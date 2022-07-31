www.happeningsmagazine.net
Popular supermarket chain announces grand opening date for new Florida location this monthKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
6 Florida Museums that Don't Have Art and May Appeal to FamiliesL. CaneFlorida State
The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming FromL. CaneFlorida State
Florida Weekly
Fish-Tale Marina, 7325 Estero Blvd. (behind Santini Plaza), Fort Myers Beach; 239-747- 6500 or www.thefishtalemarina.com. Here’s a spot away from the hubbub of the beach and the pier and the traffic on Estero Island. You can arrive by boat at the marina or, like most of us, arrive by car, and enjoy the fruits of the sea. Cool off with fresh shrimp ceviche or a plate of oysters, then tuck into grouper or a sandwich — barbecued pork turns up in a of dishes.
restaurantclicks.com
Our Review of The Veranda in Fort Myers
Growing up in a tourism hotspot like Fort Myers, Florida means you get used to seeing restaurants come and go. As rewarding and profitable as business can be during the season, not all restaurants have what it takes to make it through year-round in our little slice of paradise, regardless of how amazing their food might be.
Florida Weekly
Naples Chamber finds a new home
The Greater Naples Chamber had reason to celebrate July 21 and as it cut the ribbon inaugurating its new location at 2150 Goodlette-Frank Rd. N., Naples. Chamber CEO/President Michael Dalby welcomed attendees that included representatives from a wide variety of local businesses. The ribbon was cut by Bethany Sawyer, Membership VP, and the entire Chamber team.
Florida Weekly
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen coming to North Naples
Q: I heard Cheddar’s would be coming to Naples. Do you happen to know where it will be located? Thank you. Q: Just back in town and see a perimeter fence around the former Sweet Tomato (next to P.F. Changs on Tamiami). Any idea what’s happening there? Thanks.
Gabby Petito’s mom to appear on TODAY
Gabby Petito's mom, Nicole Schmidt, will appear on TODAY, the show announced in a tweet Wednesday.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Pizzata Pizzeria builds new Naples business on sourdough
Sourdough pizza puts Pizzata Pizzeria + Aperitivo on another level. Patrons will be able to have the first taste of Pizzata’s naturally leavened pizza dough—created by a three- to five-day fermentation process—starting with the pizzeria’s soft opening Wednesday at Piper’s Crossing, where Airport-Pulling meets Immokalee Road in North Naples.
businessobserverfl.com
New bistro added to mix at Wellen Park
A big welcome goes to Louie’s Bistro. The breakfast and lunch bistro has officially opened, as of late July, in the Wellen Park Welcome Center, a new community in Venice. It’s operated by the Venice Island Coffee owners Jennifer and Corey Pope, and features family recipes and southern-style dishes. Most of the Wellen Park community is within the city limits of North Port.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers land sells for $30.8M
In this Gulfshore Business report, new developments continue to go up across Southwest Florida, thanks, in part, to some big real estate deals. Just east of I-75 and north of State Road 82 in Fort Myers 64 acres were sold for $30,800,000. Varden Capital Properties, based in Atlanta, bought the...
Marconews.com
SWFLA To Do List: Happy Hour for Hope, free Saturday at Naples Zoo, more
The comedian performs Aug. 2-3 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. both nights. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901. Happy Hour for Hope. Marco Island Meals of Hope’s next Happy Hour for Hope will be at 5 p.m., Wednesday,...
floridapolitics.com
Judge clears way for a new hospice in Southwest Florida
Hope Hospice and Community Services tried to stop VITAS Healthcare Corporation from opening a hospice program. Residents in Glades, Hendry and Lee counties will have more than one hospice provider to choose from thanks to a new court ruling. A state administrative judge issued a pair of rulings this week...
WINKNEWS.com
Mechanical issues closed many Sun Splash rides, upsetting customers
No fun in the sun on Wednesday for a lot of families trying to cool off at a water park, and they’re not happy about it. Sun Splash Family Water Park in Cape Coral is dealing with mechanical issues and that closed a lot of the park’s attractions.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers church to give away school supplies, bikes, more on Saturday
Mount Hermon Church plans to help parents with expensive back-to-school shopping by handing out backpacks and giving away bikes, gift cards and groceries at its Community Fun Day on Saturday. The annual event, being held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2856 Douglas St., is for parents and students...
Blue Roc Premier Properties Secures Management Control of 800 Apartment Units in Fort Myers
LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Blue Roc Premier Properties LLC recently acquired management control for three apartment properties in Fort Myers, adding to the company’s growing property management portfolio throughout Florida. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005817/en/ The Park at Veneto is 1 of 3 multi-family properties in Fort Myers, Florida, that was part of a recent $152 million recapitalization deal. Blue Roc Premier Properties LLC was appointed the controlling property manager for all three properties, totaling 800 units. (Photo: Business Wire)
businessobserverfl.com
Brokerage buys pair of vacation rental firms — including one that leases houses for $100K a month
John R. Wood Properties continues to grow its market presence in Southwest Florida. The latest news announcement is the brokerage has reached merger agreements with two vacation rental companies, Fort Myers-based Resort Harbour Properties and Naples-based The Holiday Life. Terms of the deals weren’t disclosed. The deals follow a move in April, when John R. Wood Properties acquired a Pine Island-based vacation rental company.
WINKNEWS.com
At least two cars stolen over the weekend from Naples
At least two cars were stolen from a Collier County community over the weekend and found on Florida’s east coast. One neighbor said criminals target their community in the summer because so many people are away. Two car thefts in one weekend, and in one of Naples’s most exclusive...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee Health identifies previously unidentified patient with help from community
Lee Health is thanking the public for helping identify one of their patients. Lee Health confirmed the man is 41-year-old Steven Edwards and he remains in critical condition. The man was admitted to Gulf Coast Medical Center with a head injury on July 22. He had no identification on him...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers, SWFL Crime Stoppers increase reward for tips on 2 cases
The City of Fort Myers has teamed up with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers to increase the reward being offered for tips on two deadly recent cases by $2,500. According to a Crime Stoppers Facebook post, Fort Myers voted to supplement the Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to arrests in two different investigations: the homicide of 33-year-old Craig Truttling and the hit-and-run death of 61-year-old Danny Hand.
'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral may amend an ordinance to help drivers
Dozens of semitrucks lined the streets are causing headaches for drivers in Southwest Florida’s largest city. Trucks line both sides of the street in Cape Coral down Ceitus Terrace one after another. Even though they’re parked, they still pose a tall task for drivers forced to drive around them.
gulfshorebusiness.com
The Laurels apartments in Fort Myers sell for $44.6 million
Ft Myers Laurels Multifamily LLC purchased The Laurels, a 13-building , 240-unit apartment complex, at 2346 Winkler Ave. in Fort Myers from SPR Laurels Owner LLC for $44.6 million. The property last sold in 2019 for $34.8 million.
