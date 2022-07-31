ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ionia County, MI

SUV strikes bicyclists on Michigan charity ride, killing 2

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0gzYr8om00

An SUV driven by a suspected drunken driver struck a group of bicyclists who were participating in a charity event in western Michigan, killing two men and severely injuring at least three others, authorities said.

The vehicle crossed a center line in Ionia County and hit the bicyclists on a rural road Saturday, the sheriff's office said.

“The impact caused critical injuries to all the cyclists, and emergency responders worked diligently to preserve the lives of the victims,” the sheriff's office said.

Two men died. The three survivors had severe injuries. All were from the eastern side of the state.

They were participating in a three-day endurance ride for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the sheriff's office said.

The driver was taken to the county jail. No names were released.

“Our staff and the entire Make-A-Wish family are heartbroken and offer our deepest sympathy for the riders involved, their loved ones" and others who participated in the event, the group said.

Comments / 79

Shahidah Oliver
3d ago

I'm glad they were able to catch the perpetrator quickly and get them off of the streets. The way that ppl have been boldly acting these days, there's no immediate telling if certain incidents are "intentional" or not. That's ashame...smh

Reply(7)
6
Don Hardcastle
3d ago

My goodness, when will we say ENOUGH to these things??? They roam all over our streets with their extended cabs and bumper-shocks just randomly killing innocent people!!! We need tougher legislation NOW!!! For GOD'S SAKE, think about the CHILDREN!!!!

Reply(3)
9
Arthur
3d ago

Should have Code 3 law enforcement car in front of SINGLE FILE bike riders & another car trailing behind!

Reply(4)
4
Related
WILX-TV

Make-A-Wish Michigan touches on the fatal crash that killed 2 bicyclists

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Make-A-Wish Michigan responded to the fatal accident that left two dead and three injured on Saturday. The organization put out a press release Sunday afternoon touching on an incident involving an SUV hitting five cyclists during The Make a Wish Bicycle Tour on Saturday. Background: 2...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Ionia County, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Ionia County, MI
Accidents
Ionia County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: SERIOUS ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious accident at Route 88 and Pearl Street. We have a report of injuries and a medevac helicopter landing at the middle school. The roads are blocked and not passable with emergency vehicles and the accident scene. Strongly recommended that you avoid the area.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
WILX-TV

Michigan trooper uses patrol car, quick thinking to stop runaway vehicle on highway

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Patrolling across the entire state means that, even with a budget in the hundreds of millions of dollars, the Michigan State Police (MSP) don’t always have the perfect tool for a given situation. Sometimes have to rely on their training and creative use of standard equipment, using what they can to do what they must.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Western Michigan#Bicyclists#Accident
michiganradio.org

Five bicyclists hit by SUV in Ionia County, sheriff says

Two bicyclists were dead and three hospitalized with "severe injuries" after they were hit by an SUV in Ionia County Saturday morning, the Ionia County Sheriff's Office said. The bike riders were hit by an SUV that crossed the centerline as its driver was trying to pass another vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

One Killed, One Hospitalized In M-72 Crash

A 44-year-old Ironwood man was killed and a 23-year-old Lake Ann man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash on M-72 near Gray Road Friday. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of M-72 just west of Gray Road in Long Lake Township at 10:55pm Friday. While the crash is still under investigation, authorities believe a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was driving east and struck another east-bound vehicle from behind, which was driven by a 46-year-old Traverse City woman. The woman then went off the roadway to the right, where her car overturned. Minor injuries were reported by her and her passenger. They were not hospitalized.
LAKE ANN, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

2 cyclists killed, 3 others seriously injured after car crashes into Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people are dead and three others are injured after police say an SUV crashed into a group of bicyclists in Ionia County Saturday. The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. on Stage Road in Ronald Township. Multiple emergency crews responded to the scene, including Michigan State Police and Aero Med.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rivets bus robbed in Battle Creek, all gear lost

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets finished up a three-game series in Battle Creek Friday night. They woke up Saturday ready to travel to Kalamazoo to face the Growlers when they learned their bus had been robbed. Only two bags out of the nearly 30 were salvaged. Gloves, bats, uniforms, personal belongings, you […]
BATTLE CREEK, MI
The Associated Press

2 found dead in charred car within California wildfire zone

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — At least two people have died from a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the Western U.S. Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle Sunday in the driveway of a home near the remote community of Klamath River, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The names of the victims and other details weren’t immediately released. The McKinney Fire in Northern California near the state line with Oregon exploded in size to nearly 87 square miles (225 square kilometers) after erupting Friday in the Klamath National Forest, firefighting officials said. It is California’s largest wildfire of the year so far and officials have not yet determined the cause. Gusty winds from a thunderstorm powered the blaze of a few hundred acres into a massive conflagration while lightning caused a couple of smaller blazes nearby, including one near the community of Seiad Valley, fire officials said.
ocscanner.news

BARNEGAT: CAR INTO WOODS

Emergency responders are on the scene of a car into the woods at Route 9 and Georgetown Rd. It is unknown if there are any injuries. PreviousBAYHEAD: MULTIPLE ACCIDENTS AND ROAD CLOSURES. NextHOWELL: ***UPDATE*** MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT ON FRIDAY – DRIVER KILLED. About The Author. Kerry Camarato on July 30,...
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
ABC News

ABC News

770K+
Followers
169K+
Post
432M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy