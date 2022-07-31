Cole Swindell Performed at the Jackson County Fair

103wjod.com
Related
2022 Dubuque County Fair Autographed T-Shirt Winners
A big THANK YOU to everyone who stopped by the WJOD broadcast booth at the Dubuque County Fair last week. It was great to see so many smiling faces. I really enjoyed meeting each and every one of you. Now to the really important news. Congratulations to all of our...
Country Music Superstar Made A Surprise Stop At An Eastern Iowa Winery
It's not every day that a country music superstar walks into an Iowa business. One country music superstar did just that over the weekend in the small Eastern Iowa town of DeWitt, IA. He wasn't there by coincidence, but he definitely surprised the patrons of a popular winery and distillery nestled along Highway 61.
TONIGHT: Music, Food and Fun at Final Taste of Summer
Now that County Fair Season has come and gone and August is in full swing, our long summer days and event-filled evenings will soon give way to fall. Taking full advantage of the many events is essential to enjoy what remains of summer. The final Taste of Summer takes place...
Dubuque’s Final “Taste of Summer” Event is August 4th
The final Taste of Summer event is happening at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium this Thursday, August 3rd. Everyone is invited to attend the third and final festival of the year! From 5-9pm, the River Museum will be home to live music, delicious food from a variety of food trucks, and great entertainment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ourquadcities.com
Unidynes cancel Clinton concert because of COVID-19
CLINTON, Iowa – The scheduled Saturday, Aug. 6, concert by the Unidynes has been canceled because of multiple members of the group testing positive for COVID-19, a news release says. No makeup date has been set. Visit LumberKings’ social media sites and their website for updates here.
KWQC
Annual Quad City Balloon Fest
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival and Rhythm City Casino are proud to have the Annual Quad City Balloon Fest. On Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13, the balloon fest will be hosted onsite at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Gates will open at 4 pm on Friday and 3 pm on Saturday. Admission is free to all, but donations are appreciated and will benefit the Shriners Hospital for Children, according to a media release.
geneseorepublic.com
Who bought and sold property in Henry County last week?
Marie Fiers to Kyle Fiers, Part of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 17 North, Range 1 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $48,000. Rae Jackson, Catherine Zahari, Kenneth Phillips to Jordan Chandler, 119 South Park Ave., Geneseo, $172,000. Betty DeWolfe to Alejandrina...
Special 1-Day Pre-Sale Today for Clint Black at Five Flags in Dubuque
103.3 WJOD welcomes Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black to the Five Flags Center in Dubuque on Sunday, November 20, 2022. It's the Mostly Hits and the Mrs. Tour. Tickets on sale Friday, July 29th at 10am thru Ticketmaster and the Five Flags Box Office. Special 1-day pre-sale starting at...
RELATED PEOPLE
earnthenecklace.com
Phil Reed Leaving KCRG: Where Is the Iowa News Anchor Going?
Phil Reed has been Eastern Iowa’s source for news for six years. But now, he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Phil Reed announced he is leaving KCRG-TV9, and Cedar Rapids residents naturally had questions. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from the city. Viewers don’t want to see him leave broadcasting; fortunately for them, the news anchor is not stepping away from the industry. Here’s what Phil Reed said about leaving KCRG.
2 People Killed in SUV Accident on Tuesday (Aug 2) Near Farley, Iowa
The Iowa State Patrol says two people are dead after their SUV collided with the back of a sanitation truck just after 5 pm on Tuesday afternoon. 20-year-old Miranda Held and her passenger 21-year-old Samuel Link, both of Cedar Falls, Iowa were killed when the SUV driven by Held rear-ended a sanitation truck while trying to pass several cars in a turn lane on Highway 20 near Farley, Iowa. The driver of the truck, 32-year-old Adam Linden of Sherril, Iowa was not injured.
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Expanding into Jones County
On Saturday night (July 30th), a popular Cedar Rapids bar and restaurant made a big announcement on Facebook. The Blind Pig, located at 3325 Center Point Rd NE, is officially expanding into Jones County! The post reads:. "Yes, we have purchased a building in Monticello and it will be home...
New QC park gets a name
East Moline’s newest park has a name and it’s culturally and environmentally appropriate for our area. The Amôwa Forest Preserve is the new name for the 180 acre park located near Interstate 80 and Illinois 92. Amôwa is the Sauk word for “bee” and was chosen from over 100 names submitted by members of the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
$2 million lottery ticket purchased in eastern Iowa
Friday’s giant Mega Millions jackpot was won with a ticket purchased in Illinois, while five tickets in Iowa were just one number away from a share of the big prize.
KWQC
Davenport teen selling fresh produce for community with ‘Cory’s Garden’ stand
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport teenager has turned his childhood hobby of gardening into a business, all at age 15. He sells his homegrown fruits and vegetables from a produce stand in Davenport, on the corner of Rockingham Road and S. Gayman Avenue, called “Cory’s Garden.”. “I...
Dubuque Celebrates Art on the River with a Free Public Reception
When's the last time you experienced Dubuque's Riverwalk? If it's been a while, this Friday evening may be the time to get reacquainted with the newest sculpture exhibit opening. The Riverwalk is a relatively short but excellent way to view and appreciate the Mississippi River and original artwork on a well-lit, pedestrian-friendly paved pathway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Upcoming Dubuque Expo Offers Guidance to New and Expecting Moms
The Birth Collective of Dubuque is presenting a new expo for current, new, or expecting moms in the Tri-States!. The event is called "The Making of a Mama," and it's set to take place at The Salvation Army in Dubuque on Saturday, August 6th from 9am to noon. The three-hour expo boasts the opportunity to learn all about "bumps, babies, and boobs from local birth professionals," per a flyer for the event.
Take a Peek Inside a One-of-a-Kind Iowa City Home For Sale [GALLERY]
Homes in Eastern Iowa are going on the market and being sold every day, but we've never seen one quite like this before!. Located at 12 Longview Knl NE in Iowa City, this "truly authentic, award winning mid-century modern home" was designed in 1965 by Crites and McConnell. The house is 1,836 sq. ft. and contains three bedrooms and three bathrooms. You can tell just by the exterior that the house is unique, but just wait until you get a peek inside!
ourquadcities.com
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to make more QC stops
Hot dog!!! Less than a month after they cut the mustard in the Quad Cities, the Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers Ketchup Kaitlyn and Benny Buns will be back this weekend. The iconic 27-foot-long Wienermobile will stop at three area Hy-Vees to “ketchup” with local residents and offer good-natured fun, games and prizes (with relish, natch).
World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales Coming to the Tri-States
They've been here before but it's always worth taking a look. The World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be returning to the Dubuque area in August. These magnificent animals are in town for the upcoming Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dream in Dyersville on August 11th. That's when the Chicago Cubs will take on the Cincinnati Reds. Tickets for the game itself are extremely hard to get (not to mention pricey)
