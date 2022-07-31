Fish-Tale Marina, 7325 Estero Blvd. (behind Santini Plaza), Fort Myers Beach; 239-747- 6500 or www.thefishtalemarina.com. Here’s a spot away from the hubbub of the beach and the pier and the traffic on Estero Island. You can arrive by boat at the marina or, like most of us, arrive by car, and enjoy the fruits of the sea. Cool off with fresh shrimp ceviche or a plate of oysters, then tuck into grouper or a sandwich — barbecued pork turns up in a of dishes.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO