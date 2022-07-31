ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
WINKNEWS.com

At least two cars stolen over the weekend from Naples

At least two cars were stolen from a Collier County community over the weekend and found on Florida’s east coast. One neighbor said criminals target their community in the summer because so many people are away. Two car thefts in one weekend, and in one of Naples’s most exclusive...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lightning strikes house causing a fire in Charlotte County

A house was struck by lightning in Charlotte County causing a fire on Tuesday. According to the Charlotte County Fire Department, the house in Port Charlotte was struck by lighting mostly damaging the attic. Crews on the scene are monitoring the area to be sure no hot spots pop up.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice police catch up to suspected scooter thieves

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Police have arrested two people suspected of stealing a scooter July 27 from a home in Venice. Travis Sickler, 24, and Sarah Lindeborn, 25, were charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and dealing in stolen property. Venice police and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office investigated the theft of a 2022 Honda Scooter from Beach Manor Circle in Venice.
VENICE, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

East Naples property sells for $1.4 million

Applegate Properties LLC purchased 2340 Stanford Court in East Naples from Interface Collaborative Group LLC for $1.4 million. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the seller.
WHYI Y100

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Florida

Americans are captivated by the mysterious and unexplainable, and Florida has its fair share of spine-chilling tales, from haunting spirits to extraterrestrial moments. Whether you believe these stories or not, you can't deny that they're interesting, at least. GreatLakesStakes.com did some digging and found the most supernatural cities in the...
FLORIDA STATE
wengradio.com

One Person Killed In Charlotte County Crash

A fatal crash in Charlotte County on Jones Loop Road that left one person dead on yesterday July 30th. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling east on Jones Loop Road, on the left turn lane, approaching Interstate 75. The pickup truck traveling west on Jones Loop...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL

