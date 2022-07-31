ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fish-Tale Marina, 7325 Estero Blvd. (behind Santini Plaza), Fort Myers Beach; 239-747- 6500 or www.thefishtalemarina.com. Here’s a spot away from the hubbub of the beach and the pier and the traffic on Estero Island. You can arrive by boat at the marina or, like most of us, arrive by car, and enjoy the fruits of the sea. Cool off with fresh shrimp ceviche or a plate of oysters, then tuck into grouper or a sandwich — barbecued pork turns up in a of dishes.
Our Review of The Veranda in Fort Myers

Growing up in a tourism hotspot like Fort Myers, Florida means you get used to seeing restaurants come and go. As rewarding and profitable as business can be during the season, not all restaurants have what it takes to make it through year-round in our little slice of paradise, regardless of how amazing their food might be.
Naples Chamber finds a new home

The Greater Naples Chamber had reason to celebrate July 21 and as it cut the ribbon inaugurating its new location at 2150 Goodlette-Frank Rd. N., Naples. Chamber CEO/President Michael Dalby welcomed attendees that included representatives from a wide variety of local businesses. The ribbon was cut by Bethany Sawyer, Membership VP, and the entire Chamber team.
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen coming to North Naples

Q: I heard Cheddar’s would be coming to Naples. Do you happen to know where it will be located? Thank you. Q: Just back in town and see a perimeter fence around the former Sweet Tomato (next to P.F. Changs on Tamiami). Any idea what’s happening there? Thanks.
Pizzata Pizzeria builds new Naples business on sourdough

Sourdough pizza puts Pizzata Pizzeria + Aperitivo on another level. Patrons will be able to have the first taste of Pizzata’s naturally leavened pizza dough—created by a three- to five-day fermentation process—starting with the pizzeria’s soft opening Wednesday at Piper’s Crossing, where Airport-Pulling meets Immokalee Road in North Naples.
New bistro added to mix at Wellen Park

A big welcome goes to Louie’s Bistro. The breakfast and lunch bistro has officially opened, as of late July, in the Wellen Park Welcome Center, a new community in Venice. It’s operated by the Venice Island Coffee owners Jennifer and Corey Pope, and features family recipes and southern-style dishes. Most of the Wellen Park community is within the city limits of North Port.
Fort Myers land sells for $30.8M

In this Gulfshore Business report, new developments continue to go up across Southwest Florida, thanks, in part, to some big real estate deals. Just east of I-75 and north of State Road 82 in Fort Myers 64 acres were sold for $30,800,000. Varden Capital Properties, based in Atlanta, bought the...
Judge clears way for a new hospice in Southwest Florida

Hope Hospice and Community Services tried to stop VITAS Healthcare Corporation from opening a hospice program. Residents in Glades, Hendry and Lee counties will have more than one hospice provider to choose from thanks to a new court ruling. A state administrative judge issued a pair of rulings this week...
Blue Roc Premier Properties Secures Management Control of 800 Apartment Units in Fort Myers

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Blue Roc Premier Properties LLC recently acquired management control for three apartment properties in Fort Myers, adding to the company’s growing property management portfolio throughout Florida. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005817/en/ The Park at Veneto is 1 of 3 multi-family properties in Fort Myers, Florida, that was part of a recent $152 million recapitalization deal. Blue Roc Premier Properties LLC was appointed the controlling property manager for all three properties, totaling 800 units. (Photo: Business Wire)
Brokerage buys pair of vacation rental firms — including one that leases houses for $100K a month

John R. Wood Properties continues to grow its market presence in Southwest Florida. The latest news announcement is the brokerage has reached merger agreements with two vacation rental companies, Fort Myers-based Resort Harbour Properties and Naples-based The Holiday Life. Terms of the deals weren’t disclosed. The deals follow a move in April, when John R. Wood Properties acquired a Pine Island-based vacation rental company.
At least two cars stolen over the weekend from Naples

At least two cars were stolen from a Collier County community over the weekend and found on Florida’s east coast. One neighbor said criminals target their community in the summer because so many people are away. Two car thefts in one weekend, and in one of Naples’s most exclusive...
Fort Myers, SWFL Crime Stoppers increase reward for tips on 2 cases

The City of Fort Myers has teamed up with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers to increase the reward being offered for tips on two deadly recent cases by $2,500. According to a Crime Stoppers Facebook post, Fort Myers voted to supplement the Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to arrests in two different investigations: the homicide of 33-year-old Craig Truttling and the hit-and-run death of 61-year-old Danny Hand.
'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
Cape Coral may amend an ordinance to help drivers

Dozens of semitrucks lined the streets are causing headaches for drivers in Southwest Florida’s largest city. Trucks line both sides of the street in Cape Coral down Ceitus Terrace one after another. Even though they’re parked, they still pose a tall task for drivers forced to drive around them.
