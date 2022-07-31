www.happeningsmagazine.net
Popular supermarket chain announces grand opening date for new Florida location this monthKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
6 Florida Museums that Don't Have Art and May Appeal to FamiliesL. CaneFlorida State
The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming FromL. CaneFlorida State
Manatee chases alligator in Sarasota park, video shows
A video captured the moment an alligator was playfully chased away by a large manatee in Sarasota County on Saturday.
WESH
Wild video shows Florida woman nearly bumping into bear while walking dog
NAPLES, Fla. — A Rin doorbell camera caught a Florida woman nearly crossing paths with a bear while walking her dog outside a home in Naples. See the close call in the video above.
Ring video shows Florida woman’s close encounter with bear outside her home
A Ring video doorbell caught one Florida woman's close encounter with a black bear outside her home in Naples.
Marconews.com
Climate experts predict Southwest Florida will see daily tidal floods by the year 2100
There will only be one day in the year 2100 where nuisance high tide flooding isn't an issue in the Fort Myers area. Naples will be flooded by incoming tides every day, according to the latest tide predictions coming from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA. Experts at...
WINKNEWS.com
At least two cars stolen over the weekend from Naples
At least two cars were stolen from a Collier County community over the weekend and found on Florida’s east coast. One neighbor said criminals target their community in the summer because so many people are away. Two car thefts in one weekend, and in one of Naples’s most exclusive...
Florida man accused of running down coworker during work dispute
A Southwest Florida man's been arrested after allegedly running over a co-worker with his car following a dispute.
Doctor signs Englewood woman’s death certificate after 42-day delay
Forty-two days after Phyllis Williams Izzo's death, her death certificate is finally signed and her family is one step closer to moving forward with final arrangements.
WINKNEWS.com
More twists: Lawyer quits Daniel Marquez case; new text messages revealed
Daniel Marquez has become a household name, and for one of the worst reasons. The 10-year-old is accused of threatening violence at his school. Daniel told the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and WINK News he never made a threat—real or fake. He said the text he sent to a friend was only a joke.
Deputies Rescue Exhausted Cow Stuck In Florida Canal
A cow that was stuck in a canal and in distress on Sunday afternoon has been rescued and reunited with its owner thanks to the actions of Agriculture Bureau deputies in Collier County. “Our Agriculture Bureau deputies braved the heat and the hazards that lurk
WINKNEWS.com
Lightning strikes house causing a fire in Charlotte County
A house was struck by lightning in Charlotte County causing a fire on Tuesday. According to the Charlotte County Fire Department, the house in Port Charlotte was struck by lighting mostly damaging the attic. Crews on the scene are monitoring the area to be sure no hot spots pop up.
WINKNEWS.com
Report: Battery of man in wheelchair happened after calling teens n-word
Two teens arrested by Lee County deputies on Monday for allegedly hitting a man in a wheelchair in North Fort Myers said the man was calling them derogatory terms, according to the arrest report. The incident happened outside of Farmer Jack’s at 2249 Laurel Lane and led to the arrest...
WINKNEWS.com
2 women arrested, accused of string of 7-Eleven robberies in Lee County
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of two women accused of a string of 7-Eleven robberies in Lee County. Sheriff Carmine Marceno said deputies arrested Tamara Thomas and Erica Rayner, both 26 years old. The two were caught on camera walking into the 7-Eleven near Gladiolus and...
Mysuncoast.com
Venice police catch up to suspected scooter thieves
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Police have arrested two people suspected of stealing a scooter July 27 from a home in Venice. Travis Sickler, 24, and Sarah Lindeborn, 25, were charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and dealing in stolen property. Venice police and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office investigated the theft of a 2022 Honda Scooter from Beach Manor Circle in Venice.
gulfshorebusiness.com
East Naples property sells for $1.4 million
Applegate Properties LLC purchased 2340 Stanford Court in East Naples from Interface Collaborative Group LLC for $1.4 million. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the seller.
Collier deputies respond to road rage shooting in Naples
One person was shot during a road rage incident near the intersection of Livingston and Radio Rd. Tuesday night.
WINKNEWS.com
Deputy’s dash cam captures car crash on NB US-41 bridge in Charlotte County
A dash camera on Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle captures the moment a car loses control on the US-41 bridge. Video from around 2:30 am on July 27 shows the deputy traveling northbound on US-41 when a red car comes from the left lane, veering in front of the deputy, before colliding with the wall on the bridge.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral water main shutdown impacts more than 1,500 homes, businesses Monday
A water main in part of Cape Coral was shut off for maintenance on Monday morning. According to the City of Cape Coral, the potable water main shutdown at 1634 Country Club Boulevard, between Nicholas Parkway and Veterans Parkway, began on Monday at 9:00 a.m. Below is a map of the affected area.
Man hospitalized after road-rage shooting, investigation ongoing
Collier County deputies responded to a road rage incident that led to a shooting near the intersection of Radio and Livingston Rd. in Naples.
This Is The Most Supernatural City In Florida
Americans are captivated by the mysterious and unexplainable, and Florida has its fair share of spine-chilling tales, from haunting spirits to extraterrestrial moments. Whether you believe these stories or not, you can't deny that they're interesting, at least. GreatLakesStakes.com did some digging and found the most supernatural cities in the...
wengradio.com
One Person Killed In Charlotte County Crash
A fatal crash in Charlotte County on Jones Loop Road that left one person dead on yesterday July 30th. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling east on Jones Loop Road, on the left turn lane, approaching Interstate 75. The pickup truck traveling west on Jones Loop...
