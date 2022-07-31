ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

‘Full House’ Alum Jodie Sweetin and Mescal Wasilewski Are Married After Nearly 5 Years Together

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aYt8e_0gzYYnBn00
Jodie Sweetin and Mescal Wasilewski. Courtesy of Jodie Sweetin/Instagram

Wedded bliss! Jodie Sweetin and her fiancé, Mescal Wasilewski , have tied the knot less than one year after their romantic engagement .

Celebrity Weddings of 2022: See Which Stars Got Married

Read article

The Full House alum, 40, and the social worker got married on Saturday, July 30, in an intimate California ceremony, she confirmed via Instagram one day later.

“Ooooo…. Always nice to have a fresh mani for a special occasion ☺️💕 ,” Sweetin captioned an Instagram photo of her wedding-day nails on Friday, July 29, adding “Stay Present” and “Enjoy the Moment” hashtags.

‘Full House’ Cast’s Dating History: John Stamos and More

Read article

Wasilewski previously popped the question to his love in January after four years together. “I love you Mescal, for always. You’re my person. I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead for us,” Sweetin captioned an Instagram selfie of the pair, showing off her diamond bauble . “Here’s to us, @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together. I think I’m really gonna like turning 40 ❤️❤️❤️💍 .”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ab7Ot_0gzYYnBn00
Jodie Sweetin and Mescal Wasilewski. Courtesy of Jodie Sweetin/Instagram

Saturday’s nuptials marked the Fuller House alum’s fourth marriage . Sweetin was first married to Shaun Holguin between 2002 to 2006. She then moved on with Cody Herpin — with whom she shares daughter Zoie, 14 — and they were married from 2007 to 2010. She later wed Morty Coyle in 2012 — with whom she shares daughter Beatrix, 11 — before their 2016 spilt.

The Unsweetined author eventually moved on with Wasilewski , making their love Instagram official in September 2018.

“You’re my safe place. My partner. My best friend. We’ve made it over four years. Nearly three of them were spent thousands of miles apart,” Sweetin gushed via Instagram at the time. “But four years ago, on Sep 16, we made a decision. That we were 100 [percent] completely in this. I wake up every day and love you even more.”

'Full House' Stars: Then and Now!

Read article

Amid their budding romance, the groom has also been intentional about his interactions with her two daughters and blending their family .

“My boyfriend and I have been together for four years now, and he really did an amazing job with it all,” the Merry and Bright actress said during a November 2021 appearance on the “Allison Interviews” podcast . “At first, he and I had a long-distance relationship. He was in Brooklyn, and I was here in [Los Angeles] for three and a half years, and it was slow and nice.”

Sweetin added that the Hunter College grad was “very good at letting [Zoie and Beatrix] warm up to him,” noting that he didn’t “force a relationship” with the girls.

Comments / 13

Related
HollywoodLife

Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After 23 Years Of Marriage

General Hospital star Steve Burton and Sheree Burton will now divorce, following a monthslong separation. According to TMZ, Steve, 52, officially filed papers to end the union of 23 years, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing March 1 as their official date of separation. The couple have had a tumultuous year. Fitness professional Sheree, 45, announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child — which Steve says isn’t his — in May, touching off their separation. And back in November, Steve was fired from the iconic ABC soap opera after failing to comply with vaccine mandates.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

How Britney Spears Relationship With Sons Sean, 16, & Jayden, 15, Changed After Marrying Sam Asghari

Britney Spears‘ wedding to Sam Asghari on June 9 was packed with VIPs, but there were two very important people that were NOT in attendance — her two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden Federline, 15. Shortly after getting married in a lavish ceremony at her home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., the 40-year-old singer and Sam, 28, moved into a gorgeous $12 million mansion in Calabasas, Calf., which is the same neighborhood that Sean and Jayden live in with their father, Kevin Federline, 44. And although the two teens were not there to see their mom and Sam say ‘I do’, a source close to Britney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the relocation has made Britney’s relationship with them “stronger than ever.”
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stamos
Person
Jodie Sweetin
Distractify

Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person

TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Hunter College#Brooklyn#The Full House#Ghostfacelito#The Fuller House
Harper's Bazaar

Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever

Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The US Sun

What happened to Kyle Chrisley?

SEASON after season, the cameras capture several happenings with Todd Chrisley and his famous family for episodes of their eponymous reality television show. Chrisley Knows Best features Todd, his wife Julie, and their brood of children together, which is why TV fans are curious to know why his oldest son Kyle is not on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Amy Slaton, '1000lb-Sisters' Star, Gives Birth To Baby No. 2

1000lb-Sisters star Amy Slaton is sharing the new addition to her family! The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the hospital and reveal that her baby boy is named Glenn Allen Halterman. In the photos, Amy is smiling with her husband Michael Slaton and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter, Dannielynn, 15, Reunites With Janet Jackson At Concert

Janet Jackson met with her biggest fan on Sunday. “After hours of singing, dancing, and sweating through the [Cincinatti Music Festival], we got to hang with [Janet, 56],” Larry Birkhead captioned a photo he posted on July 24. The picture showed Janet posing between Larry, 49, and Dannielynn Birkhead, the 15-year-old daughter of Larry and Anna Nicole Smith. Dannielynn had the biggest smile on her face while she stood next to Janet, who sported a tan jumpsuit following her performance. Dannielynn looked like a young emo-punk rocker with her Dr. Martens and safety-pin gloves.
THEATER & DANCE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

180K+
Followers
20K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy