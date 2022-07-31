Fairview premieres August 5 at Laboratory Theater of Florida

www.happeningsmagazine.net
Teachers caught in ‘crossfire’ over Florida LGBTQ law
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With school beginning next week Bay District Schools leaders are still awaiting guidance from the state on the new parental rights bill. While they wait, News 13 discovered the school district is providing its own guidance to teachers on how to handle the controversial legislation. Teachers are watching a 15-minute […]
WINKNEWS.com
5 Florida players become Mega Milllions millionaires
While the jackpot-winning ticket in last Friday’s Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Chicago area, five lucky people in Florida also hit it big. Two lucky players each won $1 million and three lucky players each won $2 million. The winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.
3 amazing places for a short holiday in Florida
There is no secret that Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's because it truly seems it has it all. Pristine beaches, amazing weather, delicious food, breathtaking views, amusement parks, friendly people and even affordable prices - if you do your research properly. So it's easy to see why so many people love to travel to Florida throughout the year - there is something for everybody in Florida and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking. With that in mind, I have put together a list of 3 amazing places in Florida that are perfect for a short holiday even though they are just as good for a longer vacation - you have the time for it. Here's what made it on the list.
995qyk.com
Florida Teachers Get Free Coffee All Month
Wawa is bringing back it’s “Cheers to Classrooms” promotion that kicked off yesterday. This allows educators and school staff to grab a coffee or fountain drink of any size every day in August at no cost. How awesome is this? So great to see corporations doing so...
ABC Action News
Students can register for school with preferred name in 1 Florida school district
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County is taking strides to be more LGBTQ+ friendly. Starting with the 2022-2023 school year, on their registration, students will be able to fill out what preferred name they'd like to go by. "As we talk about affirming...
Marconews.com
Who has the best fish? Travel site ranks the '15 Best Seafood Restaurants in Florida'
Whether you are a native, a snowbird or in town on family vacation, deciding which restaurants to visit for the freshest catch in Florida can be challenging. From crab legs and oysters to lobster and shrimp, seafood lovers can find an array of delicacies to choose from at these restaurants across the Sunshine State.
WESH
Fifth Florida home insurer declared insolvent this year
ORLANDO, Fla. — Just one day after Florida's rating agency withdrew financial stability ratings from two property insurance companies, one of them reported they're going under. Weston Property & Casualty was found insolvent days after its financial stability rating was withdrawn. It just adds to the chaotic and crashing...
fox35orlando.com
Family receives refund after Florida vacation rental unexpectedly canceled
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A Missouri family who booked a vacation rental home in Florida via VRBO only to find out it was unexpectedly canceled weeks before their trip, has received a full refund after FOX 35 News featured her story. "It's been terrible. It really has," Maggie Taite told...
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this month
A major discount grocery store chain is hosting the grand opening of their newest Florida store this month. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of the discount grocery store chain Aldi, you'll be excited to learn that they are opening another new store in Florida this month.
mainstreetdailynews.com
COVID continues to saturate Florida
COVID-19 continues to hang on throughout Florida as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now designated all but three counties as “high risk” for transmission. As of Friday, the CDC listed 64 of 67 Florida counties as “high risk” for level of transmission, while the...
3 Florida Cities With Skyrocketing Rent Growth & Here's What You Can Get For $1,700
Florida has a wild amount of rent growth, and people are constantly moving from different states, like New York and California, to find apartments down south. There are three major cities that have seen skyrocketing increases in their real estate market, according to Nasdaq, and a realtor has even confirmed with Narcity that price tags in some areas have increased 58%.
Here’s when schools start across Central Florida
The start of a new school year is almost here. Central Florida school districts are gearing up to welcome students back to the classroom this month. Here is a list of back-to-school dates for school districts across Central Florida. Brevard County: Aug. 10. Kindergarten begins Aug. 15. Flagler County: Aug....
Florida woman crawls 300 ft through sewer to save kitten
A Florida woman was determined to go through absolute filth just to save a kitten that was stuck in a sewer, according to a news report.
This is the Only Covered Bridge in Florida on the Public Right of Way, and it's a Florida Heritage Site
Legionarius at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. When you think of covered bridges, you may think of Vermont, which has more covered bridges (over 100) than any state in America. For many people, there's something romantic and nostalgic about covered bridges, and many people enjoy visiting them.
usf.edu
Nearly 1,000 instances of Florida nursing home residents exiting without supervision
The man was found in the middle of the night with a bloody face, bloody clothes and no pants, in the front yard of a house in Jacksonville that wasn’t his. A 2017 report from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) indicated that the 72-year-old man, whose name was redacted, had bruising, swelling, an infected left eye and scratches on his arms. Medical examiners also noted he appeared to be the victim of an assault, had obvious head trauma and had fallen.
FLORIDA: New HOA Survey Shows Most Despise Living In Controlled Community
Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach… Survey Also Shows Nearly Half Of HOA Homeowners Believe Their Board Is Incompetent. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A new study just out by Rocket Mortgage reveals that while most Floridians tolerate living in communities controlled by Homeowner […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WEAR
5 local companies ranked in 'Best Companies to Work For in Florida' list
Five Northwest Florida companies have made the 2022 Florida Trend’s list of Best Companies to Work For in Florida. The full ranking list is separated by large, midsized and small companies across Florida. The midsized companies list includes:. Bit-Wizards, Fort Walton Beach, #2. Omni Commander, Miramar Beach, #34. Clark...
floridapolitics.com
Send in the Marines: Ron DeSantis defends ex-military teachers over education majors
'I'll take the Marine every day of the week and twice on Sunday.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis is vowing to “keep plowing forward” with plans to allow military veterans to teach in Florida classrooms, suggesting Wednesday that vets may be better suited to teaching than an education major. “You...
Gas Prices At A Florida Pump Will Be The Lowest It's Been In A Year & These Cities Are Next
Gas prices in Florida have seemingly lowered immensely in the past weeks and one gas station in Tampa is giving people a taste of what it's like not to spend so much money at the pump. A campaign led by Americans For Prosperity, the Koch brothers' primary political advocacy group,...
'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
