the third and final festival of the year! From 5-9pm, the River Museum will be home to live music, delicious food from a variety of food trucks, and great entertainment.
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson County, IA
Government
County
Jackson County, IA
Maquoketa, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Entertainment
Maquoketa, IA
Entertainment
City
Maquoketa, IA
ourquadcities.com

Unidynes cancel Clinton concert because of COVID-19

CLINTON, Iowa – The scheduled Saturday, Aug. 6, concert by the Unidynes has been canceled because of multiple members of the group testing positive for COVID-19, a news release says. No makeup date has been set. Visit LumberKings’ social media sites and their website for updates here.
CLINTON, IA
KWQC

Annual Quad City Balloon Fest

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival and Rhythm City Casino are proud to have the Annual Quad City Balloon Fest. On Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13, the balloon fest will be hosted onsite at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Gates will open at 4 pm on Friday and 3 pm on Saturday. Admission is free to all, but donations are appreciated and will benefit the Shriners Hospital for Children, according to a media release.
DAVENPORT, IA
geneseorepublic.com

Who bought and sold property in Henry County last week?

Marie Fiers to Kyle Fiers, Part of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 17 North, Range 1 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $48,000. Rae Jackson, Catherine Zahari, Kenneth Phillips to Jordan Chandler, 119 South Park Ave., Geneseo, $172,000. Betty DeWolfe to Alejandrina...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cole Swindell
Person
Thomas Rhett
Person
Luke Bryan
earnthenecklace.com

Phil Reed Leaving KCRG: Where Is the Iowa News Anchor Going?

Phil Reed has been Eastern Iowa’s source for news for six years. But now, he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Phil Reed announced he is leaving KCRG-TV9, and Cedar Rapids residents naturally had questions. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from the city. Viewers don’t want to see him leave broadcasting; fortunately for them, the news anchor is not stepping away from the industry. Here’s what Phil Reed said about leaving KCRG.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

2 People Killed in SUV Accident on Tuesday (Aug 2) Near Farley, Iowa

The Iowa State Patrol says two people are dead after their SUV collided with the back of a sanitation truck just after 5 pm on Tuesday afternoon. 20-year-old Miranda Held and her passenger 21-year-old Samuel Link, both of Cedar Falls, Iowa were killed when the SUV driven by Held rear-ended a sanitation truck while trying to pass several cars in a turn lane on Highway 20 near Farley, Iowa. The driver of the truck, 32-year-old Adam Linden of Sherril, Iowa was not injured.
FARLEY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

New QC park gets a name

East Moline’s newest park has a name and it’s culturally and environmentally appropriate for our area. The Amôwa Forest Preserve is the new name for the 180 acre park located near Interstate 80 and Illinois 92. Amôwa is the Sauk word for “bee” and was chosen from over 100 names submitted by members of the […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Bar
KOEL 950 AM

Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales

As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
ELY, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Celebrates Art on the River with a Free Public Reception

When's the last time you experienced Dubuque's Riverwalk? If it's been a while, this Friday evening may be the time to get reacquainted with the newest sculpture exhibit opening. The Riverwalk is a relatively short but excellent way to view and appreciate the Mississippi River and original artwork on a well-lit, pedestrian-friendly paved pathway.
DUBUQUE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
103.3 WJOD

Upcoming Dubuque Expo Offers Guidance to New and Expecting Moms

The Birth Collective of Dubuque is presenting a new expo for current, new, or expecting moms in the Tri-States!. The event is called "The Making of a Mama," and it's set to take place at The Salvation Army in Dubuque on Saturday, August 6th from 9am to noon. The three-hour expo boasts the opportunity to learn all about "bumps, babies, and boobs from local birth professionals," per a flyer for the event.
DUBUQUE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Take a Peek Inside a One-of-a-Kind Iowa City Home For Sale [GALLERY]

Homes in Eastern Iowa are going on the market and being sold every day, but we've never seen one quite like this before!. Located at 12 Longview Knl NE in Iowa City, this "truly authentic, award winning mid-century modern home" was designed in 1965 by Crites and McConnell. The house is 1,836 sq. ft. and contains three bedrooms and three bathrooms. You can tell just by the exterior that the house is unique, but just wait until you get a peek inside!
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to make more QC stops

Hot dog!!! Less than a month after they cut the mustard in the Quad Cities, the Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers Ketchup Kaitlyn and Benny Buns will be back this weekend. The iconic 27-foot-long Wienermobile will stop at three area Hy-Vees to “ketchup” with local residents and offer good-natured fun, games and prizes (with relish, natch).
DAVENPORT, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales Coming to the Tri-States

They've been here before but it's always worth taking a look. The World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be returning to the Dubuque area in August. These magnificent animals are in town for the upcoming Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dream in Dyersville on August 11th. That's when the Chicago Cubs will take on the Cincinnati Reds. Tickets for the game itself are extremely hard to get (not to mention pricey)
DYERSVILLE, IA
103.3 WJOD

103.3 WJOD

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WJOD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103wjod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy