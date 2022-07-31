A Review of the Canon EOS R7 Mirrorless Camera

Have you thought about buying a drone but hesitated because you don't know how to fly them? This is exactly what you need. Forget about what some people say: drones still provide a fabulously unique perspective. Think about how many photographers are out there shooting regular cameras from about eye level, then think about how many photographers are shooting from the same location with a drone. There's still an extraordinarily large gap between regular camera numbers and drone numbers, so if you're thinking about getting one, don't be put off. However, if you're like me, you might have been put off by your complete bewilderment regarding how to use one. It's not easy to become a beginner again.

